Kim Kardashian at Met Gala: 5 best looks in photos

Kim Kardashian's fashion influence has gone a long way since her reality TV debut. Her slow appearances at different events in iconic looks made her more popular worldwide.

In the early 2000s, Kim Kadarshian first came into the limelight for her friendship with Paris Hilton and as the daughter of Robert Kadarshian and Kris Jenner. She later became more well-known for her reality show with her family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, her impact on popular culture didn't begin until she married rapper Kanye West.

Later, Kim developed a sizable fan base as a result of her signature looks and partnerships with big fashion houses. She has given fashion fans some of the most famous outfits ever since she made her pop-culture debut. Her presence at other red-carpet events also brought her a lot of fame. Kim showed up to the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 show in New York dressed in this body-hugging, black leather gown.

Her first Met Gala appearance with her husband, Kanye West, in a floral dress is regarded as one of her first debuts as a fashion influencer. Kim has already worn some of the most stunning outfits to the Met Gala parties.

With the 2023 Met Gala scheduled to take place on May 1, we revisit some of Kim Kardashian's iconic looks from previous editions of the Met Ball.

The Futuristic Balmain and four other Kim Kardashian Met Gala looks

1) Kim Kardashian in Feathered Roberto Cavalli (2015)

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian Year 3-2015 Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli. This is his first dress designing for Cavalli. I was 2 months Pregnant with Saint & desperately trying to hide it. I felt so confident this year! I had more of an opinion and collaborated so well. I really felt so good this night. Year 3-2015 Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli. This is his first dress designing for Cavalli. I was 2 months Pregnant with Saint & desperately trying to hide it. I felt so confident this year! I had more of an opinion and collaborated so well. I really felt so good this night. https://t.co/PyMyQnzMqd

For the "China: Through The Looking Glass" event in 2015, Kim Kardashian asked Peter Dundas, who was Roberto Cavalli's creative director at the time, to design a gorgeous feathered confection.

Later, the designer created the magical dress, considering the Met Gala theme was ‘Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.’

Kim came close to winning the best-dressed award in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown for the Met Gala in 2015. The practically transparent dress, covered in crystals and feathery accents, charmed many of her fashion snobs. Moreover, Dundas ensured Kim won it at the Met Gala, and it was one of her most striking looks. It was designed to accentuate her curvy body with its form-fitting design and see-through embellishments in all the right places.

She added that it was the first dress creative director Peter Dundas designed for Cavalli, and called it "one of my favorite dresses ever."

Interestingly, Cher's sheer outfit from the 1974 Met Gala served as the inspiration for Kardashian's dress; she confirmed this on her Instagram.

2) Kim Kardashian in Golden Versace (2018)

tarisha @eccentricverde met gala 2018 / kim kardashian covered in glittering gold chain-mail versace gown with cross detailing met gala 2018 / kim kardashian covered in glittering gold chain-mail versace gown with cross detailing https://t.co/G8H7RcR6KC

Kim Kardashian left for the Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme in her cross-covered gold metal mesh Versace gown.

Kim made an entrance wearing her most striking outfit to date, a gilded chainmail gown she and Donatella Versace jointly created. With its coupling of a sensual silhouette with high-wattage wrapping, this outfit fits right into Kardashian West's style comfort zone.

The body-skimming dress had two crosses on the front, one below her bust and the other just above her left thigh. It also had a crisscross back clasp with an embroidered gold cross, which gave the back view additional oomph. Nothing short of statuesque was the outcome, made even more so by a pair of strappy gold heels.

3) Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler's "Dripping Wet" (2019)

ENFNTS TERRIBLES Magazine @enfntsterribles Kim Kardashian in a dripping Maison Mugler by Thierry Mugler creation at the #METGala . This is the designer’s first new design in 20 years! Kim Kardashian in a dripping Maison Mugler by Thierry Mugler creation at the #METGala. This is the designer’s first new design in 20 years! https://t.co/S6oLbp4j3n

The top garment is Kim's high-camp, high-drama "wet dress," which the late, great Thierry Mugler created specifically for her. The designer spent eight months creating the incredibly tight, corseted latex garment that looked like it was dripping with water but was made of Swarovski crystals. The moist appearance was furthered by Kim Kardashian's liberal oil application to her skin and hair.

She revealed to Vogue:

"This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping."

Kim went to all lengths for this Met Gala look. Apparently, beneath the trending outfir, partially influenced by Sophia Loren's 1957 movie Boy on a Dolphin, was a corset that almost smothered Kardashian West's waist and was tied so tightly she had to do breathing exercises and was unable to sit for the duration of the entire evening.

4) Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe Dress (2022)

Kiera🦋 @kierablog



(Image via At the most recent Met Gala in May 2022, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, which she wore to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to John F Kennedy in 1962.(Image via @KimKardashian on Instagram) At the most recent Met Gala in May 2022, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, which she wore to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to John F Kennedy in 1962.(Image via @KimKardashian on Instagram) https://t.co/wfT5gdjIOs

While choosing to wear one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic gowns from the archives, Kim donned her most iconic ensemble to date at the 2022 Met Gala.

The reality TV actress grabbed attention on the red carpet by donning the same Jean Louis gown Marilyn Monroe famously wore in 1962 to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy. She even bleached her hair blonde for the event.

For the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme, a continuation of the display from 2021 with a "gilded glamor" dress code, the reality star honored an American legend.

In addition to being difficult to walk in, the gown didn't fit when Kardashian first tried it on, necessitating a massive 16-pound weight loss in just three weeks for her to pull off the Met Gala look.

Kim described her rigorous weight loss regimen to Vogue:

"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, exercise on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and eat the healthiest greens and protein."

Moreover, she only wore the dress for a brief period before switching to a copy that was more secure to wear for the actual gala.

5) Kim Kardashian in Futuristic Balmain (2016)

Kim embodied the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme of the 2016 Met Gala with her futuristic silver gown designed by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain.

The reality star's dress, covered in silver sequins and a structured bust, earned her and her husband Kanye West the best-dressed pair for the evening. Kanye wore ripped jeans, a crystal-covered jean jacket, and blue contacts.

Even more unexpected was that Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain, and Kardashian West had another look in mind for the fashion gala she unveiled in the Balmain YouTube video.

Kim Kardashian has always astounded her admirers and the fashion industry with her Met Gala appearances. But she is said to have made the best decisions when it comes to these top five since they have endured.

