Recap: SEVENTEEN ends CARAT LAND 2023 with double the fun, humor, and emotions

Known for giving fans a concert worth every penny, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND 2023 fan meet went above and beyond the group’s usual fun-loving shenanigans.

The 13-member group held their seventh fan meeting, CARAT LAND, on March 10, 11, and 12, 2023, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. The 15,000 seater stadium was packed on all three days (along with millions of people on Weverse) who were all ready to have four and a half hours of fun with the singers.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17 캐럿랜드



모든 이유와 이 길이 아름다운 건 캐럿들이 있어서



우리 항상 함께 해요, 세븐틴이 옆에 있을게요 캐럿들이 있어 행복하다



#우리_함께_노래하는_이_길은_끝나지_않을_거야

#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴

#SVTinCARATLAND [17’S] 세븐틴 in캐럿랜드모든 이유와 이 길이 아름다운 건 캐럿들이 있어서우리 항상 함께 해요, 세븐틴이 옆에 있을게요캐럿들이 있어 행복하다 [17’S] 세븐틴 in 👏👏 캐럿랜드🎡모든 이유와 이 길이 아름다운 건 캐럿들이 있어서💎우리 항상 함께 해요, 세븐틴이 옆에 있을게요😍 캐럿들이 있어 행복하다💎💕#우리_함께_노래하는_이_길은_끝나지_않을_거야#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#SVTinCARATLAND https://t.co/LAxTspW3VX

The fan meeting kicked off with members taking fans back in time by performing their 2016 hit Pretty U. It then shifted to a slogan showcasing where CARATs showed off their creative placards on screen. The setlist included new songs such as BSS' Fighting, Don Quixote, and even recent hits such as Pang!, Healing, and Together.

SEVENTEEN at the beginning of CARAT LAND 2023 (Images via PLEDIS Entertainment)

The opening ment also saw each member introducing themselves in their own ways, such as SEUNGKWAN and the others bickering, WONWOO and WOOZI’s crisp ment, and DINO teasing fans that the meet would probably go beyond four hours.

SEVENTEEN merged GOING SEVENTEEN, Karaoke corner, introduced Pledis Boys and more in CARAT LAND 2023

SEVENTEEN showing off fans' placards (Images via PLEDIS Entertainment)

SEVENTEEN's much-awaited final day of CARAT LAND 2023 was held on March 12. Also streamed live via Weverse with English, Chinese and Japanese subtitles, the fan meeting gave fans a mountainful of new content that showcased the members’ versatility.

SEVENTEEN, touted as the industry’s “Variety-dols” for their incredible comic timing and creative variety show content, demonstrated their skills live for fans throughout the CARAT LAND fan meet.

세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) @pledis_17 캐럿랜드



모든 이유와 이 길이 아름다운 건 캐럿들이 있어서



우리 항상 함께 해요, 세븐틴이 옆에 있을게요 캐럿들이 있어 행복하다



#우리_함께_노래하는_이_길은_끝나지_않을_거야

#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴

#SVTinCARATLAND [17’S] 세븐틴 in캐럿랜드모든 이유와 이 길이 아름다운 건 캐럿들이 있어서우리 항상 함께 해요, 세븐틴이 옆에 있을게요캐럿들이 있어 행복하다 [17’S] 세븐틴 in 👏👏 캐럿랜드🎡모든 이유와 이 길이 아름다운 건 캐럿들이 있어서💎우리 항상 함께 해요, 세븐틴이 옆에 있을게요😍 캐럿들이 있어 행복하다💎💕#우리_함께_노래하는_이_길은_끝나지_않을_거야#SEVENTEEN #세븐틴#SVTinCARATLAND https://t.co/UkY5N1gH4M

The group brought to life Debate Night, a content series that was up till now, only seen on YouTube through the GOING SEVENTEEN variety show. The debate topic for the last day was Eagles Who Can’t Fly vs. Sparrows Who Can Fly Everywhere.

Debate Night is one of fans’ beloved series as it divides the members into teams and has them roll out nonsense logic to prove their points. CARAT LAND Day 3 offered fans a chance to witness the same, but in real life.

