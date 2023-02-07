ARMYCARATs win again as BTS’ SUGA replies to SEVENTEEN HOSHI's post while WOOZI calls him "hyung"

A comment from BTS’ SUGA on HOSHI’s Instagram post has led to celebrations in the ARMY and CARAT, SEVENTEEN’s fandom.
To celebrate SEVENTEEN’s unit BSS’ comeback after four years, HOSHI posted several photos on his Instagram account on Monday, February 6, 2023. In an unexpected turn of events, fans discovered SUGA’s comment on his post, leading to chaos in both groups' fandom.
Moreover, the HOT group’s member-producer, WOOZI, also addressed him as “hyung,” which took fans by surprise. Idols usually use “sunbaenim,” a term for seniors in the professional space.
However, WOOZI using “hyung” implied that the duo had met previously or shared a close bond, one that fans are yet to know about. As a result, fans took over Twitter to celebrate BSS’ comeback and the members’ interaction with BTS’ SUGA.
“Stan Sushi for a better life”: BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI and WOOZI’s interaction take over Twitter
On February 6, 2023, SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS, aka BooSeokSoon, made their much-awaited comeback after four years with the invigorating title track Fighting! featuring Lee Young-ji.
The album’s promotions already revealed that “Soon,” aka HOSHI, will be appearing as a guest on BTS’ SUGA’s SuChwita, whose teaser instantly went viral among K-pop fans as they began calling them “Sushi,” made from SUGA and HOSHI.
The Sushi duo hit again when the SEVENTEEN member posted photos on his Instagram account. BTS’ SUGA commented on the post with the name of BSS’ title track but in a cute tone. The comment instantly became the talk of the town as ARMYs and CARATs once again witnessed a rare interaction between the two groups.
The fun didn’t end there as WOOZI, SEVENTEEN’s member, vocal team leader, songwriter, and producer, commented on the same post asking if SUGA really did reply to HOSHI’s post. However, the part that had fans gushing over it was that the producer addressed the BTS member as “hyung.”
WOOZI is to SEVENTEEN what SUGA is to BTS. Except for one being a singer and the other a rapper, both play an integral part in their group’s discography as lyricists and producers.
The never-thought-of small interaction between the three idols had fans taking over Twitter. Take a look at how fans reacted to the conversation below:
HOSHI is a playful, shy dongsaeng in BTS’ SUGA’s SuChwita episode 4 teaser
SuChwita episode 4 teaser, which was released a few days ago, also trended on Twitter after fans saw SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI being all giggly while drinking with BTS’ SUGA. Fans loved the duo’s energy and are looking forward to the episode, especially after seeing their drunken antics in the past.
While the soon-to-be 30-year-old SUGA is known to gulp down 57% alcoholic drinks easily, the 26-year-old HOSHI has shown his easily-drunk self on Youngji’s show and Dingo Tipsy Live. In the teaser, the duo talked about some secrets and industry traits while gradually getting closer.
SuChwita episode 4 will be released on September 9 at 10 pm KST on YouTube and Weverse.