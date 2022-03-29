5 times BTS' airport outfits were the talk of the K-pop industry

BTS is one of the most fashionable groups in the music industry, never shying away from experimenting with different looks. Their collaboration with Louis Vuitton, a cult fashion house, is a testament to their natural eye for fashion.

The group mostly chooses their own outfits for their airport looks, and they are always on point. Each member has their own unique style that is reflected in every outfit they wear.

Jungkook, Jin, and SUGA go for a more comfortable yet chic look, while Jimin and RM oscillate between comfortable and elegant. V and J-Hope are the most experimental members out of the seven.

5 BTS airport looks that took K-pop industry by storm

BTS has collectively always dressed perfectly for every occasion and the airport is no different. They always bring out their best fashion for the 'runway.'

1) RM's black on black look

RM looked like a heartthrob when he arrived at Incheon International Airport in Korea to depart for Los Angeles for the iHeart Radio special live show and The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The all-black outfit against his overgrown blonde hair was a show-stopping sight. It was too good a look to have just been seen worn at an airport of all places. ARMYs were in an uproar from the moment these pictures hit their Twitter timelines.

2) Jin's punishment Hanbok

ℓєνι @suprematae jin lose the game(7th place) that's why he wore hanbok in the airport, well jin just brought everyone in the past bc of his airport fashion @BTS_twt jin lose the game(7th place) that's why he wore hanbok in the airport, well jin just brought everyone in the past bc of his airport fashion @BTS_twt. https://t.co/rBkR5buGmE

Jin was seen wearing a Hanbok, a traditional Korean outfit, when BTS arrived at the airport to leave for the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong. This was because he came last in an unaired, at the time, RUN BTS episode and this was his punishment.

However, it was a boon in disguise. Jin looked ethereal and soon became the talk of all the news outlets. They couldn't stop praising how beautiful he looked in the Hanbok, elevating Korea's pride.

3) J-Hope's scandalous outfit

Soo Choi 💜 (REST) @choi_bts2 ) @BTS_twt #ChickenNoodleSoup Jhope explained about his airport fashion, the jacket when he came back from LA. He said because of the bag he carried, the neck area was just pulled. But he later on was laughing like a naughty boy(this is my personal opinion, don’t come at me ARMY Jhope explained about his airport fashion, the jacket when he came back from LA. He said because of the bag he carried, the neck area was just pulled. But he later on was laughing like a naughty boy(this is my personal opinion, don’t come at me ARMY😙) @BTS_twt #ChickenNoodleSoup https://t.co/hmKtZIY61V

J-Hope arrived back in Korea after filming for his solo song Chicken Noodle Soop with Becky G in the US. He wore a gorgeous jeans jacket and it wouldn't have been an issue if he wasn't naked underneath it. Only two of the buttons were closed and one could see his glorious chest on display. The media reported on this news with utmost urgency, making it a hot topic.

4) Louis 'V'uitton

Vante’s Blog @vanteblogstr Kim Taehyung ve FASHION ICON V dünya gündeminde 13. ve 14. sıradalar. Kim Taehyung ve FASHION ICON V dünya gündeminde 13. ve 14. sıradalar. https://t.co/AEcqW2wQ88

V arrived decked out in Louis Vuitton's unreleased shirt, which was probably a gift from the brand. BTS are brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton and hence are privy to such perks. Only V could probably pull off a pattern on pattern look, without it clashing, with such elegance and style. The boys were leaving for New York City, and the media could not get enough of this look. He even trended on Twitter for this gorgeous outfit.

5) Jungkook's modern Hanbok

caz ⁷🌙 @bangtanbankrupt 🏼 Everyone’s favourite sleepy, fluffy, modernised Hanbok boy. Jungkook airport looks are the best Everyone’s favourite sleepy, fluffy, modernised Hanbok boy. Jungkook airport looks are the best ✈️🙌🏼 https://t.co/GnbSI4xocV

Jungkook loves his comfort and hence he wore this modern Hanbook look to the airport. He owns this piece of clothing in every color available at the shop. Jungkook became the unofficial brand ambassador for modern Hanbok. These were even gifted to Coldplay when the band was reunited with BTS before the AMAs.

This look was so loved by people and media alike that this particular set worn by him is almost always sold out at the store, and famous personalities started copying him by wearing and showing off their modern Hanboks. The media could not stop reporting about Jungkook spreading Korean culture.

BTS has always created a wave in the media with all their airport outfits. They have reporters lining up before their arrival and departure to get a first glimpse of the boys and what they are wearing. We look forward to seeing their airport outfits when they travel to the US for their sold-out tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the 64th Grammy Awards.

Edited by R. Elahi