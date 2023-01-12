5 SEVENTEEN's BooSeokSoon moments that prove they are the funniest trio

One of SEVENTEEN's sub-units, BooSeokSoon is a trio that consists of members Seungkwan, D.K., and Hoshi. An amalgamation of their real names, the unit name comes from Boo Seung-kwan, Lee Seok-min, and Kwon Soon-young, also referred to as BSS. The trio are known for their chaotic energy and the hilarious moments they create together.

After countless requests from CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom), the three members kickstarted a musical unit with the release of their first and only single yet, Just Do It, in March 2018. Almost five years later, BooSeokSoon is set to return with their most-awaited comeback.

Though the details of the same haven't been released yet, Pledis Entertainment teased fans with an image that reads:

"They Call Us BSS."

This iconic signature line of the sub-unit was enough hint for CARATs to anticipate a comeback. In light of the long-awaited return, here are five iconic moments of the trio that prove that they can do more than release jaw-dropping music.

5 BooSeokSoon moments that prove that they're born comedians

1) When BooSeokSoon covered Catallena

One of favorite BooSeokSoon moments that CARATs cherish is their cover of Orange Caramel's Catallena, a legendary third-generation K-pop song. Fans who get to witness it not once but twice, bring it up at every chance they get to express what a monumental event it was in SEVENTEEN's history.

The first unit of SEVENTEEN's seniors, After School, was Orange Caramel, which also consisted of three members. Naturally, BooSeokSoon took it upon themselves to cover the song that dominated the K-pop fandom.

The three members didn't just release a video of the cover in their iconic green-walled practice room, but also performed it live at one of their concerts, and fans haev made sure it will never be forgotten.

2) The iconic Don't Lie 2 debate between BooSeokSoon

While it's no secret that the trio pulls off the best performances, another thing that CARATs love watching them do is bicker endlessly with one another. An iconic moment from the beloved Going Seventeen series, Don't Lie 2, is one for the books. The mafia-treasure hunt game, which always spikes up arguments among the members, took no exception with BooSeokSoon.

During the first round of discussion, when the members had to vote for the mafia, Seungkwan was under suspicion. The rollercoaster of emotions that the trio, Seungkwan, D.K., and Hoshi went through to come to terms with whether Seungkwan’s role as a mafia was true or not, was a hilarious watch.

It also showcased how well the three knew each other when they resolved the issue in a simple but funny manner.

3) When Seungkwan and DK had to calm a drunk Hoshi

Another episode from the iconic Going Seventeen series, TTT Hyperrealism Ver., gave one too many legendary moments, including a handful involving BooSeokSoon. Hoshi, who started to get into alcohol right from the start of the trip was drunk enough by dinner time.

An out-of-control Hoshi tried to kiss D.K., who was sitting next to him and felt helpless on how to calm his hyung down. Seungkwan soon came to the rescue to diagnose how drunk Hoshi was, which created a hilarious moment, proving once again that the three are effortlessly funny whenever they come together.

4) BooSeokSoon dancing to fromis_9 Gyuri's cover of SEVENTEEN's Pretty U

Yet another performance by the trio to prove that they're born performers was when the three danced to fromis_9 Gyuri's cover of SEVENTEEN's iconic song, Pretty U.

During the trio's appearance on the reality music TV series, I Can See Your Voice, their lip-sync and dance to Gyuri's voice turned out to be the funniest thing. The chaotic energy that the three radiate with everything they do didn't pause during their cover, which wasn't meant to be funny in the first place.

5) BooSeokSoon livestream when DK had to use the restroom

Let's track back to the earliest moments from the trio when they did a livestream together, fresh into their debut days. All went well until D.K. whispered into Seungkwan's ears about an emergency he had, which the latter denied him of. Hoshi, who was sitting beside them, easily found out that D.K. wanted to pee really badly.

As Hoshi and Seungkwan debated whether or not D.K. should be allowed to use the restroom, given that it was 'outside business schedule,' was more than hilarious.

After much debate and discussions with fans, D.K. was finally allowed to leave for the restroom. The way Seungkwan and Hoshi managed the livestream with their improvised role-play is yet another proof that the trio has always been quite funny.

As fans near the release of more details regarding the BooSeokSoon comeback, they eagerly await the pile-up of content they'll get from the trio as they move forward with promotions and performances.

