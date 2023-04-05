“You will always be famous!”: SEVENTEEN’s fans celebrate as FML crosses 2.18 million stock pre-orders in three days

SEVENTEEN announced their comeback with their 10th mini-album FML on March 31 and in just three days, the group has exceeded 2.18 million in stock pre-orders.
On April 4, 2023, YG PLUS officially announced that the 13-member group had broken their personal record of highest stock pre-orders by crossing double million with FML. The CARAT fandom naturally went into celebratory mode on Twitter, congratulating each other and the group for their incredible achievement.
Fans also expressed their wonder at the numbers, considering the singers have only released the tracklist and most recently, a promotional scheduler for FML. No concept photos or album details have been revealed yet.
SEVENTEEN’s FML exceeds stock pre-orders by 2.18 million copies, fans believe the group will easily get double million title
Despite being seven years into their careers, SEVENTEEN does not seem to be slowing down. The third-generation group showcased their popularity through the Be The Sun world tour and sales with Face the Sun last year and they are already doing the same with their upcoming album.
SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album, FML, crossed 2.18 million stock pre-orders in just three days, marking the best new record for them. Stock pre-orders are not actual sales, but album stock that is produced prior to the album. The numbers for stocks are drawn by estimating the album’s demand, including data that shows how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.
YG PLUS’ official announcement of the double million stock pre-orders led the CARAT fandom to cheers. Fans couldn’t stop getting emotional over the group’s long and difficult journey to become one of the most successful artists of today. They also celebrated in their own way, whether by posting reaction memes or heartfelt messages online.
SEVENTEEN releases promotional schedule for 10th mini album, FML
After taking the CARAT fandom by storm with its Tracklist Hidden version (that revealed double title tracks, including F*ck My Life being one of them), it seems that SEVENTEEN will not be releasing any FML content for a while.
On April 4 at midnight KST, PLEDIS Entertainment, the group’s agency, released a promotional schedule for FML. The next content in line to be posted is the official photos, but they won’t be revealed until April 12 at midnight KST.
Check out SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album FML’s promotional schedule below:
- April 12, midnight KST - Official Photo: Fallen, Misfit, Lost
- April 13, midnight KST- Official Photo: Faded Mono Life
- April 14, midnight KST - F8ck My Life: Life In a Minute
- April 15, midnight KST - Official Photo: Fight For My Life
- April 18, midnight KST - Tracklist
- April 20, midnight KST - Highlight Medley
- April 21, midnight KST - Official Teaser 1
- April 22, midnight KST - Official Teaser 2
- April 24, 6 pm KST - Official Music Video and Album Release
- May 8, midnight KST - F*ck My Life Official Music Video
Meanwhile, with FML’s release date set for April 24, nearly 20 days remain for tracking websites to count album sales and for fans to discover which record SEVENTEEN might set.