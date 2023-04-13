SEVENTEEN’s Woozi baring abs in Vogue Korea’s photoshoot has CARATs going wild

CARATs went berserk on Twitter after Vogue Korea dropped the photoshoot of SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, Hoshi, and Vernon. One of the images went viral as it showed the singer-songwriter-producer of the group flaunting his abs. It was a monochromatic picture featuring him and Vernon.

While fans have seen Woozi’s abs before, CARATs don't seem to be getting enough of it. He has previously only flaunted them while wearing crop tops during performances, but the Vogue Korea photoshoot was the first time the 26-year-old idol bared them fully, in all their might.

The SEVENTEEN singer’s name trended on international Twitter as well as South Korea and Malaysia, with the term "Woozi’s abs."

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi shocks fans with his visuals in latest Vogue Korea photoshoot

All 13 members of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN took turns modeling for several magazines. Wonwoo and The8 appeared on Arena Korea, Jeonghan and Jun teamed up for Elle Korea, S.Coups and DK went for Allure Korea, Seungkwan and Dino modeled for Star1, and Joshua and Mingyu joined hands for Cosmopolitan Korea, while Woozi, Vernon, and Hoshi teamed up for Vogue Korea.

The most recent photoshoot to be revealed was of the trio for Vogue Korea. Soon after, one member, Woozi, went viral for a picture where he was seen baring his abs. His chiseled body on display made fans across the world giddy and even a bit surprised, since it was the first time he posed with an open jacket, showing off his upper body.

hannie ☁️ @minghaocheol_ no bc nothing and no one couldve prepared us for woozi abs no bc nothing and no one couldve prepared us for woozi abs https://t.co/9K3aWEOopC

Some even commented on how they were treated to several incredible updates from the group, such as SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album FML crossing four million pre-orders, the return of "silvernon" (silver-haired Vernon on Vogue Korea’s photoshoot), among other things.

The picture reminded fans about a three-year-old moment where a fitness trainer mentioned that the 26-year-old idol’s “gorgeous abs” were “no joke.”

Take a look at how fans reacted to the Vogue Korea photoshoot below:

trish @meaniereads woozi abs, vernon silver hair & wonwoo short hair!!!! what is breathing at this point? woozi abs, vernon silver hair & wonwoo short hair!!!! what is breathing at this point? https://t.co/W2pLY7JDjn

lou | FML is coming on apr 24 ☁ @endlesseventeen 4 million FML preorder, svt in magazine covers, woozi's abs, silvernon making a comeback, wonu with clean cut hair 4 million FML preorder, svt in magazine covers, woozi's abs, silvernon making a comeback, wonu with clean cut hair https://t.co/uSDygDoco7

azzie is waiting for FML @w00z13s LISTEN. LISTEN TO ME. LISTEN. they had to release the vogue cover showing woozi's abs to prepare us for the 1 minute, slow mo, ab close up video being posted at midnight LISTEN. LISTEN TO ME. LISTEN. they had to release the vogue cover showing woozi's abs to prepare us for the 1 minute, slow mo, ab close up video being posted at midnight https://t.co/cT1nubrNSG

hannie ☁️ @minghaocheol_ also not at woozi casually posting another album as if we didnt see his abs awhile ago also not at woozi casually posting another album as if we didnt see his abs awhile ago https://t.co/7tszSxVK8A

하니행뵹 @flamehanie THE FIRST TIME WOOZI SHOWED OFF HIS ABS NOT IN MEN’S HEATH AS CARATS WANTED BUT IN VOGUE KOREA ACSBZBDNSJDJ THE FIRST TIME WOOZI SHOWED OFF HIS ABS NOT IN MEN’S HEATH AS CARATS WANTED BUT IN VOGUE KOREA ACSBZBDNSJDJ https://t.co/nD4JyY1m5V

hhu diss track 🥊 @wonuhic does vogue know the effect of this picture to the society? putting silvernon and woozi abs at once is such a crazy move u won there vogue........ does vogue know the effect of this picture to the society? putting silvernon and woozi abs at once is such a crazy move u won there vogue........ https://t.co/Jtrzg6y9H0

🌙🐯 @apeachoom 🏻 we went to protect a swimming pool woozi shirtless pic to finally debut his abs in magazine that's really insane the roller coaster journey to protect his abs we went to protect a swimming pool woozi shirtless pic to finally debut his abs in magazine that's really insane the roller coaster journey to protect his abs 😭👍🏻

🌙🐯 @apeachoom that's enough abs today we are in holy month of ramadan astagfirullah //spray woozi with water// that's enough abs today we are in holy month of ramadan astagfirullah //spray woozi with water//

Recent updates on SEVENTEEN: Jeonghan and Jun talk about FML with Elle Korea

In their recent Elle Korea interview, Jeonghan and Jun shared some information about their projects, including details about their upcoming 10th mini-album, FML.

Speaking about the choreography of FML’s yet-undisclosed title track, Jun, one of the performance team members, said that it is their most intense performance till date. As translated via Soompi, the idol shared:

"In terms of the performance, it is more intense than any choreography in SEVENTEEN’s history. It’s to the point that it’s hard to carry on dancing from beginning to end."

Meanwhile, the album’s title, FML, has created a lot of buzz on the internet for the several meanings that it could have. Speaking about the decision to use those three letters as the album title, Jeonghan shared,

"I thought, ‘SEVENTEEN has come a long way that now we’re able to show even this to the public.’ It feels good because it felt like the spectrum that the public can accept about us has gotten a little wider."

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s FML will be released on April 24 at 6 pm KST.

