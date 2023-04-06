5 most chaotic moments of SEVENTEEN's Mingyu from Going Seventeen

Known for his boyfriend-style photographs on Instagram for those who are not fans of the group, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu celebrates his twenty-sixth birthday on April 6, 2023. CARATs (fans of SEVENTEEN), however, know the rapper from the HipHop Team as an excellent performer who is extremely good at fanservice.

Apart from his on-stage persona, Kim Min-gyu is also hilarious in the variety show that the group participates in, GOING SEVENTEEN (GoSe). Whether it is the more physical variety of games played by SEVENTEEN like Let's Go, Seventeen! or his frequent clashes with Hoshi on the recurring episodes of Don't Lie, Mingyu is sure to entertain regular viewers of the show.

5 times SEVENTEEN's Mingyu created hilarious moments on GOING SEVENTEEN

1) Confronting his fear of heights in the Bungee Jump #1 and #2

bia @odetosoonhao mingyu clearly hated this episode poor baby is scared of heights and had to go bungee jumping 🥺 mingyu clearly hated this episode poor baby is scared of heights and had to go bungee jumping 🥺 https://t.co/qVdFTQ9o9a

Frequent watchers of GOING SEVENTEEN will probably be aware of the fact that Mingyu is very scared of heights, to the point where mentions of the group doing any activity related to heights makes him either lose his temper or become worried. This is especially hilarious because he is the tallest member of the group, at six feet two inches.

In the Bungee Jump episode arc, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was faced with the very real possibility of having to jump from a 50-meter-tall platform with nothing but bungee cords attached to him. He looked stressed at the onset, clinging to fellow scaredy-cat DK and doing his best in the mini-games prior to jumping so he could save himself.

While he ended up not having to jump, he accompanied DK as moral support but kept shaking in the elevator on the way to the top. He was unable to even stand once he reached the area where the jumps were taking place, having to sit down because his legs went numb from fear. Despite not doing the bungee jump, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was an invaluable addition to the episode arc, bound to make you laugh and sympathize with his fearfulness.

2) Making puns with the name of the brand "Paris Baguette" in Ad Genius SEVENTEEN

In one of the most unique episodes of GoSe, the HOT group solicited advertisements from sponsors using out-of-the-box methods to promote well-known brands in Korea. When a baguette by renowned Korean bakery brand Paris Baguette was considered, the thirteen members threw around absurd ideas, including using the bread as a smartwatch and swords from a Chinese martial arts movie (courtesy Jun and The8 from China).

Not one to be left behind, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu grabbed the other baguette, held it up inside his sleeve and screamed "My arm", which in Korean sounds like "Pari". He then looked straight at the camera and said, "Pari Baguette" (the brand name in Korean), making a hilarious pun. The members loved his interpretation and burst out laughing, ensuring that the viewers would too.

3) Failing to control his laughter when DK was being his hilarious self during Roulette Life #1 and #2

fire @hhutrack seungcheol and mingyu are so bad at holding in their laughter when it comes to dk, mingyu’s worse seungcheol and mingyu are so bad at holding in their laughter when it comes to dk, mingyu’s worse https://t.co/i60cmWEqnW

After choosing their locations, tasks, and forbidden tasks by using a spinning roulette, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, S.Coups, DK, Jun, and Woozi, ended up in a hotel room with various tasks. The catch, however, was that the team had to do all of this without laughing. Considering the fact that two members were playing the recorder and the self-proclaimed "human vitamin" was present here, controlling their laughter was near impossible.

From messing up the tune of the recorder to commenting on voice cracks on stage, DK was his usual cheerful self, with other members, especially Mingyu, struggling to stop laughing because that would mean that they lose the game.

After many close calls, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu resorted to pretending to cry because even looking at DK was causing him to giggle, while S.Coups was faring no better. Despite all this, the Excalibur actor maintained that he was not trying to be funny, and that others were at fault for chuckling.

4) Getting scared by leaves as the tagger with his eyes shut in SVT Playground #1

stayhumble🌸 @gee_haen

Malaysia

In Going Seventeen 2019 episode 24 (SVT Playground). It's funny when Mingyu felt scare after his head touch leaves on tree because of his height..all the members laugh because of him clumsy & funny guy

#Seventeen #Mingyu @JACE_kpop Thank you for the GAMalaysiaIn Going Seventeen 2019 episode 24 (SVT Playground). It's funny when Mingyu felt scare after his head touch leaves on tree because of his height..all the members laugh because of himclumsy & funny guy #Mingyu _WeLoveYou @JACE_kpop Thank you for the GA💕Malaysia 🇲🇾In Going Seventeen 2019 episode 24 (SVT Playground). It's funny when Mingyu felt scare after his head touch leaves on tree because of his height..all the members laugh because of him 😂clumsy & funny guy😂#Seventeen #Mingyu #Mingyu_WeLoveYou https://t.co/JT2lvnG9Qt

After agreeing to play a game of "Escape" on the playground equipment, the group determined that the tagger would shut their eyes, and they would get three chances to open their eyes, keeping them open for three seconds. The other players could not step on the ground and had to escape using a slide on the other side of the play area.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was the second tagger after he was caught running when Dino tried to catch him. His turn as the tagger was filled with hilarious moments, especially when he opened his eyes for three seconds and saw everyone running away, complaining to the producers that it seemed as if the members were participating in a 100-meter race.

However, the icing on the cake was when he was the tagger the second time. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu tried to walk quickly in order to catch his members, and as a result, ended up walking into some leaves because of his height. He was startled and screamed, drawing the attention of all of SEVENTEEN who laughed when they saw the reason for his cry.

5) Calling Dino "hyung" when the maknae tried taunting him during SVTSIDE OUT

뀨🌊 @kidmingyu



: HYUNG!!!!



--



gyuchan my baby kuya and kuya baby!!!!! 🦦: if you dont jump quickly, i'm your hyung!!!: HYUNG!!!!--gyuchan my baby kuya and kuya baby!!!!! 🦦: if you dont jump quickly, i'm your hyung!!!🐶: HYUNG!!!! --😭😭😭 gyuchan my baby kuya and kuya baby!!!!! 😭😭😭 https://t.co/yTbOxuFhRU

Wrapping up this list with another reference to his fear of heights, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu was terrified of jumping off a platform and grabbing onto a hanging structure while wearing safety gear.

Dino, who was watching from below, decided to provoke Mingyu by screaming that if the Bittersweet singer did not jump quickly, Dino was the hyung or elder member in their relationship. A terrified Mingyu hastily called out, "Hyung", repeating himself, creating a moment that is bound to make all viewers laugh.

The Don Quixote group celebrated SEVENTEEN's Mingyu on Twitter and Weverse, with Dino posting a video of DK and Mingyu dancing together, and other members creating posts with photographs of the rapper, both cute and unseemly. SEVENTEEN also met up on April 5, 2023, presumably to discuss their upcoming comeback with FML.

Poll : Did you enjoy watching SEVENTEEN's Mingyu in these Going Seventeen episodes ? Yes No 0 votes