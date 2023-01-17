“I stan the right group”: NewJeans earn praises for live singing skills at Inkigayo encore stage

NewJeans’ latest encore stage win with OMG at Inkigayo earned them a multitude of praises from netizens as they impressed fans with their live singing skills.

The group won the first-place award at the broadcast on January 15, 2023. Interestingly, they competed against their own other song, Ditto, and label mates LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE. Encore stages are given to the winners to show off their singing and spend fun time with fans. They are usually instrumental, and the winning group is expected to sing live.

The OMG group gave fans a pleasant surprise and left them stunned. From fans on South Korean online forums to international fans on Twitter, the group earned praise left and right for their singing.

Netizens can’t get enough of NewJeans’ live singing of OMG at latest Inkigayo

Rookie girl group NewJeans has been on fire since their debut in July last year. After a never-seen-before debut and three title tracks on their debut album, the group broke multiple records with their first comeback, OMG. Pre-release single Ditto and title track OMG took over the music streaming charts and social media thanks to their catchy chorus.

Apart from NewJeans' songs battling each other on the streaming charts, they do the same on music show broadcasts too. Ditto and OMG competed with LE SSERAFIM's ANTIFRAGILE at Inkigayo for the week of January 15, 2023.

As the winning song was OMG, the rookie group took the stage for an impressive encore performance that left many fans in awe of their vocal abilities.

One fan commented that the Ditto singers’ live vocals were “really no joke.” Another mentioned how the group’s performances were always fun to watch live, while others commented on their voices sounding the same live as in the in-studio recording.

Take a look at how international fans reacted to the live Inkigayo stage:

Newjeans are really good singers , they sound the same live and studio. I love their voices so much

On the popular South Korean forum theqoo, netizens couldn’t stop praising Hyein and Hanni, especially for their vocals. The majority of the comments complimented the duo’s singing skills, while Minji, Danielle, and Haerin were also applauded. Check out what Korean netizens had to say about NewJeans’ OMG encore performance:

K-netizens comment on the group's live performance of OMG at Inkigayo (Image via pannchoa)

Recent updates on NewJeans

Having debuted barely six months ago, the Ditto singers have already made incredible achievements in the K-pop industry. On January 16, the Twitter account @koreansales_twt posted that the group became the third-ever after veterans 2NE1 and BIGBANG to bag the top three spots on the MelOn Weekly Chart.

KOREAN SALES @koreansales_twt



Coincidentally, they ranked #1, #2, #3, and #7. #NewJeans joins #2NE1 and #BIGBANG as the only idol groups in history to not only occupy the weekly Top 3 but also chart 4 songs in the Top 10 on MelOn Weekly Chart.

2NE1 achieved this particular feat in 2010, BIGBANG did the same in 2015 and years later, it was NewJeans who broke the same record in 2023. Not only that, they also managed to get four song charts together in the top 10 list, the same as their seniors.

The OMG singers also dominated the January 2023 girl group member brand reputation rankings announced monthly by the Korean Business Research Institute. Moreover, the girls have also bagged luxury brand ambassadorships, the latest being Danielle for Burberry.