Fans' much-loved Debate Night at the CARAT LAND 2023 (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

MINGYU dissed VERNON and WOOZI with puns, while the latter two retaliated in a similar manner. The stadium erupted in cheers every time a member made the most illogical comment or bickered with one another. They also lost track of their conversation at times, and made sure to thank GOING SEVENTEEN’s editing staff for making them seem funny on camera.

The CARAT LAND 2023 Debate Night special gave way to acrostic poems and performances. The group also performed Together and BSS’ special version of Fighting, featuring Vernon’s rap.

The SVT Debate Night (Images via PLEDIS Entertainment)

After the performances, the second Game Corner segment, called ‘Songs that don’t fit SEVENTEEN’ was up next. In this, each member was assigned one “punishment” song that does not fit them.

The group was divided into three teams: Team S (JUN, HOSHI, JOSHUA, VERNON), Team V (DINO, DK, MINGYU, WOOZI), and Team T (JEONGHAN, S.COUPS, WONWOO, SEUNGKWAN). The team that lost the game was “punished” by being made to dance to their assigned songs.

Given that CARAT LAND Day 1 and Day 2 saw nine members perform punishments already, SEVENTEEN made Team T solely of members who were yet to receive the punishment. Naturally, Team T lost and they ended up performing each song twice. Here's a list of who performed what:

Jeonghan - ZICO’s New Thing

S.Coups - IVE’s After Like

Seungkwan - EXO’s The Eve

Wonwoo - NewJeans’ Attention

WONWOO performing Attention and SEUNGKWAN performing The Eve (Images via PLEDIS Entertainment)

Since it was the last of CARAT LAND 2023, the remaining nine members also went all out and danced to their punishment songs. Amidst loud screams from the audience, SEVENTEEN members performed the following songs:

Woozi - NewJeans’ Ditto

DK - BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom

Dino - BLACKPINK’s Shut Down

Mingyu - NAYEON’s POP!

Hoshi - Hello Hamtori

Jun - JESSI’s Nunu Nana

Vernon - STAYC’s Poppy

THE8 - (G)I-DLE’s Nxde and ANTIFRAGILE

Joshua - Agust D (aka SUGA’s) Daechwita

The punishment segment quickly shifted to a karaoke corner. Fans were then shown Going Rangers, an over 25-minute skit made by SEVENTEEN.

The group then performed reverse unit songs, where each unit performed another unit’s hit songs.

The first stage was by the Performance Team (Hoshi, Jun, Dino, and THE8) who performed Hip Hop Team’s Back it Up. The Hip Hop team then showcased their singing skills by performing Imperfect Love. Lastly, the Vocal Team danced to the Performance Team’s song Pang!.

Hip Hop team's S.COUPS, VERNON, MINGYU and WONWOO performing Vocal Team's Imperfect Love (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

After another fun segment nearing the end of CARAT LAND, SEVENTEEN energetically performed Don Quixote. Soon after the performance, the group took a short break while CARATs’ several creative slogans were shown one by one on the big screen.

SEVENTEEN then returned in their casual encore outfits to sing Circles. Halfway through it, handwritten letters from the members’ parents were shown on the screen, leading to an even more emotional atmosphere in the stadium. This segment of CARAT LAND was a surprise to the members.

DK, SEUNGKWAN, WOOZI, and WONWOO were some of the members who couldn’t stop crying.

Members' parents' letters shown during encore (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

JEONGHAN, MINGYU, DK and THE8 comforting WONWOO (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

The last ment of the members was a rollercoaster ride as some became emotional while others tried to liven up the mood. CARAT LAND 2023’s end saw them perform Healing, Fighting, and Aju Nice. The latter two were a part of their infinite encore part series.

In a sudden reveal, HOSHI also shared that their juniors, the trainee group Pledis Boys, were seated among the audience. He told the five-member predebut group not to reveal their faces and cover them properly as they danced to the hook choreography of Fighting.

HOSHI giving a shoutout to the predebut team, Pledis Boys (Image via PLEDIS Entertainment)

With the promise of coming back in April, SEVENTEEN ended CARAT LAND 2023 on a thrilling note. The atmosphere in the stadium was exhilarating as fans continued cheering despite the group bringing the curtains down after four and a half hours of absolute fun.

Poll : 0 votes