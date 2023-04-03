‘FXCK MY LIFE’ trends as SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist is released, WOOZI says “everyone was confident” regarding the risk

SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist has left CARATs (the group’s fandom) stunned and for positive reasons.
On April 3 midnight KST, the 13-member group released ‘Hidden’ version of the tracklist for the 10th mini-album FML, their much-anticipated comeback. It was revealed that the album will include two title tracks, but hides one of them. The title track revealed for now was called F*ck My Life, written and composed by WOOZI and BUMZU.
Fans were ecstatic to find the group entering a new era - one in which they risked their title track having a curse word. SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist has already raised high expectations even higher, as evident with F*ck My Life trending both as a phrase and a hashtag on Twitter.
Soon enough, the writer-composer and member of SEVENTEEN, WOOZI’s name also trended on the micro-blogging site as the artist wrote a post on Weverse mentioning the “risk” of having a double-title track album, including one with a swear word.
SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist and WOOZI’s Weverse post gets fans all excited
In March during CARAT LAND 2023, S.COUPS spoiled the group’s comeback by revealing that they were releasing an album in April. He added that they were coming back “twice” which many fans now believe was a hint towards the group’s upcoming double title track album, FML.
PLEDIS Entertainment unveiled SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist on April 3 amidst much anticipation from fans. The tracklist was a hidden version, since it had one song concealed with clouds. The mini-album includes songs F*ck My Life, Fire (Hiphop team), I Don’t Understand But I Luv U (Performance Team), Dust (Vocal Team) and April Shower.
While F*ck My Life attracted CARATs’ interest instantly, the track I Don’t Understand But I Luv U also ignited an emotional response. Fans shared a clip from a previous livestream where HOSHI, the Performance Team’s leader, read the same comment out loud and mentioned that it moved him.
On one hand, CARATs were enthusiastic about the revealed title track and, on the other, emotional thinking about the fourth song.
Additionally, WOOZI, the group’s in-house producer, lyricist, Vocal Team leader and member, posted a message on Weverse talking about the risks. He mentioned that SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist was the first time the group had done a double title track.
WOOZI added that the decision to name F*ck My Life the title track was a unanimous decision and despite the risks involved, everyone was confident about the album’s release.
He also mentioned that the group has once again challenged themselves with something completely new and believes that the fans will enjoy the songs.
WOOZI’s message made fans emotional and even more curious about FML. Since PLEDIS Entertainment has not yet posted a comeback scheduler, SEVENTEEN’s FML tracklist in its entirety will be released soon.
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will be making a comeback with their 10th mini album FML on April 24 at 6 pm KST.