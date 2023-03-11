“But I don’t obey rules”: SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS reveals April comeback in the most hilarious way

SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS went against the company to reveal that the group will be making a comeback in April 2023, during a fan meeting held on March 10, 2023. The meeting was the HOT group's first fan meeting in a long time.

The 27-year-old leader made sure to make it memorable for fans attending the event, even as thousands of others watched it live across the globe.

Towards the end of the event, S.COUPS shared an important piece of information that the agency had asked him to reveal on the last day of the event the news of SEVENTEEN’s comeback plans.

With a slightly mischievous smile, the leader calmly revealed the group’s new music release details, and said:

“The company told me to talk about it [on the] last day. But I don’t obey rules, that’s my charm. We are coming back in April.”

CARATs celebrate as SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS announces group’s April comeback plans

In 2022, SEVENTEEN released three albums, a full-length Korean album Face the Sun in May, a repackaged album Sector 17 in July, and a Japanese EP Dream in November. The album releases went over and above other content projects such as GOING SEVENTEEN, VERNON’s solo album, third world tour, and more.

Approximately eight months after their last Korean release, the group’s leader S.COUPS revealed that they were all set to make a comeback in April 2023. The announcement arrived on the first day of CARAT LAND 2023, the seventh fan meeting of the group.

The fan meeting included several new things, like new unit songs and comic skits, but it was the comeback announcement that caused a furor in the CARAT fandom. S.COUPS' album release plan caused a furor in the fandom, especially when he shared that he was disobeying the company’s rules.

S.COUPS, aka Choi Sung-cheol, is already known as one of the leaders with a powerful vibe. Seeing him apparently go against the company and reveal new music was considered power move that fans couldn't stop gushing over on the internet.

CARAT LAND 2023 becomes unforgettable for fans as members perform famous girl group covers

The 13-member group gave fans a thrilling night on the first day of their seventh fan meeting, CARAT LAND 2023. Several moments from the event went viral, one of which was undoubtedly the girl group cover performance by the members.

In particular, DINO dancing to BLACKPINK’s Shut Down in his newly dyed blonde hair had both CARATs and BLINKs going crazy. THE8 performed LE SSEARFIM's ANTIFRAGILE, JUN danced to Jessi's Nunu Nana, MINGYU performed NAYEON's Pop, and WOOZI danced to NewJeans' Ditto, among others.

Two more nights of fun and thrill await SEVENTEEN’s fans on March 11 and 12, 2023.

