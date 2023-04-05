Create

“You will always be famous!”: SEVENTEEN’s fans celebrate as FML crosses 2.18 million stock pre-orders in three days

By Afreen Khan
Modified Apr 05, 2023 00:20 IST
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's upcoming album crosses 2.18 million stock pre-orders (Images via Twitter/pledis_17)

SEVENTEEN announced their comeback with their 10th mini-album FML on March 31 and in just three days, the group has exceeded 2.18 million in stock pre-orders.

On April 4, 2023, YG PLUS officially announced that the 13-member group had broken their personal record of highest stock pre-orders by crossing double million with FML. The CARAT fandom naturally went into celebratory mode on Twitter, congratulating each other and the group for their incredible achievement.

seriously giving me goosebumps how we seventeen literally went from having a thousand sales on the first week to having double million sales in just 3 days even without previews yet. seventeen, you will always be famous! 🔥 https://t.co/bpRXv9564R

Fans also expressed their wonder at the numbers, considering the singers have only released the tracklist and most recently, a promotional scheduler for FML. No concept photos or album details have been revealed yet.

SEVENTEEN’s FML exceeds stock pre-orders by 2.18 million copies, fans believe the group will easily get double million title

“According to the album distributor….. Seventeen Mini Album ‘FML’…. exceeded 2.18 million copies within 3 days of pre-order” THIS IS SEVENTEEN’S YEAR 😭😭😭 I AM SO PROUD AAAAAAA https://t.co/0UZX3Ec2fn

Despite being seven years into their careers, SEVENTEEN does not seem to be slowing down. The third-generation group showcased their popularity through the Be The Sun world tour and sales with Face the Sun last year and they are already doing the same with their upcoming album.

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album, FML, crossed 2.18 million stock pre-orders in just three days, marking the best new record for them. Stock pre-orders are not actual sales, but album stock that is produced prior to the album. The numbers for stocks are drawn by estimating the album’s demand, including data that shows how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

YG PLUS’ official announcement of the double million stock pre-orders led the CARAT fandom to cheers. Fans couldn’t stop getting emotional over the group’s long and difficult journey to become one of the most successful artists of today. They also celebrated in their own way, whether by posting reaction memes or heartfelt messages online.

Take a look at how CARATs reacted to the news below:

Seventeen surpassing 2.18 MILLION preorders in 3 days is just mind blowing to me.7 years into their career and theyre still growing exponentially 😭😭😭 i love them sm look at them https://t.co/zXl6HOTmkb
wait 2.18 already??? twitter.com/viethoshi/stat…
mind u this is all the info we got of the album so far… like no concept photos no nothing just 3 blocks of colors 😭😭😭 https://t.co/pFcYULCwOj
#FML 2.18 million pre-order in just 3 days#FML_SEVENTEEN #FxckMyLife https://t.co/z3tQonijRK
FML surpassed 2.18 million pre-orders in just 3 days im crying ;-; the growth of seventeen over the years is insane im so proud of them
2.18 MILLION IN 3 DAYS????? oh seventeen you will always be famous twitter.com/pledischarts/s…
remember when we were just hoping & pushing for seventeen's an ode to get a million to cheering henggarae when we got million seller and continues to sector 17...now FML got 2M preorders in 3 days.... jesus
2 million preorders for FML in just 3 days damn 🥹 my seventeen im so proud of u
2.18 million pre-orders in just 3 days i'm actually smiling so much, seventeen have come so far i'm so so proud of them twitter.com/worldwidecarat…
#SEVENTEEN's @pledis_17 10th mini album 'FML', which will be released at 6 pm on the 24th, exceeded 2.18 million copies in 3 days after the pre-sale started” SVT : Slay slay slay https://t.co/ZtrEb00zd3
2.18 million preorders in just 3 days without any previews at all just proves the trust and god tier relationship that carats and seventeen has. gosh i love this fandom so much.
It's so fulfilling to see artists you love grow and achieve all their goals. Now I'm seeing that in seventeen and I can't wait for them to feel what they long long deserved! 2 million albums in 3 days? THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING LETS GOOOOO!!!!

SEVENTEEN releases promotional schedule for 10th mini album, FML

After taking the CARAT fandom by storm with its Tracklist Hidden version (that revealed double title tracks, including F*ck My Life being one of them), it seems that SEVENTEEN will not be releasing any FML content for a while.

On April 4 at midnight KST, PLEDIS Entertainment, the group’s agency, released a promotional schedule for FML. The next content in line to be posted is the official photos, but they won’t be revealed until April 12 at midnight KST.

Check out SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album FML’s promotional schedule below:

  • April 12, midnight KST - Official Photo: Fallen, Misfit, Lost
  • April 13, midnight KST- Official Photo: Faded Mono Life
  • April 14, midnight KST - F8ck My Life: Life In a Minute
  • April 15, midnight KST - Official Photo: Fight For My Life
  • April 18, midnight KST - Tracklist
  • April 20, midnight KST - Highlight Medley
  • April 21, midnight KST - Official Teaser 1
  • April 22, midnight KST - Official Teaser 2
  • April 24, 6 pm KST - Official Music Video and Album Release
  • May 8, midnight KST - F*ck My Life Official Music Video
SEVENTEEN (세븐틴) 10th Mini Album 'FML'Promotion Scheduler☁️ 2023.04.24 6PM (KST)☁️ 2023.04.24 5AM (ET)#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#FML#FxckMyLife https://t.co/lrQ1HXHVOV

Meanwhile, with FML’s release date set for April 24, nearly 20 days remain for tracking websites to count album sales and for fans to discover which record SEVENTEEN might set.

Quick Links

Edited by Vinay Agrawal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...