NewJeans tops January singer brand reputation rankings

NewJeans is reaching new heights in 2023. Every month, the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings are announced by the Korean Research Institute.

The first month of the new year has been extremely successful for some K-pop groups. However, rookie girl group NewJeans topped the charts and the January Singer Brand Reputation Rankings with their victorious debut and first comeback.

They were followed by the legendary Lim Young-woong and K-pop megastars BTS on the list. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK and IU were seated in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

All the artists on the list have impressed fans with music and other content last month, earning enough media coverage and interaction among fans.

1) NewJeans

2) Lim Young Woong

3) BTS

4) BLACKPINK

5) IU

6) Lee Young Ji

7) Lee Chan Won

8) IVE

9) Kim Ho Joong

10) Young Tak



Hence, the rankings are accumulated based on the artists' media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes. The data collected for the list dates from December 21, 2022 to January 21, 2023.

NewJeans, Lim Young-woong, BTS, and more top the January Singer Brand Reputation Rnkings

HYBE and ADOR's new girl group NewJeans, with a whopping brand reputation index of 11,901,458, topped this month's list. They have seen an impressive jump of 26.54 percent since last December. The quintet made their first comeback in early January with OMG, and broke multiple records both domestically and internationally.

Popular Trot and Ballad singer Lim Young-woong stayed intact in his spot in second place with a brand reputation index of 9,062,863 for January.

HYBE's global boy group BTS were in third position with a brand reputation index of 6,980,796 for the month. With Jin enlisting in the military last month, all seven members are currently focusing on solo activities and music.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot like last month with a brand reputation index of 5,874,066. However, their score saw a rise of 6.37 percent. The girl group is attracting fans from across the world with their ongoing world tour. In 2022, BLACKPINK released their album BORN PINK which earned huge success gloablly.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald Tickets to their 3-day long concert were sold out. Blackpink pumped up the stage with a medley of their hits and even held a surprise birthday party for Jennie! Now off to Riyadh! @BLACKPINK successfully wrapped up their world tour stage in Hong Kong!Tickets to their 3-day long concert were sold out. Blackpink pumped up the stage with a medley of their hits and even held a surprise birthday party for Jennie! Now off to Riyadh! #BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR .@BLACKPINK successfully wrapped up their world tour stage in Hong Kong! 🇭🇰 Tickets to their 3-day long concert were sold out. Blackpink pumped up the stage with a medley of their hits and even held a surprise birthday party for Jennie! Now off to Riyadh! #BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR https://t.co/TkUB4IrVcI

Finishing the top 5 list is IU, who saw a remarkable rise of 26.35 percent in her brand reputation ranking since December. Her accumulutaed score for January stands at 5,867,068. Besides IU being a top-notch singer and actress, she attracted attention for revealing her relationship with actor Lee Jong-seok.

Here is the entire list of top 30 artists on the January Singer Brand Reputations list:

NewJeans Lim Young Woong BTS BLACKPINK IU Lee Young Ji Lee Chan Won IVE Kim Ho Joong Young Tak (G)I-DLE SEVENTEEN EXO Jeong Dong Won Girls’ Generation LE SSERAFIM Red Velvet NCT Song Ga In Younha Kang Daniel aespa TWICE Jay Park Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Jang Min Ho BIGBANG Sung Si Kyung Block B’s Zico Apink’s Jung Eun Ji

