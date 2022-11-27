NewJeans’ Minji and Danielle go viral for opposite reasons during recent award ceremony participation

Two of NewJeans’ members recently became the talk of the town, but for different reasons. While Minji’s outfit irked fans, Danielle’s new style made them go wild.

The Hype Boy rookie singers took to the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards and Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2022 stage on November 25 and 26, 2022, respectively. The quintet showed new sides of themselves in the latter with a hip-hop style performance of their songs Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie.

Suki Taoki ⁷ @TaokiSuki , why do they look like the chimney sweepers in Mary Poppins?? Let V style them instead.



I love NEWJEANS, but why do their stylists keep putting them in terrible clothes? This is a fresh young group that brings sunshine to the industry, why do they look like the chimney sweepers in Mary Poppins?? Let V style them instead.

All five members - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein - strutted down the two red carpets in gorgeous outfits and bowled fans over with their various performance outfits.

However, the sytlists' choices came under the radar when fans got skeptical of Minji’s oversized shoulder jacket during the Blue Dragon Film Awards performance. While they were criticized the first day, they were praised the next day for giving Danielle a new for-the-history-book haircut.

NewJeans’ Danielle surprises fans with a new hairstyle, while Minji’s stage outfit receives negative responses

🐇 @midpour danielle so breathtaking like omfg i love her hair she pulls it off so well danielle so breathtaking like omfg i love her hair she pulls it off so well https://t.co/J6VxXWctI7

On November 26, rookie girl group NewJeans took home MMA 2022’s New Artist of the Year and Melon Top 10 awards. The group released an album with the same name as their group, which included four tracks: Attention, Cookie, Hype Boy, and Hurt.

NewJeans' Y2K-inspired fashion and debut promotions as a relatively young 4th gen girl group were some of their biggest charming points. However, their stylists have both been criticized and praised for their choices in the past.

During the recent event, Korean fans bashed the in-house designers for their choice of clothing for Minji on Pann, a South Korean online forum. The idol wore an oversized shoulder-padded jacket during a performance at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 25, 2022.

As per allkpop’s translation, Korean netizens commented things such as:

“Why do they keep giving her fake shoulders”

“The fashion coordinator hsa to see this and wake up”

“What did they do to such a pretty girl”

Apart from Minji, the remaining NewJeans members’ outfits were also criticized by fans. Some said it seemed over-the-top, while others commented that the members looked like chimney sweeps.

🌙 @wangdelion NewJeans NEWS @NewJeans_NEWS



my girls did so well but they need to give them more simpler and matching costumes because i had a headache while watching this

Mondrian Queen @XXIBINDXX Can new jeans have better stylists? Cmon this is Blue Dragon Award. Can new jeans have better stylists? Cmon this is Blue Dragon Award. https://t.co/J4NFqQD85n

Meanwhile, Korean-Australian member Danielle bowled fans away with her new haircut at the 2022 MMA ceremony. The award show took place the following day, i.e., November 26, 2022. The 17-year-old is already quite famous for her charms, but fans praised the stylists’ choice of cutting her length short from the front and giving her a refreshing new look. Netizens gushed about her beauty, calling it “illegal,” “dashing,” and “so pretty.”

brie ⋆ @saintyjn danielle looks dashing and so pretty I mean look at her? danielle looks dashing and so pretty I mean look at her? https://t.co/tTPIJ2uBwu

🐇 @midpour this was such a genius stylistic choice bc danielle does this arm-above-her-head move in attention at least thrice and the fluffy arm warmers really emphasizes it even more this was such a genius stylistic choice bc danielle does this arm-above-her-head move in attention at least thrice and the fluffy arm warmers really emphasizes it even more https://t.co/ghENp16569

In other recent news, NewJeans will be performing a special collaboration stage with LE SSERAFIM, IVE, Kep1er, and NMIXX at the 2022 MAMA Awards scheduled for November 29 and 30.

The Hype Boy singers will also be pre-releasing a B-side track on December 19, ahead of their comeback album OMG. The album is slated for a January 2023 release.

