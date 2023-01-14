SEVENTEEN's BooSeokSoon to release their 1st single album, SECOND WIND

On January 12, Pledis Entertainment officially revealed the details of the much awaited BooSeokSoon comeback. According to their Weverse post, the group is set to release its first single album, SECOND WIND, on February 6, at 6 pm KST. There will also be a physical sale of the album, with its pre-order beginning on January 13, at 11 am KST.

One of SEVENTEEN's sub-units, BooSeokSoon is a trio that consists of members Seungkwan, D.K., and Hoshi. An amalgamation of their real names, the unit name comes from Boo Seung-kwan, Lee Seok-min, and Kwon Soon-young, also referred to as BSS. The trio are known for their chaotic energy and the hilarious moments they create together.

Also, to further commemorate the release of BSS's 1st ever album, their agency has announced a special offline event called SEVENTEEN BSS's RUNNING TIME: Run to Andromeda on February 12, 8 pm KST.

The event will have three SEVENTEEN members -- D.K., Seungkwan, and Hoshi -- as MCs who will be holding commentaries as they present their witty emceeing skills.

BooSeokSoon will also roll out a live performance of their upcoming title track in front of their fans. However, given the limitations of an offline event, there are a few conditions with regards to fans participating in it.

All about BooSeokSoon's upcoming comeback album and their offline event

As applications for K-pop events usually go, there are a few conditions and methods to be followed to apply for this BooSeokSoon event. Anyone who has bought one or more copies of BSS's SECOND WIND album through the Weverse Shop GLOBAL during the application period, which is between January 13 and February 5, can apply for the event.

Weverse Shop @weverseshop SPECIAL OFFLINE EVENT "RUNNING TIME : Running to Andromeda"



You are invited to the offline event to celebrate the release of 'SECOND WIND'!

Check out what BSS have to say about the album at the event hosted by BSS🧡



There will be a total of 330 winners chosen individually from the lot of applicants, who will be announced on February 7 at 2 pm KST.

There will be a total of 330 winners chosen individually from the lot of applicants, who will be announced on February 7 at 2 pm KST. All applicants need to have a Weverse account where the application for the event and the purchase of the album is done through the same account.

The chance of an individual entering the event increases by the number of albums one orders from the Weverse Shop GLOBAL, as the number of orders placed through other sites doesn't make one eligible for the same. Supposedly, if an individual cancels the order of their album after the application for the event, their entry into the event becomes automatically ineligible.

The winners of the event aren't allowed to transfer or sell their tickets to another individual. If discovered, the participant will not only be unable to participate in the event but also any further SEVENTEEN events. Further information regarding the requirements for the event participants is available at SEVENTEEN's Weverse post.

BooSeokSoo's upcoming physical album will be available in one version, which will come with the following items:

Outbox,

Photobook,

CD,

Lyric Book,

Photocard (2/6 random),

Habit Tracker (1/3 random),

BSS Card (1/3 random),

Sticker, and

Folden Poster.

Here's how the album is designed to be packaged:

Album Package Box,

AiR KiT,

Title & Credit Card,

Post Card,

Photocard (26 photos), and

Selfie Photocard (3 photos).

And lastly, BooSeokSoon's album will also have a card holder which will come with its own entailements like card holder, selfie photo card (2/ 6 random, 3 versions with 2 photos in each), and user guide.

Far @KyeomsBaekery BSS’s 1st Single Album <SECOND WIND>



- A list of benefits / POB from each store -

Moreover, all pre-oders of the album will come with their own set of benefits, depending on the medium/site one uses to purchase the album. Following BooSeok's album announcement, SEVENTEEN has begun promotions by changing their social media handle headers and profile pictures to match SECOND WIND's color schemes.

As CARATs near the release of BSS's album, they continue to grow excited about the single, given that the last comeback from the group was back in 2018.

