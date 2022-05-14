"For me there is only one music group, Queen": Psy shares details on his musical influence and describes his dream retirement stage on KBS2's Sketchbook 

The world-famous South Korean singer Psy made ripples with his record-breaking comeback album 9th. After a five-year hiatus, the K-pop musician returned with a bang and has sent fans into a frenzy with his latest banger bops.

The title track for the singer’s latest album, That That, has exceeded over 100 million views on YouTube and has secured top rankings on various international charts. The addictive track has also initiated a dance challenge on different social media platforms, with everyone joining in and creating waves.

The Gentleman singer recently sat down with KBS2's late-night music program, Sketchbook, hosted by Yoo Hee-yeol and spoke about his recent success and future plans. During his interview, Psy pointed out that his biggest musical inspiration from childhood was the legendary British rock band, Queen.

"For me there is only one music group, Queen."

Psy opens up on retirement details

After two years, for Sketchbook's grand re-opening night, the show invited the Gangnam Style singer and entertained fans with exciting facts and performances.

During his interview with Emcee Yoo Hee-yeol, the singer was asked a question about his dream retirement stage, to which he responded:

"If ever the day arrives that I feel like it is my time to part with the stage, then it would go like this. Right before I go on for my last show, I will hold a press conference. I would announce to the world, 'I will be retiring after today'"

The singer stated that he imagined the retirement stage in his mind several times and continued his exciting and dramatic description by saying:

"I've always wanted to try it once, saying to everyone, 'Thanks for all the good times,' and then putting down the microphone."

The Celeb singer further stated that he was likely to drop an element of surprise after revealing his retirement and said:

"But there's more to the situation. See, I would be holding a press conference in front of the reporters, sitting on a raised stage. But behind me, there would be a curtain. Beyond the curtain, it would be the concert arena."

He continued to describe his magnificent and show-stopping retirement stage and ended his answer with a sweet laugh. He stated:

"So once I put down the microphone, the curtain would open, and the audience would see the reporters sitting there. And then, I would climb up onto the table, and a rope would come down, and I would grab onto the rope and go flying into the air."

Psy sings a snippet from Queen's Love of My Life

The emcee went on to ask him about the song that inspired Psy to become who he is today. Without any hesitation, Psy quickly replied that there was only one group in his life, the British rock band Queen.

The veteran singer replied:

"For me, there is only one music group that I can call the music group of my life, from my second year in middle school until now. It is Queen."

He added:

"When I saw Freddie Mercury singing on stage, performing such beautiful, avant-garde music while wearing white pants and no shirt on, I just thought that it was so cool and incredible and inspiring."

Psy ended his answer by stating that Queen was his biggest inspiration and that he still listens to the band’s music.

"Even though I could not even sing or make music, I thought at the time, 'I want to be like them'. Since that moment, for me, there's nothing else in my life but Queen and their music."

To further show his admiration for Queen, Psy sang a snippet of the band’s famous track, Love of My Life, which changed his whole perspective during his youth.

The South Korean singer also performed his latest title track, That That, produced by & featuring BTS’ SUGA and his hitmakers Champion and It’s Art. The veteran singer treated the audience with an energetic performance, making everyone groove to the beat.

Edited by Sayati Das