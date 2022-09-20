Internet reacts to K-pop idols' Kai and Hwasa's unexpectedly goofy chemistry

Unexpected K-pop interactions are the best, and the recent pair to have become fan favorites are none other than MAMAMOO's Hwasa and EXO's Kai.

The unlikely duo sent Twitterati into a storm when they appeared together for clothing and beauty brand Olive Young's promotions.

klau @kokokbop The amount of Olive Young contents with Kai and Hwasa being released!! The amount of Olive Young contents with Kai and Hwasa being released!! 💚 https://t.co/SdYPy7IsxI

Both Kai and Hwasa are considered their generation's most desirable K-pop idols. They are both fashionistas with unique styles and energy, making fans fall for them.

The new commercials by Olive Young brought the two famous K-pop idols together on one platform, and the duo unleashed their goofier sides.

In almost a two-minute-long video, the idols can be seen promoting the brand through MC-like interactions and ending up laughing, convincing fans they were having the best time on the set.

XIUMIN ❄️〖 Brand New 〗❄️ @EXOnaverTrans @weareoneEXO



EXO Kai X Hwasa.

CJ Olive Young Omni Channel Branding Campaign.



Olive Young selected EXO’s Kai & Hwasa as the campaign models.

This is due to the fact that the two, who are loved by the MZ generation for their charm and professionalism in their respective fields.

EXOPublicity (SLOW) @EXOPublicity



@weareoneEXO

KAI and Hwasa as the new model of Olive Young

Fans react to the hilarious interaction of K-pop idols MAMAMOO's Hwasa and EXO's Kai

Fans loved how Olive Young, one of Korea's most popular health and beauty fitness brands, brought Kai and Hwasa together to campaign for them. The moment was extra special, as it led to fans reminiscing of the times both idols were considered unattractive for not fitting into the K-beauty standards. Hwasa and Kai, both tan-skinned K-pop idols in the industry, have created a niche through their hard work and charisma. Today, nobody can deny their appeal, proven by the massive fan following commanded by the two.

mimi 🌼 @cheneunim all these kai x hwasa ads at olive young makes me remember the time netizens said they both didn't fit the kr beauty standards especially bcos of their color. and now they're endorsers of the number 1 health & beauty store in korea. like there's legit a store wherever you go. all these kai x hwasa ads at olive young makes me remember the time netizens said they both didn't fit the kr beauty standards especially bcos of their color. and now they're endorsers of the number 1 health & beauty store in korea. like there's legit a store wherever you go.

mimi 🌼 @cheneunim



excited to see those ads with my own eyes next month 🤩 i'm so happy for both of jongin and hwasa. they've broken so many body and beauty standards and are proving that beauty is not a one size fits all concept.excited to see those ads with my own eyes next month 🤩 i'm so happy for both of jongin and hwasa. they've broken so many body and beauty standards and are proving that beauty is not a one size fits all concept. 💕excited to see those ads with my own eyes next month 🤩

Maria 💚 semi ia @marimoomoo_

#KAI #HWASA #카이 #화사 Do you realize how important it is that such a big brand as @oliveyoung has chosen Hwasa and Kai to promote their products in South Korea? Both artists were mocked in the past because of their skin tone and now they are showing everyone how beautiful it is Do you realize how important it is that such a big brand as @oliveyoung has chosen Hwasa and Kai to promote their products in South Korea? Both artists were mocked in the past because of their skin tone and now they are showing everyone how beautiful it is#KAI #HWASA #카이 #화사 https://t.co/OyQMJsWxA1

hya❖🐘 MAMAMOO @Moomoo1851 #KAI These two where chosen by olive young because they're a healthy down to earth idols, because let's be real both of them got hate bcs of there skin color and body image. But they stayed true to themselves since day one. KAI and HAWASA deserve all the success #HWASA These two where chosen by olive young because they're a healthy down to earth idols, because let's be real both of them got hate bcs of there skin color and body image. But they stayed true to themselves since day one. KAI and HAWASA deserve all the success #HWASA #KAI https://t.co/FUOUMq1qee

However, in contrast to the usually intimidating image of the two on stage, fans saw the quirkier side of both idols. Fans were delighted to see them laughing and cracking jokes to the extent of Hwasa bending backward to stop laughing while Kai continued to joke around.

Knot Guilty🥷🏽🇹🇹 @shin_shin92 I hope they in talks to make music cuz it’ll slap



youtu.be/-JdndKVRQrE @soloistgyeom I saw a pic of them and assumed it was music only to see it’s an product ad collab or sumn 🙄I hope they in talks to make music cuz it’ll slap @soloistgyeom I saw a pic of them and assumed it was music only to see it’s an product ad collab or sumn 🙄😂 I hope they in talks to make music cuz it’ll slap youtu.be/-JdndKVRQrE

Meissa ✨🥀 @__heavendream__ im so happy that they worked together for Olive Young



KAI and Hwasa, the hottest maknae from their own respective group but actually a bunch of softieim so happy that they worked together for Olive Young KAI and Hwasa, the hottest maknae from their own respective group but actually a bunch of softie 😂 im so happy that they worked together for Olive Young https://t.co/555Z3nqHFo

ًً @HW4SATHICC whoever from olive young partnered kai and hwasa to be their ambassador need a raise... whoever from olive young partnered kai and hwasa to be their ambassador need a raise... https://t.co/tGvWpVruQe

b𓃬 @felicitydundee this part is like poison slowly circulating through my veins and spreading all over my body



hwasa kai olive young this part is like poison slowly circulating through my veins and spreading all over my body hwasa kai olive young https://t.co/klUQElF8MU

K. @itsklovesskai i really like that video of kai and hwasa for olive young. so refreshing to watch. they are wholesome and cute considering they are the hottest and sexiest idols out there. plus, both look comfortable w each other. love it! i really like that video of kai and hwasa for olive young. so refreshing to watch. they are wholesome and cute considering they are the hottest and sexiest idols out there. plus, both look comfortable w each other. love it!

sabina.1ΞX0 @saranghajaO4O8



I dunno why but I just want Kai and Hwasa to be friends!! And maybe collab in the future! 🥹🤲🏼🤞🏼 𝐒.𝐊.𝐘 @hourlySKY #KAI for Olive Young #KAI for Olive Young💛 https://t.co/E5TCkUBAaO They shot several commercials plus had photo shoots for this campaign. That means they spent a lot of time together. 🫠 We need behind the scenes too please Olive Young!!I dunno why but I just want Kai and Hwasa to be friends!! And maybe collab in the future! 🥹🤲🏼🤞🏼 twitter.com/hourlySKY/stat… They shot several commercials plus had photo shoots for this campaign. That means they spent a lot of time together. 🫠 We need behind the scenes too please Olive Young!! I dunno why but I just want Kai and Hwasa to be friends!! And maybe collab in the future! 🥹🤲🏼🤞🏼 twitter.com/hourlySKY/stat…

On the music front, MAMAMOO's Hwasa is working on a new album as a follow-up to her November 2021 single album Guilty Pleasure. The singer revealed in an interview that the music production process was not going as smoothly as she had hoped.

She also mentioned that the Covid pandemic took a toll on her mental health and that she found it harder to be happier and channel the same into her songs. The singer was also seen performing in K-pop.Flex Germany with her bandmates Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein.

EXO member Kai was last seen entrancing the audience at the K-pop.Flex Germany while delivering hits like Mmmh, Peaches, To Be Honest, and his personal favorite Vanilla.

The singer was also spotted at the launch of the perfume Libre by YSL in Paris. The singer slayed the after-party outfit in a sultry black suit and sleek black hair, leaving fans wanting more.

