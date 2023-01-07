NewJeans' Danielle becomes the global ambassador of Burberry

On January 6, 2023, ADOR announced that NewJeans' Danielle has officially joined the family of Burberry global ambassadors. Following the announcement, the agency also released images from Danielle's photoshoot, in which she wore a flannel blouse, jeans, and a black handbag from Burberry's upcoming spring/summer collection.

The rookie girl group, which debuted last August, has been a show-stopper. With no more than six songs released, the girls have been dominating the internet with these captivating songs and their unique concepts.

Given their ever-increasing popularity, many luxury brands have found the qualities they require in NewJeans members to serve as global ambassadors.

With NewJeans' Danielle becoming a brand ambassador for Burberry, three out of five NewJeans members now represent luxury fashion brands. Last month, it was announced that Hyein joined the Louis Vuitton family as a global ambassador, and Hanni in October became an ambassador for Gucci.

Fans rave over NewJeans' Danielle becoming a brand ambassador of Burberry

Following the announcement of NewJeans' Danielle as Burberry's newest global ambassador, fans have showered the K-pop idol with love and support. Given that it hasn't even been a year since their debut, fans are overflowing with pride at the countless achievements of the group and its members. Moreover, Danielle doesn't just represent Burberry as a brand ambassador but as a global one, which is quite a remarkable step for a rookie idol.

Many fans believe that NewJeans' Danielle is the best fit for the role of Burberry's global ambassador, and they have plenty of reasons to believe so. The idol has always shown a liking for the luxury fashion brand, from wearing many clothes from their collection to attending their pop-ups. Also, with respect to the aesthetic of Burberry, fans believe that it best matches Danielle.

NewJeans' latest single release, OMG garners attention

Yet again serving a unique and intriguing concept, NewJeans' OMG has gained the attention of many people for its music video. Shot in the setting of a mental health hospital, despite the cheery tunes, the song takes a dark turn. It more or less tries to communicate the fact that idols in general, especially younger ones, don't really understand or know themselves due to their actions being structured and constructed by the viewers.

The group also want to emphasize the fact that being a K-pop idol has consequences. Being constantly in the spotlight and having every moment of their lives watched and judged for the same endangers their mental health. With NewJeans' Hanni personally contributing to the composition of the song, it further talks about the hardships the girls must be facing considering their fast-growing fame, which isn't always all rainbows and unicorns.

Fans are worried about them going through this at such a young age and being new to the industry, but they are also pleased to see them amass accomplishments, awards, and favorable public attention.

With the confirmation of NewJeans' Danielle as Burberry's global ambassador, fans await the announcement of Minji and Haerin's spots as the ambassadors of Chanel and Dior, respectively.

