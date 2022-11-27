“They slayed it”: IVE's  impressive live vocals at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards bowls fans away

2022 is IVE's year, and they’re making sure to end it with a bang. The girl group performed at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 25, 2022, and surprised fans with their live vocals.

With over 492.6k views, a two-minute clip of the LOVE DIVE group performing on stage with live vocals is currently going viral on Twitter. The video shows the girls' potential to sing live. One major distinguishing factor in figuring out live singing is the natural heavy breathing caught on mics.

K-pop fans were quick to praise the group for being courageous and singing live with almost no backing track. Since the industry places heavy emphasis on vocals, every small mistake may end up tarnishing a group's reputation.

IVE performed their hit song LOVE DIVE at #BlueDragonFilmAwards2022 , IM GONNA CRY IVE performed their hit song LOVE DIVE at #BlueDragonFilmAwards2022, IM GONNA CRY 😭https://t.co/DIPfjFE4FR 4th gen kpopers are so use to be with lip syncing and the "live vocal" which is basically back tracking that now they are so surprised because ive is sounding different here from the track. obviously they will sound different because its LIVE VOCAL and they slayed it twitter.com/kdramatreats/s… 4th gen kpopers are so use to be with lip syncing and the "live vocal" which is basically back tracking that now they are so surprised because ive is sounding different here from the track. obviously they will sound different because its LIVE VOCAL and they slayed it twitter.com/kdramatreats/s…

While some netizens posted negative comments, many mentioned that K-pop fans who are used to lip-syncing performances may find it weird. However, they also emphasized that the LOVE DIVE singer's performance truly captures what singing while dancing sounds like.

IVE's LOVE DIVE performance floors fans and non-fans with at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2022

After three back-to-back viral hits in one year, IVE was naturally expected to take the stage by storm at award ceremonies. The group gave an impressive performance at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 25, 2022. Even more praiseworthy was the group’s LOVE DIVE performance, among a few others, which generated greater attention.

IVE's LOVE DIVE performance received much love from both fans and non-fans as they complimented the group’s stable vocals. Viewers became sure of the After LIKE band's live singing when their breathing could be easily heard through their mics.

One fan commented, "bruh IVE said the mic is #on". The phrase "mic is on" and its various iterations are used to flaunt an artists' impressive ability to sing and perform simultaneously without lipsyncing, which is considered a major compliment.

With increasing competition, it is essential to have a distinguishing factor. IVE members’ live singing talent made them stand out in the crowd at the recent awards show. Reactions ranged from obsessing over IVE's performance to seeing top Korean actors vibing to the girls’ songs.

#ive @kdramatreats IVE doing the opposite of what most people praised, a live performance with "loud vocal backtrack" , IVE did it with "loud live vocals" instead and slayed. @kdramatreats IVE doing the opposite of what most people praised, a live performance with "loud vocal backtrack" , IVE did it with "loud live vocals" instead and slayed.#ive

Zaza • Youth @MinZazz @kdramatreats Holy shit, they did incredible!! Their live vocals was so good, and their dancing + stage presence too! @kdramatreats Holy shit, they did incredible!! Their live vocals was so good, and their dancing + stage presence too! 🙌

IVE performed their hit song LOVE DIVE at #BlueDragonFilmAwards2022 , IM GONNA CRY IVE performed their hit song LOVE DIVE at #BlueDragonFilmAwards2022, IM GONNA CRY 😭https://t.co/DIPfjFE4FR a rookie group not afraid to sing live knowing they wont sound 100% like the track. sure they arent the strongest singers in 4th gen but the fact they are willing to do this tells me they will grow so much vocally twitter.com/kdramatreats/s… a rookie group not afraid to sing live knowing they wont sound 100% like the track. sure they arent the strongest singers in 4th gen but the fact they are willing to do this tells me they will grow so much vocally twitter.com/kdramatreats/s…

Recent updates on the LOVE DIVE group, IVE

IVE is gearing up for multiple year-end award show ceremonies, such as 2022 MAMA Awards and Kōhaku Uta Gassen (Japan’s New Years’ music show) on November 29 and December 31, respectively.

Meanwhile, for the 2022 MAMA Awards, the LOVE DIVE girl group is nominated for several categories, including Best New Female Artist, Best Dance Performance Female Group (for LOVE DIVE), Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Moreover, K-pop fans will be in for a treat as IVE's members are confirmed to join hands with other popular girl groups like LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, NMIXX, and Kep1er for a major collaboration at the 2022 MAMA Awards. Many await with bated breath to see what the group brings to the stage next.

