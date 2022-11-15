Kang Daniel Europe and North America Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Kang Daniel revealed the locations and dates for upcoming Europe and North America leg of his first world tour, First Parade, on November 14, 2022. The soloist, currently in the middle of his Asia tour, made the announcement on his social media channels.

According to the official poster, the tour will commence in the United Kingdom on January 26, 2023, before moving to Paris, Madrid, Utrecht, Cologne, and Berlin. The singer will begin his tour in Atlanta in March, followed by stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Concert tickets go on presale from November 16, 2022, on Ticketmaster and Livenation, with other ticketing information to be revealed soon.

Kang Daniel's upcoming album release

Kang Daniel recently announced that his first full-length album, The Story, will be repackaged and released on November 24, 2022, nearly six months after its initial release. The Wanna One singer revealed the track list for the album on Monday.

The 15-song list comprises five new songs, including the comeback title track Nirvana, its solo version, Ghost, Selfish, and Ride 4 U remix. It also includes the same four tracks from the previous album, namely, collaborations with K-pop artists Dbo, sokodomo, Jessi, and Chancellor.

Kang Daniel stuns audience in Manila concert

Kang Daniel opened his Asian tour with a performance at Manila's New Frontier Theater on October 22, 2023. The concert marked his first overseas tour since his solo debut three years ago.

In Manila, the Parade singer mesmerized DANITYs by delivering some of his hit tracks including Upside Down, Flash, along with a remix of his collab with Jessi called Don’t Tell. He said at the end of the concert:

"It was my first performance on my first Asian tour, so I was very excited and will never forget it. I was worried that it would be difficult for the audience because of the rain, but the warm cheers and enthusiastic support gave me a lot of strength. I hope today's performance will be a good memory for Manila fans."

The K-Pop soloist's next stop will be Bangkok's Thunder Dome Stadium on November 19 and 20, 2022, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macao. An official statement from his agency Konnect Entertainment reads:

“This Asia Tour shows Kang Daniel’s spectrum that extends to the global stage."

Kang Daniel's "Street Man Fighter" mistake

The 25-year-old MC recently apologized publicly for naming the wrong brand while thanking the show's sponsors on the finale of Mnet's dance survival show Street Man Fighter. Daniel thanked rival brand Trevi instead of the Coca-Cola brand, Seagram.

His agency, however, was quick to respond to the incident, terming it "a mistake." It further stated:

"Because the passion on the set of the final round was so heated, it seems he momentarily got confused. We apologize to the viewers and to the sponsor."

Meanwhile, the show's producers have edited the error from the streaming versions, and a Coca-Cola representative has stated that the company wishes to move on from the incident.

