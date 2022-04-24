May K-pop comebacks and debuts: TXT, iKon, and more

With May approaching soon, the K-pop industry has new tracks and groups to offer. The May K-pop comebacks consist of some artists and debuts you definitely cannot miss. From iKon's highly anticipated album to LE SSERAFIM's grand debut, the list of May K-pop comebacks sure looks pleasing.

April is halfway done and has had many new releases. But it's time to add new songs to your K-pop playlist. For you not to miss out on some of the best K-pop comebacks and debuts, here is a list of seven upcoming K-pop albums and songs releasing in May that you should look forward to.

7 May K-pop comebacks you need to look forward to

1) LE SSERAFIM debut (May 2, 2022)

SOURCEMUSIC @SOURCEMUSIC #LE_SSERAFIM #르세라핌

FEARLESS TRAILER 'The World Is My Oyster' - LE SSERAFIM



2022.05.02 6PM (KST)

#FEARLESS



Source Music's new girl group LE SSERAFIM will make their big debut on May 2 with their mini-album FEARLESS. The girl group also includes former IZ*ONE members Chaewon and Sakura, who will be joined by four other members, namely Yunjin, Kazuha, Garam, Eunchae.

LE SSERAFIM is getting huge attention since they are HYBE Label's first girl group. The promotional schedule for the new album has also been released by the music agency to create more hype.

2) iKON comeback (May 3, 2022)

iKON is making a highly awaited comeback after almost two years with their fourth mini-album, FLASHBACK! The boy group has already updated fans with new teaser posters and a concept trailer video.

As per recent announcements, BUT YOU will feature as the title track on the record. More updates on the album are yet to be announced by YG Entertainment.

3) CLASS:y debut (May 5, 2022)

Seven-member girl group CLASS:y will make their debut on May 5 at 6.00 pm KST/5.00 am EST with their mini-album Y: CLASS IS OVER. The girl group was formed as a result of the survival show My Teenage Girl., and is already popular before their big debut.

CLASS: y consists of Ji-min, Bo-eun, Seon-yoo, Chae-won, Hyung-seo, Hye-joo, and Li-won.

4) TXT comeback (May 9, 2022)

TXT has joined the May K-pop comeback lineup as the boy group is set to return with their new mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday's Child! It will mark their first Korean album since the release of The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape in August 2021.

BigHit Music, which manages the five-member K-pop group, has also shared a promotional schedule to excite the MOAs.

5) TNX debut (May 17, 2022)

Another survival show-winning squad is making their debut in May. TNX, a fresh six-member boy group under P Nation, will make their K-pop debut on May 17 with their first album.

P Nation has not updated fans with the album title and other details. However, TNX is ready to roll out in the new trailer film. The boy group is a result of SBS' K-pop survival show, LOUD.

6) SEVENTEEN comeback (May 27, 2022)

SEVENTEEN is making a huge comeback with their fourth studio album, Face The Sun at midnight ET and 1.00 pm KST. The record will be the group's first full-length album since An Ode, which came out in September 2019.

SEVENTEEN has previously dropped the English pre released track, Darl+ing on April 15. CARATs are definitely excited for the boys to drop more information on their latest comeback.

7) Yerin Solo debut (TBA)

𝐘𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐍 𝐃𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐘 @dailyyerin



"I got caught of singing... I filmed music video yesterday until this morning"



IDOL YERIN IS BACK

YERIN SOLO DEBUT IN MAY

#YERIN_SOLO "I got caught of singing... I filmed music video yesterday until this morning"IDOL YERIN IS BACKYERIN SOLO DEBUT IN MAY 🐥💬"I got caught of singing... I filmed music video yesterday until this morning"IDOL YERIN IS BACK YERIN SOLO DEBUT IN MAY #YERIN_SOLO https://t.co/MpZCgOcyhM

Former GFriend member Yerin is prepping for her solo debut. Unfortunately, the K-pop idol has not shared the release date or any other updates on her comeback. However, as per reports, she is planning to join the May K-pop comebacks list.

This will be her first music project since signing with new label Sublime Artist Agency.

The May K-pop comeback list might also include more groups. However, news of some of them has not been confirmed and most are still rumors. Either way, K-pop groups and idols will make sure to deliver the best to their fans.

