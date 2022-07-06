LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and Chaewon share what they wish to do differently from IZ*ONE

Sakura and Chaewon, who had already experienced life as an idol when with the temporary girl group IZ*ONE, recently discussed the new version they would like to show fans as LE SSERAFIM members.

As former idols, Sakura and Chaewon also talked about showing a different side to fans in an interview with Forbes. While the former wants to show a “more mature version,” the latter wants to explore numerous music styles.

Sakura and Chaewon share their aims and aspirations as LE SSERAFIM members

The internet was in favor of the girls when rumors and speculations took over social media about former IZ*ONE members Sakura and Chaewon joining HYBE’s new girl group. Although it was only confirmed a few months later, there’s an undeniable charm and influence the duo hold, which was majorly inherited from their time as Produce 48’s temporary girl group.

Since joining LE SSERAFIM, Sakura and Chaewon’s fans have had the opportunity to witness the duo back on stage, doing what they do best - perform. Speaking to Jeff Benjamin for Forbes, the duo shared that there were certain things they would like to do differently than from their time as IZ*ONE.

It started with Jeff Benjamin asking the duo if there was anything different they would like to show fans, to which Chaewon replied:

“I want to show my growth and continue to take on a variety of styles in music. IZ*ONE members watched my performances and sent congratulations for my debut.”

Following Chaewon's reply, Sakura shared her perspective. With already a decade of idol experience under her belt, the former AKB48 member talked about showcasing a “mature version.”

“Rather than showing a new side of me, I’d like to show a more matured version of myself as an artist. I’ve gotten older since IZ*ONE and I’ve also grown a lot mentally. I want to be able to show the artist that I am in a manner that feels right to my age and where I am now.”

LE SSERAFIM's debut made quite the wave in the K-pop industry. As HYBE’s first-ever girl group, the six-member act entered the industry with high expectations and proved their talent too.

Fearless, the title track of the group’s debut album, includes both addictive choreography and fierce lyrics. Speaking about the intro choreography that went viral, Yunjin shared that the group took months to perfect it.

“That’s the hardest part in “Fearless” choreography and it’s the important part because it’s the intro of the song. We practiced for months and worked together on checking each other’s choreo and spacing. We eventually found our own way to proceed and we’re doing a pretty good job [with it] now.”

Sakura also added that the group took nearly three months to get the synchronization in place, but now she can even do it with her eyes closed.

Meanwhile, after fellow group member Kim Garam got embroiled in a controversy, LE SSERAFIM has been currently promoting as a five-member group.

