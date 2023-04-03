‘FXCK MY LIFE’ trends as SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist is released, WOOZI says “everyone was confident” regarding the risk

SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist has left CARATs (the group’s fandom) stunned and for positive reasons.

On April 3 midnight KST, the 13-member group released ‘Hidden’ version of the tracklist for the 10th mini-album FML, their much-anticipated comeback. It was revealed that the album will include two title tracks, but hides one of them. The title track revealed for now was called F*ck My Life, written and composed by WOOZI and BUMZU.

Fans were ecstatic to find the group entering a new era - one in which they risked their title track having a curse word. SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist has already raised high expectations even higher, as evident with F*ck My Life trending both as a phrase and a hashtag on Twitter.

Soon enough, the writer-composer and member of SEVENTEEN, WOOZI’s name also trended on the micro-blogging site as the artist wrote a post on Weverse mentioning the “risk” of having a double-title track album, including one with a swear word.

SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist and WOOZI’s Weverse post gets fans all excited

In March during CARAT LAND 2023, S.COUPS spoiled the group’s comeback by revealing that they were releasing an album in April. He added that they were coming back “twice” which many fans now believe was a hint towards the group’s upcoming double title track album, FML.

PLEDIS Entertainment unveiled SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist on April 3 amidst much anticipation from fans. The tracklist was a hidden version, since it had one song concealed with clouds. The mini-album includes songs F*ck My Life, Fire (Hiphop team), I Don’t Understand But I Luv U (Performance Team), Dust (Vocal Team) and April Shower.

While F*ck My Life attracted CARATs’ interest instantly, the track I Don’t Understand But I Luv U also ignited an emotional response. Fans shared a clip from a previous livestream where HOSHI, the Performance Team’s leader, read the same comment out loud and mentioned that it moved him.

On one hand, CARATs were enthusiastic about the revealed title track and, on the other, emotional thinking about the fourth song.

eunoia__svt @eunoia__svt BE LOUD GET IT TRENDING



FXCK MY LIFE TITLE TRACK 1

#FxckMyLife

#FML_SEVENTEEN @pledis_17 Now y'all in celebration of the title track not being named For My Love or any other crap DROP THE TAGSBE LOUD GET IT TRENDINGFXCK MY LIFE TITLE TRACK 1 Now y'all in celebration of the title track not being named For My Love or any other crap DROP THE TAGS 😭😭BE LOUD GET IT TRENDINGFXCK MY LIFE TITLE TRACK 1#FxckMyLife #FML_SEVENTEEN @pledis_17

Black Going Pink @SVTs_Younghee @eunoia__svt @pledis_17 I just read a tweet asking carts to make sure this song charts for a lot of weeks so it gets SOTY, because it’d me hilarious af, for the MC to say ‘SOTY goes to Seventeen Fxck My Life’ let’s please do that… I wanna see sebongie laugh uncontrollably while doing acceptance ment… @eunoia__svt @pledis_17 I just read a tweet asking carts to make sure this song charts for a lot of weeks so it gets SOTY, because it’d me hilarious af, for the MC to say ‘SOTY goes to Seventeen Fxck My Life’ let’s please do that… I wanna see sebongie laugh uncontrollably while doing acceptance ment…

한나 • FML 24/4 ☁️ @hansollieee emoji for this cb and now the tracklist too so what if....



The hidden title track is actually called "Cloud Nine / Cloud 9" 🤡



#FxckMyLife #FML_SEVENTEEN The boys keep mentioned "행복" (happy) in their wv posts before...and plds also used theemoji for this cb and now the tracklist too so what if....The hidden title track is actually called "Cloud Nine / Cloud 9" The boys keep mentioned "행복" (happy) in their wv posts before...and plds also used the ☁️ emoji for this cb and now the tracklist too so what if....The hidden title track is actually called "Cloud Nine / Cloud 9" 👀🤡#FxckMyLife #FML_SEVENTEEN https://t.co/3TCK6XgioM

eunoia__svt @eunoia__svt Wait so theyre gonna go to the music shows and be like "we're gonna perform fxck my life today hehe carats we suggest eat teokbokki and drink soda while watching it and OH underage idol mc's how abt you do the point choreography with us which is flipping a middle finger lets goo" Wait so theyre gonna go to the music shows and be like "we're gonna perform fxck my life today hehe carats we suggest eat teokbokki and drink soda while watching it and OH underage idol mc's how abt you do the point choreography with us which is flipping a middle finger lets goo"

🍑 @_wooziverse17 twitter.com/hoshzone/statu… ★ @hoshzone today, while streaming the [countdown] live, the words that were left the deepest in my heart were “i don’t understand, but i love you”. those words, why are they so emotional?

🦦 they touched you? they really moved you.

i think that kind of love is amazing



oh hoshi 🙁 today, while streaming the [countdown] live, the words that were left the deepest in my heart were “i don’t understand, but i love you”. those words, why are they so emotional?🦦 they touched you? they really moved you.i think that kind of love is amazingoh hoshi 🙁 🐯 today, while streaming the [countdown] live, the words that were left the deepest in my heart were “i don’t understand, but i love you”. those words, why are they so emotional?🦦 they touched you? they really moved you.🐯 i think that kind of love is amazingoh hoshi 🙁❤️ https://t.co/A5gRQMNZwp HOSHI ?!?!?!? performance unit song title for this comeback is “i dont understand but i luv u” HOSHI ?!?!?!? performance unit song title for this comeback is “i dont understand but i luv u” 😭😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/hoshzone/statu…

뮤지𖧷🍻 @mwoozic wait u r telling me ‘i dont understand but i luv u’ really came from that iconic sentence due to the vlive comment language barrier LOL wait u r telling me ‘i dont understand but i luv u’ really came from that iconic sentence due to the vlive comment language barrier LOL https://t.co/I3Ua0ysFDU

ً @kwonsnwu “I DONT UNDERSTAND BUT I LUV U” that one comment really left a mark on hoshi, huh “I DONT UNDERSTAND BUT I LUV U” that one comment really left a mark on hoshi, huh 😭https://t.co/Fjg2iUYgKf

Additionally, WOOZI, the group’s in-house producer, lyricist, Vocal Team leader and member, posted a message on Weverse talking about the risks. He mentioned that SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist was the first time the group had done a double title track.

WOOZI added that the decision to name F*ck My Life the title track was a unanimous decision and despite the risks involved, everyone was confident about the album’s release.

He also mentioned that the group has once again challenged themselves with something completely new and believes that the fans will enjoy the songs.

🌌 @woozimedia



translation in picture below woozi on weversetranslation in picture below woozi on weverse 🌟translation in picture below https://t.co/ktGbgJQlZA

WOOZI’s message made fans emotional and even more curious about FML. Since PLEDIS Entertainment has not yet posted a comeback scheduler, SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist in its entirety will be released soon.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will be making a comeback with their 10th mini album FML on April 24 at 6 pm KST.

