Meet TNX: P NATION's newly debuted boy group

P NATION's prestigious first boy group, TNX, has finally debuted. The six-member boy group, formed due to K-pop survival show LOUD, made their compelling debut with their first mini-album, This Way Up. They also dropped a dynamic and powerful video for the title track, Move.

The six-member group is gradually making their way to the top with their already hit song Move. Garnering over one million views merely in a day, TNX members have proven their talent with obvious vocals and growling rapping.

On top of that, the boys have also debuted as spectacular models for their first-ever photoshoot for Dazed. Although they debuted a day ago, the members have already built a fandom. But, if you're still missing out on them, here's a quick introduction to P NATION's TNX.

Who is TNX? Meet the members of P NATION's first boy group

1) Choi Tae-hun

Taehun, born in 2022, is the leader of the newly debuted group under P NATION. Taehun, who loves to wander and go on trips, was the first trainee under the label and later successfully made it to the lineup along with six others. Before becoming a trainee under P NATION, Taehun was trained under Black Label.

The TNX leader is already portraying himself as a great leader. And THX (fandom name) is looking forward to seeing him guide the group and climb the success ladder with the other five members.

2) Woo KyungJun

KyungJun, who also goes by his English name Justin Woo, is the oldest member of the clan. Before returning to South Korea after living in Australia, KyungJun wanted to become a general surgeon. However, after getting cast on the street, he soon decided to become a K-pop star.

Due to his deep voice, the intro at the beginning of Move's MV, and stunning visuals, he is already topping the lists of many THXs.

3) Jang Hyunsoo

HyunSoo, who PSY mainly chose during LOUD, proved his worth with TNX's debut. The vocalist loves agriculture but equally possesses talent in singing and performing.

While donning orange hair on his debut, HyunSoo stood out with his dulcet vocals during the debut. He also seems to be the funniest in the group as he is already making fans with his goofy nature.

4) Cheon Junhyeok

sarah @THXSTNX THE IDOL INDUSTRY AINT READY FOR ALL ROUNDER JUNHYEOK THE IDOL INDUSTRY AINT READY FOR ALL ROUNDER JUNHYEOK https://t.co/N7BfNw4W6u

With dreams of becoming a balladeer, JunHyeok switched to a hip hop style under P NATION. Junhyeok who lived some years of his life in the Philippines, impressed listeners with his high pitched and stable voice on TNX's debut.

While performing Move, JunHyeok's surprised fans with his smooth voice, which was complemented by an intense beat, apart from his spectacular vocals, Junhyeok can also play drums and various sports.

5) Eun Hwi

➵ 준혁이༉ *:･ﾟTNX 데뷔 day! @junhyeokhwi ‍ 🖤 writers eunhwi, woo kyungjun and cheon junhyeok is so cool. this song is just so well-composed and well-written. mad respect 🫡 and again, their vocals and raps never disappoint and once again amaze me writers eunhwi, woo kyungjun and cheon junhyeok is so cool. this song is just so well-composed and well-written. mad respect 🫡 and again, their vocals and raps never disappoint and once again amaze me 😮‍💨🖤 https://t.co/xUG8hbvyy1

Hwi is extremely talented, and he showed his talent to the world with his top-class debut as the fifth member. Hwi's rap is one of the title track highlights, and fans are praising the young talent for his producing talents.

On top of that, Hwi can arrange, compose, and produce music, which might be why both JYP Entertainment and P NATION approached him.

6) Oh Sungjun

Sungjun is the group's maknae but has the same amount of talent as the other members. Like Hwi, he also received offers from JYP Entertainment and P NATION. But he chose to debut under Psy's label.

His dream is to become an artist who everyone loves. Eventually, he gets closer to his goal with his angelic and honey-like voice.

After their blockbuster debut, TNX (The New Six) is already making headlines at various music showcases, special performances, and interviews. A few hours after their hotshot debut, the group announced their fandom name: THX.

Edited by Suchitra