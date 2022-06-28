5 times Mamamoo’s Hwasa served iconic airport looks

Often at the root of controversies, Mamamoo’s Hwasa’s fashion is a game-changer in the industry. The singer loves to experiment and try on different looks at airports. From casual towel-wrapped hair looks to expensive dresses from various brands, the K-pop idol has done it all.

Mamamoo’s Hwasa is a fashion genius, and it is also reflected in her songs. Her solo singles, Maria and TWIT, were massive hits and served some of the most iconic looks. The red dress in Maria and the leopard print bodysuit in TWIT stunned fans.

The artist’s unique and experimental style draws much attention from the paparazzi. She often finds herself amidst criticism due to her bold and distinct looks.

Hwasa’s rap in Mamamoo’s song HIP was a slap on her haters’ faces. The lyrics (translated),

“Stained shirt panty sticking out Greasy hair I don’t care Stained shirt Panty sticking out Greasy hair If I do it, it’s HIP…”

Let’s look at some of Hwasa’s most talked-about fashion looks that made airport her runaway.

Five airport outfits by Mamamoo’s Hwasa that remain iconic

1) Unbuttoned jeans

This outfit from Mamamoo’s Hwasa remains the most talked-about in the history of airport fashion. The idol made a dazzling appearance with her unbuttoned blue jeans. She paired her oversized ripped pants with a red full-sleeved crop top.

To complete her look, she added a black bucket hat to match her high-waisted black underwear. The underwear was an Alexander Wang creation and was the statement piece of her outfit. She gathered both praise and criticism for this airport look.

2) The monochromatic look

White is Mamamoo’s Hwasa’s color, and she owns it like a queen. The K-pop idol showed up at the airport with a monochromatic look. She had a cream-white overcoat over a white tank top. She also carried an MCM Signature vintage bowler bag to spice up her all-white look.

The fashionista accessorized with a gold neckpiece and some rings to add a statement to her outfit. The singer has a thing for white monochromatic patterns and looks.

3) The Red and white statement look

Mamamoo’s Hwasa made heads turn with her red and white outfit. She wore a white translucent top with white wide-leg pants. The idol threw on a red and white patterned overcoat to her defined outfit. Like a fashion diva, Hwasa looked stunning in this look.

She also added a red Stretch Angels bag and gold jewelry to complete her look. Her minimal makeup look, with pink lip shade and smoldered eyes, made fans gush over her choice of colors.

4) The simple and sleek fashion

zii @hyelfo hwasa airport outfits es siempre tendencia hwasa airport outfits es siempre tendencia https://t.co/Xn6CqYMQwZ

Mamamoo’s Hwasa gave life to the famous quote ‘Simplicity is the best fashion’ with this iconic look. The idol graced the airport with a simple, monochromatic outfit. She wore a bralette and paired it with high-waisted off-white pants.

The Maria singer also added a two-layered neckpiece and a cute pendant. To go with her ‘natural’ fashion sense, she also carried a black sling bag. Her black shades and hair tied in a low pony further jazzed up her comfortable outfit.

5) Oversized bomber jacket

Hwasa looked like a GUCCI model with this airport look. She stunned fans with her unconventional and unique style. She wore an oversized red sweatshirt over a yellow floral dress. She went one step ahead and threw on an oversized black bomber jacket.

Hwasa also carried a large black bag and sunglasses to finish her amazing look. MooMoos swooned over the fashion icon’s appearance and praised her for the same. They broke the internet with her pictures in the outfit and admired her confidence in pulling off her unconventional outfit.

