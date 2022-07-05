Kang Daniel announces debut solo concert titled "FIRST PARADE IN SEOUL" on August 13 and 14

Save the date, DANITYs. Kang Daniel is gearing up for a new concert. On July 4, the talented soloist announced that he is currently preparing for his debut solo concert titled First Parade in Seoul, which will take place on August 13 and 14 at Seoul's Jangchung Arena.

The August 13 concert will take place on Saturday at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), and the August 14 concert will take place on Sunday at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST).

Not only that but the concert will also be made available online for his worldwide fans to enjoy. Tickets will soon be available for purchase in the coming days. Tickets for the Seoul concerts will open for presale on July 8 and general sale on July 15.

This will mark Kang Daniel's first solo concert since his debut in July 2019 with the EP Color On Me, which was released on July 25, 2019.

In particular, the date of the concert also coincides with the third anniversary of the day that Kang Daniel first announced his official fanclub's name to be 'DANITY,' on August 29, 2019, making the upcoming performances even more special.

The word' First' in the concert title represents a festival that marks the first beginning. The word 'Parade' is the name of Kang Daniel's famous B-Side track from his recently released full-length album, The Story. Seoul, of course, is the capital city of his home country, the beginning of his journey.

Sharing his excitement, Kang Daniel revealed in a statement:

"I've really missed you, and I'm happy that we can finally be together through this concert. I'm even more excited because it's my first solo concert. I am going to appear on the stage with the determination to collapse [going to go all out], so the audience will also have to prepare thoroughly.”

In a recent interview with Forbes magazine, the Parade singer hinted at his plans for more concerts and overseas tours. He revealed his plans for a world tour after completing his Seoul tour. He shared that he is preparing for the Summer Sonic concert in Japan and other things he cannot reveal yet.

He also expressed his sincere desire to meet DANITYs during his global promotional activities and asked them to look forward to his upcoming updates.

As previously mentioned, the talented soloist and entrepreneur will be performing at Japan's largest music festival, Summer Sonic 2022, in August. This was signaled through his new collaboration with Warner Music Japan.

Taking place this year from August 20 to 21 simultaneously in Tokyo and Osaka, Summer Sonic is known as one of Japan's biggest summer outdoor music festivals. K-pop acts TOMORROW X TOGETHER, CL, Zico, and Seori are also scheduled to perform in Tokyo on August 20 and Osaka on August 21.

The Upside Down singer will be taking to the Pacific stage on August 21. Summer Sonic 2022 will also feature global artists, including The 1975, Post Malone, ONE OK ROCK, Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, and more

