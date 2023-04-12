SEVENTEEN's JUN and Jeonghan talk about the group's 8th anniversary, upcoming album, and more in their latest ELLE magazine interview

On April 11, 2023, SEVENTEEN members JUN and Jeonghan featured in the latest ELLE Korean magazine. The two members impressed many with their unmatched visuals as they posed in their elegant clothing and gorgeous long hair. Alongside the visuals, ELLE Korea magazine also revealed a few words that the idols shared about SEVENTEEN.

While the magazine's pictorial and interview are slated to release on April 17, the publication shared that JUN and Jeonghan shed light on a few details about SEVENTEEN's upcoming album. The two not only expressed how grateful they were to work together as a team but also gave many spoilers about what SEVENTEEN's comeback will be all about, exciting fans.

ELLE Korea 엘르 @ELLE_KOREA SEVENTEEN's JeongHan and Jun are gracing cover of #ELLE_D_Edition . Feel their unique energy through the fashion story and special moving cover. Stay tuned for more photoshoots, interviews and YouTube videos of JeongHan and Jun SEVENTEEN's JeongHan and Jun are gracing cover of #ELLE_D_Edition . Feel their unique energy through the fashion story and special moving cover. Stay tuned for more photoshoots, interviews and YouTube videos of JeongHan and Jun💎 https://t.co/OZdJwQwqsp

SEVENTEEN's JUN and Jeonghan dish about their 10th mini-album, FML

Among the many things that JUN and Jeonghan talked about following their photoshoot with ELLE Korea magazine, the duo mentioned how hard SEVENTEEN worked hard for their comeback.

SEVENTEEN's upcoming 10th mini-album, FML, is slated for release on April 24 and has been one of the most trending topics in the industry. the duo hinted that the album would include "intense" choreography and mentioned they were proud of themselves regardless of the outcome.

When asked how he feels about SEVENTEEN's upcoming album, Jeonghan said:

"We feel satisfied and proud of the album to the point where we're proud of it ourselves no matter the result, because we made sure to create an alum that we could feel confident about."

JUN added:

"Performance wise, it's the most intense out of the history of SEVENTEEN's choreographies. It's to the point where it's difficult to dance from the beginning to end."

When the members were asked how they felt upon listening to the finished album for the first time, Jeonghan stated:

"We're unable to show this side of SEVENTEEN to the public, I think there will be a wider spectrum of acceptance."

JUN added:

"I think it can be interpreted in a variety of ways. There are stories we can express."

JUN and Jeonghan also shared certain concerns about the latter's role in their title track's music video. Though they couldn't dwell deeper into the topic, they shared how the idols had to step out of their comfort zones. Both the idols shared their thoughts on the same as Jeonghan said:

"We attempted something new this time. At first, I was concerned it wouldn't stick well, but the members who saw the music video said it suited me well so I'm relieved."

JUN also revealed that his role was hard for him, akin to every other SEVENTEEN member.

He said:

"It's a song where he can properly show a side of him he's shown relatively little of. The members where determined and worked hard."

Finally, they touched upon the topic of SEVENTEEN's upcoming 8th anniversary, which is quite a monumental time for any K-pop group.

JUN shared:

"Back in the day, we said that we hoped to become idols who would go down in the history books. Bow, the thirteen of us are actually writing our own history while staying together for 8 years. CARATs are, of course, a part of our history, so we will continue to do out best."

Jeonghan added:

"Just recently, the members and I all promised that at least once a month, we would all get together for a meal. We need that kind of time ourselves if we are to go on telling people around us that we are friends who are more like long-lost family."

With JUN and Jeonghan's words exciting and touching the hearts of many fans, they are excited to discover what more they two spoke about in their interview with ELLE Korea.

Poll : 0 votes