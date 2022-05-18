P Nation's rookie boy group TNX reveals official fandom name

P Nation’s rookie K-pop boy group TNX has created waves on the internet with its debut mini-album WAY UP, released on May 17, 2022. Along with the group’s highly-anticipated debut, the sextet announced its official fandom name, "THX".

The rookie boy group’s name represent the meaning "The New Six" and consists of six members, including Eun Hwi, Oh Sung Jun, Cheon Jun Hyeok, Woo Kyung Jun, Choi Tae Hun, and Jang Hyun Soo.

TNX's agency reveals meaning behind the fandom's name

On May 17, P Nation’s new boy group TNX officially revealed its fandom name as it made its much-awaited debut in the K-pop music industry with the mini-album WAY UP.

The agency took to the group’s official social media handles and announced the name of the group’s fandom, "THX". The sextet’s formal announcement on Twitter elaborated that "THX" is also an intended pun on the commonly used text abbreviation for “thanks” (thx), and explained that "THX" are fans for whom the group TNX will always be thankful for and will always be together with them.

In the K-pop world, a fandom name makes fans feel special and connected to each other, including the artists. Often these fandom names are related to the artist’s name, or reference a special song by them.

Fan reactions

Upon hearing the announcement, fans of the rookie K-pop boy group took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at finally receiving a name for the fandom. THXs (the group’s official fandom) approved of the name and shared multiple content cheering on the group for its future endeavors.

rin @ctaehunie

twitter.com/ctaehunie/stat… rin @ctaehunie ] first day of being THX ! let's be together for a long time with TNX.



— drop your @ and I'll bookmark this twt for memories ♡ ] first day of being THX ! let's be together for a long time with TNX.— drop your @ and I'll bookmark this twt for memories ♡ [💌] first day of being THX ! let's be together for a long time with TNX. — drop your @ and I'll bookmark this twt for memories ♡ https://t.co/1bJc1OZZUb @TNX_Official PROUD TO BE THX 🥹 @TNX_Official PROUD TO BE THX 🥹💕twitter.com/ctaehunie/stat…

Yourmi @real_chan97 @TNX_Official LETS GOOOOOOO WE HAVE A FANDOM NAMEEE @TNX_Official LETS GOOOOOOO WE HAVE A FANDOM NAMEEE https://t.co/hyZqXM8jyx

TNX's bold and impactful music video for title track MOVE

Along with the release of the group’s highly-anticipated debut album WAY UP, the sextet also dropped an energetic and groovy music video for its album’s title track MOVE.

The title track has a trendy, bass-heavy beat with lyrical orchestra sounds and features sudden beat drops and pauses in-between while increasing the beat pace before the main chorus, which then dramatically drops low for some bold moves and stunning choreography.

The track describes the group’s entry into the international music arena and their own unique way of making an entrance and moving on till they reach the top. It also talks about the group’s new ideology of making things louder, bigger and better.

With the K-pop industry steering full-speed forward, multiple soloists and K-pop groups are emerging and establishing their names in the industry, with each bringing their own individual style and unique talent. The K-wave seems to rise each day with artists stunning netizens with their refreshing music and high-powered performances.

The new year has already seen numerous comebacks from legendary K-pop groups, as well as the creation of new ones who have also risen to the top and broken set records.

