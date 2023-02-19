Watch: SVT’s BSS shoutout to aespa elicits great laughter from artists at the Circle Chart Music Awards

At the Circle Chart Music Awards on February 16, 2023, the artists in attendance got a good laugh thanks to an unexpected shoutout from SVT's (SEVENTEEN) BSS to aespa. The moment quickly made waves on social media, with fans expressing their amusement at the lighthearted exchange.

The BSS subunit performed Just Do It, their 2018 debut track, and FIGHTING ft. Lee Young-ji, their latest comeback song. The trio left no stone unturned to turn the Circle Chart Music Awards into their own little concert as they went to the artists’ seating area and danced alongside them.

While performing Just Do It, the trio of DK, HOSHI and SEUNGKWAN split up into three sides. They then joined each other in the center, where aespa stood grooving to their performance. DK, going in for a freestyle at the beat drop, yelled:

“As expected, next level!”

The freestyle had everyone, from artists to audiences, in splits. "Next level" was a reference to aespa’s viral track, Next Level. Moreover, DK and HOSHI even did the iconic Next Level step, making the audience roar with laughter.

SVT’s subunit BSS creates a lively atmosphere at the Circle Chart Music Awards, leaves the internet in splits

Count on SEVENTEEN’s members, popularly known as “Variety-dols” to liven up any atmosphere. At the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards held on February 18, the group’s subunit BSS, consisting of DK, HOSHI, and SEUNGKWAN, showcased a thrilling performance that had every attending artist up on their feet.

Their performance also had sprinkles of theatrics, which the group is known to have a natural talent for. Among them, one moment that stood out was DK’s surprise shoutout to aespa and their hit track, Next Level.

Each member of the trio took to one side to perform the chorus and then stood in front of aespa as DK made a lighthearted pun, throwing everyone off the rails.

ENHYPEN’s Jay, Jake and Sunghoon were caught bending over and laughing out really loud, while even the aespa members seemed surprised at the sudden freestyle. Needless to say, fans fell in love with the interaction and couldn’t stop gushing over it on Twitter. ‘NEXT LEVEL,’ ‘BSS’ even trending on South Korean Twitter.

SEVENTEEN won two awards at the 12th Circle Chart Music Awards. They won Artist of the Year (Physical Album, Quarterly) for the Second Quarter (March 1 to May 31) for Face the Sun and Group of the Year (Male).

On the other hand, aespa won the Artist of the Year (Digital Music - Monthly) with Girls for the month of July.

