"This time it's too much": NewJeans' Y2K fashion style leaves internet divided

NewJeans’ Y2K fashion style continues to be a major topic of debate amongst fans.

On October 21, the popular monster rookie girl-group NewJeans attended a promotional event for Coca-Cola. The girls posed for the media with Coca-Cola cans and signs in their hands.

The girls’ visuals were impressive, but K-pop fans were left unimpressed with their fashion and styling.

Fans believe a girl group of their stature deserves better and needs to be careful with their public appearances, especially when it comes to their fashion and styling.

Fans believe a girl group of their stature deserves better and needs to be careful with their public appearances, especially when it comes to their fashion and styling.

NewJeans was previously criticized for their styling at KCON Japan.

NewJeans’ fashion has been under the critics’ scanner for quite sometime now

jas⁺ @newjified newjeans said fvck halloween and skipped straight to christmas newjeans said fvck halloween and skipped straight to christmas https://t.co/FI6qRxUSQp

NewJeans is slowly but steadily gaining momentum as the it rookie girl group of this generation of idols.

Despite being only two months old in the industry, the five-member group is making waves with their fashion and styling as well. However, recently, their fashion game has not been up to the mark, according to K-pop fans.

This year at KCON Japan, their hair, makeup, and co-ordinated outfits, abbreviated to HMC in Korea, looked unappealing and unattractive, according to K-pop fans.

Fans believe it is too much of a color-attack and are not impressed with the Y2K fashion the girls displayed. Fans believe that the group's Y2K fashion is very 2000s and not fashionable at all for 2022, and since they are today’s superstars, their fashion has to be modern and trendy as well. Yet, not everyone was criticizing the fashion.

kki. @n3wjeans actually NewJeans are the only ones doing REAL Y2K fashion. actually NewJeans are the only ones doing REAL Y2K fashion. https://t.co/cPJiGe66Ev

𝐞♱𝐧 @amuraa2000 i’m convinced that newjeans stylist deliberately dresses them in the worst fashion trends of 2000s i’m convinced that newjeans stylist deliberately dresses them in the worst fashion trends of 2000s 😭😭😭 https://t.co/jsT5OmxZSQ

Fan reacts to the group's fashion choices

❦ @cocainessy @n3wjeans yess but lots of ppl questioning their stylist like @n3wjeans yess but lots of ppl questioning their stylist like 😭💀

꒰ა yuki ໒꒱ @bluesseraphim 🫶 i wouldn’t be surprised if they make it popular @adorhanni exactly, i actually like that the stylist is experimenting with every y2k style! we all know that newjeans are trendsetters anyway🫶 i wouldn’t be surprised if they make it popular @adorhanni exactly, i actually like that the stylist is experimenting with every y2k style! we all know that newjeans are trendsetters anyway 😁🫶 i wouldn’t be surprised if they make it popular

moonie @mooniexbun @newjeansgf no because I’ve seen some of gg doing their outfit stage, hairstyle, just like newjeans ngl @newjeansgf no because I’ve seen some of gg doing their outfit stage, hairstyle, just like newjeans ngl

𝙽𝙴𝚆𝙹𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 𝙸𝚂 𝙲𝙾𝙼𝙸𝙽𝙶 🔥 @minjilemon_ kki. @n3wjeans 2022's version of y2k had me forgetting what true y2k fashion was 2022's version of y2k had me forgetting what true y2k fashion was 😭 https://t.co/B2s136JkA2 That's why I think NewJeans wanted to pay homage to the real y2k era, everyone thinks it was perfect but the reality is that a lot of the outfits back then were a mess 🤷🏾‍♀️ twitter.com/n3wjeans/statu… That's why I think NewJeans wanted to pay homage to the real y2k era, everyone thinks it was perfect but the reality is that a lot of the outfits back then were a mess 🤷🏾‍♀️ twitter.com/n3wjeans/statu…

The members have been gaining attention for their new hair colors as well. Member Hyein was seen with brown hair, Danielle with pink hair, Haerin with carrot-colored hair, and Minji with ashen gray hair.

Fans are aware that changing hair colors in K-pop means a comeback is round the corner.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans NEWS @NewJeans_NEWS [CONFIRMED] 221018 — NewJeans announced that they would release a new album in early December and make a comeback to the music industry. It was revealed that the group, who predicted a quick comeback after 4 months, started shooting a music video recently. ! [CONFIRMED] 221018 — NewJeans announced that they would release a new album in early December and make a comeback to the music industry. It was revealed that the group, who predicted a quick comeback after 4 months, started shooting a music video recently. ! https://t.co/A92ejBjD4Z

The talented five-member group debuted under ADOR and HYBE LABELS and consists of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, and debuted on August 1 2022. Their songs Hype Boy, Cookie, Attention, and Hurt have been gaining praise from fans and Korean celebrities as well.

The name NewJeans is derived from its namesake - a pair of jeans, an evergreen piece of fashion that will never go out of style. Their intention is to become timeless in the K-pop industry. Their name also alludes to a "new generation" of idols and music, beginning a new era in K-pop.

The group might be making their first-ever comeback. On October 18, Korean media outlet SPOTV News reported that the monster rookie girl group would be making their first official comeback with a new album in early December.

When questioned about the group's comeback, their label ADOR stated that they will let fans know once the group’s schedule is decided and requested fans to be patient.

It is left to be seen what musical genres and themes the talented girl group explores next with their first ever comeback.

