Best of GoSe: 8 most-viewed GOING SEVENTEEN episodes on YouTube

Among the most well-known idol variety shows, GOING SEVENTEEN has exhibited the various shenanigans of the K-Pop group since 2017. Initially created to offer a behind-the-scenes look at SEVENTEEN's concerts and other schedules, the series has evolved into an elaborate variety show.

Often involving massive sets, detailed scripts, and competition between the members, GoSe, as it is frequently called, airs on Wednesdays. The show has had SEVENTEEN (SVT) try bungee jumping, cooking, bowling, foot volleyball, and chess, among many other activities.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17



<GOING SEVENTEEN> will return after getting a plenty amount of rest



GOING SEVENTEEN recently announced that they would take a short break, given that the HIT group is busy with their overseas schedule, making it challenging to record episodes.

GOING SEVENTEEN recently announced that they would take a short break, given that the HIT group is busy with their overseas schedule, making it challenging to record episodes.

8 GOING SEVENTEEN episodes with the most views on YouTube till September 2022

kyla⑰ | ia @soonchanranghae "Let's become the Seventeen that works hard always, no matter the practice time." -Yoon Jeonghan



Debate Night I will be always and forever iconic in the history of Going Seventeen. Their rebuttals/opinions are sensible, witty, and funny.

From aggressively playing the sogo (traditional Korean drum) to looking for treasure on an island, GoSe has given the Very Nice group a host of experiences that make the show entertaining. It is no surprise that it acquired more than 260 million views in 2020 and 2021 alone.

Here are the eight most-watched GOING SEVENTEEN episodes on YouTube as of September 2022.

8) Ad-lib: Seventeen's got Talent #1 (2020)

With innovative characters, including a rapper forced to rap slowly, a singer whose life is a musical, and a person who can feel no pain, Ad-lib: Seventeen's got Talent #1 has acquired 7,104,174 views on YouTube.

From Hoshi's sluggish rapping to Wonwoo being forced to withstand slaps and pinches because of his character, this 2020 episode of GOING SEVENTEEN was a whole package. The group was also amused by the members' acting, causing them to lose character and burst out laughing. Jun's impromptu singing, Dino's magic trick, and DK's intense screaming are other highlights of the episode.

7) The Tag #2 (2020)

Having gained 7,323, 865 views since its release, The Tag #2 is among the show's most unique yet entertaining episodes. Splitting into various teams within themselves using the democratic "Rock, Paper, Scissors" method, SEVENTEEN explores a dark floor with people dressed as famous murderers from movies chasing them.

Without being caught, members must find the key to escape. This resulted in hilarious moments from THE8 hugging Pennywise, Hoshi betraying Joshua, and DK and S.Coups screaming their heads off while trying to escape. The Tag #2 has a few moments of true horror, but one must watch the GOING SEVENTEEN episode to find out.

6) Insomnia-Zero #1 (2020)

Another exciting content block from the GOING SEVENTEEN team, Insomnia-Zero #1, has been watched 7,491, 954 times on YouTube. The Darl+ling group competed to fall asleep while others spoke about the member trying to go to bed, spinning unbelievable lies in the process.

At one point, Jun was so frustrated with his members badmouthing him while trying to make him laugh that he screamed,

"How can I sleep in this situation!"

The game is hilarious because of the way the other members mix fiction with truth, creating an absurd narrative bound to make one laugh.

5) THE 8 and the 12 Shadows #1 (2020)

Featuring the K-pop group in pajamas, THE 8 and the 12 Shadows #1 has acquired 7, 746, 907 since the video was released in 2020. The episode saw one member carry out the activities he would do at home alone, while the twelve others would imitate him as best they could.

The GOING SEVENTEEN episode had THE8 suddenly recreate the beat of Queen's We Will Rock You, DK playing his beloved sogo energetically, and Vernon trying out yoga. The activities of the "main body" tired out the "shadows" who kept complaining about the sudden physical exertion.

4) Best Friends #2 (2021)

Best Friends #2 had the members travel back to their high school days, playing various games in the school environment, earning them a whopping 8,360,749 views.

The biggest highlight of this GOING SEVENTEEN episode would have to be the Red Light, Green Light game, which included many innovations by SEVENTEEN. From moving forward together, hidden by umbrellas from the front, to doing b-boying poses while in the statue position, Best Friends #2 will have the viewers in splits.

While THE8 and Jun were noticeably absent as they were in China on another schedule, Jun mentioned that he enjoyed watching the episode and would love to participate in a sequel if possible.

3) TTT #2 (Hyperrealism Ver.) (2020)

One of the signature episode segments in GOING SEVENTEEN, TTT #2 (Hyperrealism Ver.), has 8,531,838 views as of September 2020. The HOT group takes off to a place a few hours away from their home in Seoul, plays games, cooks, and spends time relaxing with each other.

This episode saw SEVENTEEN play drinking games (including their signature Hongsam game), sing their hearts out at karaoke, and eventually pass out after their nighttime adventures. The morning presented a jarring contrast from their activities at night when the group cleared up the house they were staying in and returned to real life.

2) TTT #1 (Hyperrealism Ver.) (2020)

The first half of the same TTT (Hyperrealism Ver.) has obtained a total of 9,748,716 as of September 2022, making it the second most-watched GOING SEVENTEEN video.

This episode chronicles the WORLD group's journey to the location where they were to spend the night, settling in, and a few games of foot volleyball, badminton, and rounds of karaoke. One of the funniest moments would be the members noticing Vernon missing during their fun activities while the scene cuts to him peacefully sleeping.

1) The Tag #1 (2020)

The only GOING SEVENTEEN video that has been watched over 10 million times, The Tag #1, has acquired a massive 13,032,263 views. Built on the idea suggested by Jun, the 13-member group separated into smaller teams to try and escape a floor full of "killers" by finding a key while being chased by them.

The team of four, consisting of Woozi, Vernon, Dino, and Jun, accidentally locked themselves in a room and had to be rescued by one of the camera directors, while Mingyu and Seungkwan turned off their flashlights to avoid being caught. One of the most amusing moments was Vernon handing a balloon to one of the killers.

GOING SEVENTEEN is currently on break, there is plenty of other content by the group available for fans to get in their dose of SEVENTEEN. The variety show friends have a unique dynamic reflected in a host of activities.

aem. @svthamster SEVENTEEN 13/13 ON ICN AIRPORT FOR THEIR TOUR IN BANGKOK.🥹🫶 SEVENTEEN 13/13 ON ICN AIRPORT FOR THEIR TOUR IN BANGKOK.🥹🫶 https://t.co/PmcYfcnKXx

The Don't Wanna Cry group is currently performing various concerts as part of the Asian leg of their Be the Sun world tour, with the next concert being performed on October 1, 2022, at Bangkok's Impact Challenger Hall 1. The members have already flown out to the Thai capital, and fans eagerly await the group's performance.

