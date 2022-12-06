The best 2022 K-pop debuts : NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and more

The 2022 K-pop debuts witnessed young talented artists making it big in the K-pop scene with fresh concepts, masterful choreographies, bewitching voices, and energetic performances. While older K-pop groups continued to create BOPs, fans of the genre were introduced to newer faces this year.

From NewJeans' surprise debut to TNX's powerful launch, some 2022 K-pop debuts stole the show in the first go. Meanwhile, groups like TAN and Kep1er were the results of different survival competitions.

Here are the groups that had the most promising 2022 K-pop debuts.

TNX and 4 other 2022 K-pop debuts that need to be stanned right away

1) TAN - Think Entertainment

anni⁶☕️ #1 seunghwanator🥇 @cupofhwani I don’t like or listen to kpop songs’ english versions BUT no song can ever make me feel like ”DU DU DU (english ver)” does… SIR GIVE YOU MY WHAT?! it’s truly a masterpiece if you’ve never heard it you’re missing out. TAN always serves with their songs! I don’t like or listen to kpop songs’ english versions BUT no song can ever make me feel like ”DU DU DU (english ver)” does… SIR GIVE YOU MY WHAT?! it’s truly a masterpiece if you’ve never heard it you’re missing out. TAN always serves with their songs! https://t.co/q0jmf33emp

An acronym for To All Nations, TAN was formed through an MBC survival program, Extreme Debut: Wild Idol, and made their debut as a group on March 10 with their EP, 1TAN.

TAN's members - Changsun, Taehoon, Jiseong, Sunghyuk, Jaejun, Hyunyeop, and Jooan - were in the industry for a while before their debut, and hence their revamped debut was polished with euphonious tones, fierce raps, and a much-engaging 2nd generation K-pop stylized song.

The lead single DU DU DU gathered attention for its pitch-clear vocal additions, which allows the listeners to notice the silky melodies and attractive R&B production. The group also released an English version for DU DU DU, thereby impressing fans further.

2) Kep1er - Swing Entertainment and Wake One Entertainment

Petra 🦋 | 𝙺𝚎𝚙𝟷𝚎𝚛 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛 @_InsectHiver_ Kep1er have one of the best debut songs Kep1er have one of the best debut songs https://t.co/rGPt9xBglF

Kep1er is another fine example of a K-pop group formed via a reality survival competition show, Girls Planet: 999. Comprising members Kim Chae-hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu-jin, Kim Da-yeon, Seo Young-eun, Kang Ye-seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting, the girl group made its debut with their EP, First Impact.

The group's two EPs enjoyed a Platinum certification in South Korea.

Kep1er also made a great impact with their lead track Wa Da Da, an EDM infused cute pop number. With a celestial theme supporting the MV, their debut was celebrated by K-pop fans, and is definitely one of the best 2022 K-pop debuts.

3) TNX - P Nation

TNX, the boy group launched by P Nation, made a rocking entry into the K-pop world with their first EP Way Up. The members -- Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun -- brought back the cliche bad boy attitude with their debut, Move, and it instantly became a hit among fans.

Sporting red jackets and a sassy attitude in Move's music video, the rookie group impressed viewers with their mind-blowing rap flow and mesmerizing vocals.

TAN also received praise for taking part in production, arrangements, and songwriting on their debut EP.

4) LE SSERAFIM - Source Music (HYBE Labels)

joe @elsserafim



#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 LE SSERAFIM performing 'FEARLESS' at the 2022 MAMA AWARDS LE SSERAFIM performing 'FEARLESS' at the 2022 MAMA AWARDS#LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌 https://t.co/mh1Xr0TN9t

LE SSERAFIM (an anagram for "I'm Fearless") which originally debuted with six members, got embroiled in a heated controversy right after their debut. However, the quintet, with their top-notch music and world class performance, has cemented their artistic mark in the industry.

The Source Music girl group made their debut with the EP Fearless, which had a title track of the same name. The title track was a fresh take on K-pop debuts and gave a loud and clear message of self-confidence. The alternate pop track successfully made its way to peak positions in the South Korean and Japanese music charts.

Now comprising Kazuha, Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, and Eunchae, LE SSERAFIM had one of the best 2022 K-pop debuts.

1) NewJeans - ADOR (HYBE Labels)

۟ @newjiram NewJeans: the girl group with the most powerful debut in history NewJeans: the girl group with the most powerful debut in history https://t.co/cqpLQ2j4it

The best K-pop debut of 2022 undoubtedly came from NewJeans, a five-member girl group launched by ADOR (HYBE Labels). The girl group made their debut in August 2022, with the EP NewJeans. However, way before their debut, the group became the center of attraction after they dropped a pre-release single Attention, unannounced.

Their surprise entry into the K-pop world was met with thousands of positive comments from the fans. The 2000s touched on their music video and R&B mixed with pop sounds became a likable characteristic of their music, making NewJeans a global affair.

newtannies JIN DAY @newtannies



#NewJeans #뉴진스 'New Jeans Album EP' is now the fastest debut album by a kpop girl group to reach 300M streams on Spotify, surpassing BLACKPINK’s album ‘Square Upʼ !!! 'New Jeans Album EP' is now the fastest debut album by a kpop girl group to reach 300M streams on Spotify, surpassing BLACKPINK’s album ‘Square Upʼ !!!🎉 #NewJeans #뉴진스 https://t.co/NOVP7bkxde

The group consists of Danielle, Haerin, Minji, Hyein, and Hannie, and there's no doubt that they had one of the best 2022 K-pop debuts.

