Mnet releases legendary photo of BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, WANNA ONE and more together from the 2018 MAMA archives

Mnet sent millions of K-pop fans into a tizzy when it released a group photo featuring BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, WANNA ONE, Tiger JK, Yon Mi-rae, Roy Kim, Song Joong-ki, and a few other celebrities. The throwback photo from the 2018 MAMA was released on November 22, 2022.

It is unclear whether it was clicked before or after the ceremony.

However, what makes it a treasure for hordes of K-pop fans is the fact that there has hardly been any public interaction between these third-generation idols.

ash 𔓘 @urisunnie This photo is too precious, way too precious. GOT7, Seventeen, BTS and Wanna One in one photo... good old days. 🥺 This photo is too precious, way too precious. GOT7, Seventeen, BTS and Wanna One in one photo... good old days. 🥺 https://t.co/AKQbqAfBcY

WANNA ONE was a project group that disbanded in 2019. Some of its members are active in different entertainment fields. GOT7 left their agency in January last year and have since been promoting their work as solo artists. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN and BTS have grown unexpectedly big since 2018.

Despite the idols in the group photo going their separate ways, the 2018 picture revived nostalgia for old K-pop fans.

Seeing even a low-quality photo of some of the biggest third-generation boy groups and artists was not on anyone’s K-pop 2022 bingo card.

One Twitter user even deemed all the artists in the picture as constituting K-pop's "peak 3rd gen era."

seventeen crumbs collector @svtxcrumbs mama releases a throwback picture of seventeen with got7, bts, wanna one, roy kim, tiger jk, yoon mirae, song joongki in 2018 the peak 3rd gen era 🥺 mama releases a throwback picture of seventeen with got7, bts, wanna one, roy kim, tiger jk, yoon mirae, song joongki in 2018 the peak 3rd gen era 🥺 https://t.co/QI5U1FsQfu

To showcase the legacy of the awards ceremony, Mnet surprised fans with an emotional trip down memory lane by posting a behind-the-scenes group picture of BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, WANNA ONE, Tiger JK, Yoon Mi-rae, Roy Kim, and Song Joong-ki in the middle, among other artists. All the artists in the picture had a bright smile on their faces.

Despite being blurry and having a filter, the picture moved K-pop fans across fandoms. Many idols born in the same year form a friendship group, key among them being the 97 liners, which include BTS' Jung Kook, GOT7's BamBam and Yugyeom, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, The8, and DK, NCT's Jaehyun, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo.

However, they hardly interact in public as the K-pop system stands headfast on pitting them against each other.

For fans who know and support the idols’ friendships, Mnet’s 2018 MAMA behind the picture was a gem. They jokingly mentioned how cruel it was for the awards show to keep a treasured photo hidden all these years. Fans called it “the good old days” and even reminisced about first stanning one group, and then another, until they eventually became fans of them all.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

angel INDIGO @bluezkoos twitter.com/miwon17_/statu… mi원우지💜 @miwon17_ Seventeen, got7, bts, wannaone, tiger JK, Yoon mirae all together in one frame.

This behind pic of MAMA 2018 🖤 Seventeen, got7, bts, wannaone, tiger JK, Yoon mirae all together in one frame.This behind pic of MAMA 2018 🖤 https://t.co/LQOWk3Iq4m kpop boy group music used to be so good kpop boy group music used to be so good 😭 twitter.com/miwon17_/statu…

𝕥𝕚𝕞𝕚 🍑 @peachyverse Wow when GOT7, Seventeen, BTS and Wanna One were still in one room together 🥹 2018 was a good year Wow when GOT7, Seventeen, BTS and Wanna One were still in one room together 🥹 2018 was a good year https://t.co/wd31IbIAeQ

C 🍑 @tulisangnoona



BTS, GOT7, Seventeen, Wanna One, Song Joongki... This 2018 MAMA Awards behind photo is powerful.BTS, GOT7, Seventeen, Wanna One, Song Joongki... This 2018 MAMA Awards behind photo is powerful. 🔥BTS, GOT7, Seventeen, Wanna One, Song Joongki... https://t.co/nNCe91eVGm

miz | 🎂💭 @springwjoy its crazy how i actually used to stan all these boy groups, i really went from got7 to wanna one to bts and my last seventeen (my home now) 🙃 its crazy how i actually used to stan all these boy groups, i really went from got7 to wanna one to bts and my last seventeen (my home now) 🙃 https://t.co/InhhDATgGu

Jia @Jaewooshi BTS, Wanna One, Got7 and Seventeen in one frame. They completed my teen age years... BTS, Wanna One, Got7 and Seventeen in one frame. They completed my teen age years... https://t.co/C43YvEJjOw

Why fans go wild at even the slightest K-pop idol interactions

As K-pop went global thanks to the ever-growing social media platforms, the criticisms against idols increased too.

The fanservice, holier-than-thou and the parasocial relationships that entertainment agencies banked upon grew multifold, leaving many K-pop fans eager for any collaborative content between their favorite groups.

Z ⁷‧₊✘˚.🕊️🌙 @Z_btxt



Dyk I'm screaming so hard here... Can all those shippers disappear so we can enjoy these kind of male-female interactions in kpop freely Dyk I'm screaming so hard here... Can all those shippers disappear so we can enjoy these kind of male-female interactions in kpop freely 😭https://t.co/5xozg09TfC

Multiple fan edits comparing past award shows (featuring second and third-generation idols) to today’s shows (featuring fourth-generation idols) shed light on the many exciting moments newer K-pop fans are missing out on.

AXHXO 🍀 @axhxo1 Something felt weird about MAMA this year and realized it was the lack of idol interactions. I actually look forward to seeing different groups cheer on each other. Kpop has already lost its sense of community, award shows was kinda the last place left where it felt kinda united Something felt weird about MAMA this year and realized it was the lack of idol interactions. I actually look forward to seeing different groups cheer on each other. Kpop has already lost its sense of community, award shows was kinda the last place left where it felt kinda united

While both male and female artists interacted freely earlier, recent groups tend to stay quiet in their place so as not to get entangled in dating rumors.

This has led to many fans criticizing the toxic culture in the K-pop fandom that makes them miss them out on adorable friendships.

char 🌾 @SUGAWARAVITY when i first started liking kpop a lot of the second gen was idol interactions and it was fun because everyone got the best of every other group which meant lots of friendships and fandoms often supported each other without fanwars... it's so different now twitter.com/two_oh_teen/st… when i first started liking kpop a lot of the second gen was idol interactions and it was fun because everyone got the best of every other group which meant lots of friendships and fandoms often supported each other without fanwars... it's so different now twitter.com/two_oh_teen/st…

moved! @chaeswonu if kpop idol culture wasn't so toxic and uptight, idols won't be forced to act stoic and awkward around other idols/groups of the opposite gender. imagine all the interactions we could have :((( if kpop idol culture wasn't so toxic and uptight, idols won't be forced to act stoic and awkward around other idols/groups of the opposite gender. imagine all the interactions we could have :(((

Moreover, the 2018 MAMA photo also went viral because the award shows have now made place for newer talents. The majority of artists announced for the upcoming year-end award show lineups are fourth-generation groups.

Mnet’s legendary group photo of BTS, GOT7, SEVENTEEN, WANNA ONE, and others is a treasure that will go down in K-pop’s history.

