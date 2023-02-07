ARMYCARATs win again as BTS’ SUGA replies to SEVENTEEN HOSHI's post while WOOZI calls him "hyung"

A comment from BTS’ SUGA on HOSHI’s Instagram post has led to celebrations in the ARMY and CARAT, SEVENTEEN’s fandom.

To celebrate SEVENTEEN’s unit BSS’ comeback after four years, HOSHI posted several photos on his Instagram account on Monday, February 6, 2023. In an unexpected turn of events, fans discovered SUGA’s comment on his post, leading to chaos in both groups' fandom.

Moreover, the HOT group’s member-producer, WOOZI, also addressed him as “hyung,” which took fans by surprise. Idols usually use “sunbaenim,” a term for seniors in the professional space.

However, WOOZI using “hyung” implied that the duo had met previously or shared a close bond, one that fans are yet to know about. As a result, fans took over Twitter to celebrate BSS’ comeback and the members’ interaction with BTS’ SUGA.

“Stan Sushi for a better life”: BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI and WOOZI’s interaction take over Twitter

☾*‧₊ V | SECOND WIND \⁷ @adorablebtsvt



: Fighting haeyaji (in a cute way)

: Akkkkk >< Thank you hyung fighting haeyaji (in a cute way)



SUSHI !!!!! SUSHI !!!!! STAN SUSHI FOR A BETTER LIFE !!!! HOSHI REPLIED TO YOONGI COMMENT AT HOSHI'S POST !!!: Fighting haeyaji (in a cute way): Akkkkk >< Thank you hyung fighting haeyaji (in a cute way)SUSHI !!!!! SUSHI !!!!! STAN SUSHI FOR A BETTER LIFE !!!! HOSHI REPLIED TO YOONGI COMMENT AT HOSHI'S POST !!! 🐱 : Fighting haeyaji (in a cute way)🐯 : Akkkkk >< Thank you hyung fighting haeyaji (in a cute way)SUSHI !!!!! SUSHI !!!!! STAN SUSHI FOR A BETTER LIFE !!!! https://t.co/fN8DOPgmJ5

On February 6, 2023, SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS, aka BooSeokSoon, made their much-awaited comeback after four years with the invigorating title track Fighting! featuring Lee Young-ji.

The album’s promotions already revealed that “Soon,” aka HOSHI, will be appearing as a guest on BTS’ SUGA’s SuChwita, whose teaser instantly went viral among K-pop fans as they began calling them “Sushi,” made from SUGA and HOSHI.

The Sushi duo hit again when the SEVENTEEN member posted photos on his Instagram account. BTS’ SUGA commented on the post with the name of BSS’ title track but in a cute tone. The comment instantly became the talk of the town as ARMYs and CARATs once again witnessed a rare interaction between the two groups.

ً우지냥이 @lunehoon IM NOT EVEN DONE COMPREHENDING YOONGI X HOSHI ???? BUT WE GOT YOONGI X WOOZI ALREADY !?!? IM NOT EVEN DONE COMPREHENDING YOONGI X HOSHI ???? BUT WE GOT YOONGI X WOOZI ALREADY !?!? https://t.co/9Iil0XXq9V

The fun didn’t end there as WOOZI, SEVENTEEN’s member, vocal team leader, songwriter, and producer, commented on the same post asking if SUGA really did reply to HOSHI’s post. However, the part that had fans gushing over it was that the producer addressed the BTS member as “hyung.”

WOOZI is to SEVENTEEN what SUGA is to BTS. Except for one being a singer and the other a rapper, both play an integral part in their group’s discography as lyricists and producers.

The never-thought-of small interaction between the three idols had fans taking over Twitter. Take a look at how fans reacted to the conversation below:

jus • sushi on suchwita @soowoogyu yoongi is definitely enamored with hoshi WHY IS HE DOING AEGYO sushi crumbsyoongi is definitely enamored with hoshi WHY IS HE DOING AEGYO sushi crumbs 😭 yoongi is definitely enamored with hoshi WHY IS HE DOING AEGYO https://t.co/qIX804CuwV

eri •ᴗ• | ebbg (fan) @seokjinniall



Suga: fighting! I’ll do it!

Woozi: @/agustd is here? OH MY GOD WOOZI REPLIED ON YOONGI’S COMMENT ON HOSHI’S POST!! THE 2 BEST PRODUCERS IN THE KPOP INDUSTRY HAS INTERACTED YALL WHAT IF COLLAB SONG IS NEAR ARMYCARATS HELLO 🥹Suga: fighting! I’ll do it!Woozi: @/agustd is here? OH MY GOD WOOZI REPLIED ON YOONGI’S COMMENT ON HOSHI’S POST!! THE 2 BEST PRODUCERS IN THE KPOP INDUSTRY HAS INTERACTED YALL WHAT IF COLLAB SONG IS NEAR ARMYCARATS HELLO 🥹😭Suga: fighting! I’ll do it!Woozi: @/agustd is here? https://t.co/fCRaWQZfzX

♡ fan account 📌 @28cheol do you know how crazy it is for yoongi to comment on someone’s post if they’re not one of the tannies. i was saying him and hoshi are like this 🤞 as a joke at first but i don’t think it’s much of a joke anymore do you know how crazy it is for yoongi to comment on someone’s post if they’re not one of the tannies. i was saying him and hoshi are like this 🤞 as a joke at first but i don’t think it’s much of a joke anymore https://t.co/zamfsVnQAR

ً우지냥이 @lunehoon hoshi x yoongi is like a dream already but woozi x yoongi ??? definitely out of this place it made me really think my two worlds are colliding as one hoshi x yoongi is like a dream already but woozi x yoongi ??? definitely out of this place it made me really think my two worlds are colliding as one

sab⁷𖧷 @tigerkooky that’s yoongi’s dongsaeng u guys that’s hoshi’s suga hyung u have to understand that yoongi barely comments on instagram picsthat’s yoongi’s dongsaeng u guysthat’s hoshi’s suga hyung u have to understand that yoongi barely comments on instagram pics 😭 that’s yoongi’s dongsaeng u guys 😭 that’s hoshi’s suga hyung 😭

ً @glosscentric @viethoshi omg this is the first time he commented on a non-bts member post jfkkddk SUSHI BESTIES @viethoshi omg this is the first time he commented on a non-bts member post jfkkddk SUSHI BESTIES

aina⁷ @jqxkey @viethoshi one step closer to yoongi hoshi fighting challenge @viethoshi one step closer to yoongi hoshi fighting challenge

HOSHI is a playful, shy dongsaeng in BTS’ SUGA’s SuChwita episode 4 teaser

SuChwita episode 4 teaser, which was released a few days ago, also trended on Twitter after fans saw SEVENTEEN’s HOSHI being all giggly while drinking with BTS’ SUGA. Fans loved the duo’s energy and are looking forward to the episode, especially after seeing their drunken antics in the past.

While the soon-to-be 30-year-old SUGA is known to gulp down 57% alcoholic drinks easily, the 26-year-old HOSHI has shown his easily-drunk self on Youngji’s show and Dingo Tipsy Live. In the teaser, the duo talked about some secrets and industry traits while gradually getting closer.

SuChwita episode 4 will be released on September 9 at 10 pm KST on YouTube and Weverse.

