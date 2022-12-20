6 unhinged chaotic moments from Going Seventeen

Every CARAT's safe place, Going Seventeen, is a variety show starring thirteen members of the K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN. Filled with chaos, Going Seventeen has captured a soft spot among the K-pop fandom for being one of the most entertaining shows that bring out more dimensions of K-pop idols offstage.

Every K-pop fan, regardless of their favorite group, would concur that they are the funniest K-pop group because of the programme. If there is one thing that fans can count on, it is that they will laugh till they cry at least once throughout each episode. Going Seventeen is a wide collection of incidents that demonstrate that SEVENTEEN is the funniest K-pop group out there, from classic to absolutely crazy occurrences.

8 chaotic moments from Going Seventeen that prove that SEVENTEEN is the funniest group

1) Vernon's instinctive rap on being scared by a bug

Tracking back to the iconic Playground Going Seventeen episode, where the K-pop idols played nostalgic childhood games on the playground. After a short series of games, they sat around with snacks for a break. Per usual, SEVENTEEN turned the distribution of snacks into a game too.

As they went around collecting snacks, Vernon noticed a bug on his arm. He moved away from the insect out of fear, accidentally delivering a rap that made the other members laugh at his unusual response.

2) The8 showing zero fear in a house full of killer clowns

One of the Going Seventeen episodes that served as a bag full of hilarious moments was The Tag. The8 being driven insane by them was one of the many amusing responses that fans received of the members in a pitch-black room full with deadly clowns.

Throughout the episode, The8 seemed to be the only one who enjoyed the experience. He went around the house at ease while simultaneously having the time of his life pranking and playing with the killer clowns. His lack of fear amused and endeared fans at the same time.

3) Wonwoo scoring 100 points in Karaoke

To prove that Going Seventeen really goes to heights to create intriguing content is to have the members plant rice and paddy as they play games to slowly win their way out of it. Budded by Woozi's unintended ideas during their earlier Going Seventeen episodes, the episode had quite many hilarious moments. What stood out the most was another rare moment of introverted-Wonwoo breaking out of his quiet shell.

Among the many games that the members played, one was Karaoke and the member with the highest score could come out of the field to enjoy the feast that was waiting for them. Wonwoo, who sang I Guess I Loved You by Yoon Do Hyun, bagged a hundred points, and the unexpected pump of excitement he reacted with shook both the members and fans.

4) Hoshi guessing the wrong answers with much excitement

With the return of MC Seungkwan, Going Seventeen held an episode named, Tribal Games where the remaining twelve members were split into two groups as they played old variety show games. As a classic for old variety show games, the members also played, Shouting in Silence, which more or less resembles the Whisper Challenge.

Hoshi, who teamed up with Jun, Jeonghan, Mingyu, Wonwoo, and Joshua, seemed to be getting most of the words wrong. Despite Mingyu's best efforts to explain the term to Hoshi, he continued to assume it was another word. Fans thought Hoshi's confidence and enthusiasm in his interpretation to be humorous.

5) Seventeen's famous chaotic game of Hong-sam

TTT, which translates to MT SVT REALITY, is one of the most awaited Going Seventeen episodes from the boys. The show, as the name suggests, has the members taking a mini-trip where they are completely out and about doing whatever excites them. Their most iconic TTT episode was their latest, Hyperrealism, and true to its name, it's by far the most chaotic Going Seventeen episode.

Them playing a lot of games at the dinner table while having drinks and food was one of the episode's many chaotic moments that became extremely famous. SEVENTEEN is known to often pull out of the Hong-sam game, which always turns into a hilarious event with larger groups. As usual, excitement increased as the tipsy participants played the game, and viewers were heard laughing aloud.

6) S.coups hiding behind an umbrella during 'Red Light Green Light'

Another famous episode of the Going Seventeen series is their Best Friends episode where the members were in a school setting, playing typical school games. One of the games was Red Light Green Light, which K-pop fans in general and Squid Game fans are quite familiar with.

As the members cycled out playing the game, both the viewers and members were pumped with energy and excitement as funny moments piled up during the game. A particularly hilarious moment was when S.coups, who's supposed to freeze when the catcher turns, continues to move under the cover of an umbrella. Members found it hilarious at his adorable idea as he crawled towards the finish line.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17



<GOING SEVENTEEN> will return after getting a plenty amount of rest



With the Going Seventeen episodes halted for a hot minute due to their current ongoing world tour, CARATs can't help but miss the iconic and chaotic moments it puts out for them. While their concert gives much to fill the hands of fans, they eagerly await the return of the show.

