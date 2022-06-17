 BTS' Jungkook amazes fans with his live vocals as he takes over worldwide trends with recent V Live 

BTS’s golden maknae Jungkook is yet again stealing the hearts of thousands of fans with his melodic live vocals and unparalleled talent. The DNA singer recently created waves on the internet with a surprise V Live broadcast where he spoke about different topics and sang along to many of the group’s newly released tracks.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear Jungkook giving us a free concert! Jungkook giving us a free concert! https://t.co/t8JFu9V2eg

With many fans jokingly calling it a free live concert, Jungkook indulged in having fun with the group's fanbase, ARMY, and gave them a solid 1-hour long sing-along. The golden maknae took over worldwide trends with over 1.18 million mentions on Twitter.

I love him so much, young love, Run BTS Live, Jungkookie, BTS is forever, Keywords trending now after & during Jungkook's Vlive @BTS_twt I love him so much, young love, Run BTS Live, Jungkookie, BTS is forever, #APOBANGPO , Rapper JK, Vlive, Super Tuna (trending under Jungkook topic), Still With You, Jungkook, Jungkook is live and many many more... Keywords trending now after & during Jungkook's Vlive @BTS_twt I love him so much, young love, Run BTS Live, Jungkookie, BTS is forever, #APOBANGPO , Rapper JK, Vlive, Super Tuna (trending under Jungkook topic), Still With You, Jungkook, Jungkook is live and many many more...❤️ https://t.co/x2Yh4cLrM5

Known for his stellar talents, Jungkook doesn’t miss an opportunity to entertain his fans and send them into a complete meltdown with his sweet, unexpected actions and joyful interactions.

BTS' Jungkook sends ARMY into a frenzy with his 'mini free concert

K-pop sensation BTS’ Jungkook recently returned to his V Live channel and surprised fans with a lengthy online live broadcast. Filled with fun and a few moments of seriousness, the crooner also gave ARMYs a free live mini-concert as he sang along to different songs produced by his group members.

The K-pop idol stunned netizens with his mesmerizing vocals by singing a total of 16 songs. Styled in a black full-sleeve sweater and striped pants, the golden maknae sat comfortably in his dining room with a mic and sang along to the popular previously released tracks.

As everyone rushed to tune into Jungkook’s live stream, the Dynamite singer took over worldwide trends on Twitter and trended at #1 worldwide. His song Still With You also trended at #1 as the crooner was singing it for ARMYs around the globe.

The BTS superstar covered numerous songs and sang the introduction and chorus of each, including That That, Super Tuna, Young Love, Run BTS, Graduation, and many more. Hitting all the high notes perfectly and skillfully rapping verses where necessary, Jungkook proved his raw talents and amazed viewers with his brilliance.

With a passion for singing and learning music, Jungkook’s clear and pitch-perfect vocals are phenomenal. Upon seeing Jungkook sing live, fans couldn't stop praising the golden maknae for his stunning performances, note changes, and sweet eye contact that he made from time to time while singing for ARMY.

OT7sPROOF @Bangtanbaddiess #VLIVE #JungKook Jk yawning then singing like an angel right after Jk yawning then singing like an angel right after😭 #VLIVE #JungKook https://t.co/xYfCmuyRvW

My wounds are healed 🥺



#jungkook #VLIVE #BTS



OMG jungkook singing Still with you in his heavenly voice! I'm blessedMy wounds are healed 🥺 OMG jungkook singing Still with you in his heavenly voice! I'm blessed 🙌 My wounds are healed 🥺#jungkook #VLIVE #BTShttps://t.co/77hXBd5ofX

JUNGKOOK LIVE

JUNGKOOK SINGING "MY YOU" WHILE LOOKING AT US IN HIS LIVE FOR US REALLY HEALED ME TONIGHTI LOVE MY MAN SO MUCHJUNGKOOK LIVE #VLIVE JUNGKOOK SINGING "MY YOU" WHILE LOOKING AT US IN HIS LIVE FOR US REALLY HEALED ME TONIGHT 💜😭 I LOVE MY MAN SO MUCH JUNGKOOK LIVE #VLIVE https://t.co/KftHpcpLK9

JUNGKOOK SINGING SUPER TUNA JUST MADE MY DAY JUNGKOOK SINGING SUPER TUNA JUST MADE MY DAY 😂 #Vlive https://t.co/RLUZSgxDCF

During his live broadcast, Jungkook reminded viewers to continue loving themselves and should prioritize their life. He also mentioned his parents on his V Live and thanked them for their support and love.

BTS Jungkook’s surprise V Live ended with almost 8 million real-time views and 650 million likes. His wholesome interaction with fans on the platform blew up the internet as he not only entertained fans but also cleared the group’s disbandment rumors after the BTS FESTA Dinner on June 15, 2022.

The My You singer cleared the air and assured fans that the group is still together. He further clarified that the group has no intentions of disbanding as the group still has planned activities that are yet to be completed, including the much-anticipated variety show Run BTS.

