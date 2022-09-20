Internet reacts to K-pop idols' Kai and Hwasa's unexpectedly goofy chemistry

Unexpected K-pop interactions are the best, and the recent pair to have become fan favorites are none other than MAMAMOO's Hwasa and EXO's Kai.
The unlikely duo sent Twitterati into a storm when they appeared together for clothing and beauty brand Olive Young's promotions.
Both Kai and Hwasa are considered their generation's most desirable K-pop idols. They are both fashionistas with unique styles and energy, making fans fall for them.
The new commercials by Olive Young brought the two famous K-pop idols together on one platform, and the duo unleashed their goofier sides.
In almost a two-minute-long video, the idols can be seen promoting the brand through MC-like interactions and ending up laughing, convincing fans they were having the best time on the set.
Fans react to the hilarious interaction of K-pop idols MAMAMOO's Hwasa and EXO's Kai
Fans loved how Olive Young, one of Korea's most popular health and beauty fitness brands, brought Kai and Hwasa together to campaign for them. The moment was extra special, as it led to fans reminiscing of the times both idols were considered unattractive for not fitting into the K-beauty standards. Hwasa and Kai, both tan-skinned K-pop idols in the industry, have created a niche through their hard work and charisma. Today, nobody can deny their appeal, proven by the massive fan following commanded by the two.
However, in contrast to the usually intimidating image of the two on stage, fans saw the quirkier side of both idols. Fans were delighted to see them laughing and cracking jokes to the extent of Hwasa bending backward to stop laughing while Kai continued to joke around.
On the music front, MAMAMOO's Hwasa is working on a new album as a follow-up to her November 2021 single album Guilty Pleasure. The singer revealed in an interview that the music production process was not going as smoothly as she had hoped.
She also mentioned that the Covid pandemic took a toll on her mental health and that she found it harder to be happier and channel the same into her songs. The singer was also seen performing in K-pop.Flex Germany with her bandmates Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein.
EXO member Kai was last seen entrancing the audience at the K-pop.Flex Germany while delivering hits like Mmmh, Peaches, To Be Honest, and his personal favorite Vanilla.
The singer was also spotted at the launch of the perfume Libre by YSL in Paris. The singer slayed the after-party outfit in a sultry black suit and sleek black hair, leaving fans wanting more.