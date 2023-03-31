SEVENTEEN’s fans applaud agency for cutting Synnara Record from its album preorder list for mini album FML

SEVENTEEN’s fans, CARATs, praised PLEDIS Entertainment for not including Synnara Record as one of the distributors for the group’s upcoming album, FML.

On Friday, March 31, at 12:00 am midnight KST, the agency released a teaser poster announcing the 13-member group’s much-awaited comeback, their 10th mini-album, FML. A Weverse notice for its pre-orders was also released on the same day.

In the notice, fans found the pre-order distributor list for FML which included many known names such as YES24, Music Plant, Hottracks, Aladin, and more. However, they noted that Synnara Record did not make it to the list. CARATs applauded the agency for cutting off the recording company from its distributor list because it is alleged to have a connection to the notorious cult, Baby Garden.

The company was on K-pop fans’ radar for a couple of years, but their alleged connections blew out, especially after Netflix’s In The Name of God: A Holy Betrayal shed light on the cult.

"AS THEY SHOULD": SEVENTEEN announces the much-awaited April comeback with mini-album FML, wins fans’ favor by excluding Synnara Record

The comeback SEVENTEEN’s leader S.COUPS teased fans about at CARAT LAND 2023 was finally revealed when the clock struck midnight on March 31, 2023. With a blue monochromatic teaser poster, the agency revealed the title of their 10th mini-album, FML.

Enthusiasm reigned high with intense curiosity in the CARAT fandom as they celebrated the beginning of a new era. Simultaneously, fans also praised the company for excluding Synnara Record, a record company who made headlines for allegedly being in connection with an infamous cult.

Synnara Record is one of the many famous distributors domestically and internationally in South Korea. It is alleged that Kim Ki-soon (also written as Kim Gi-soon), the founder of the company, is the leader of the cult Aga Dongsan, or Baby Garden.

Recently, IVE’s company Starship Entertainment was applauded for excluding the record company from its distributors list and PLEDIS Entertainment has come on board with the same. CARATs naturally praised the agency for keeping up with the online discourse and updating their list.

In the K-pop industry, each distributor gives an exclusive pre-order benefit with an idol group’s album. This limited value gift is an attractive feature for collector fans.

More about the group's 10th mini-album, FML

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s fans were also trying to rack their minds to figure out what FML stood for, leading to some hilarious memes. One CARAT later found out that the full forms differed from version to version. Since the album has three versions, the abbreviations stand for Fight for My Life, Faded Mono Life, and Fallen, Misfit, Lost.

• FML ver a: Fight for My Life

• FML ver b: Faded Mono Life

• FML ver c: Fallen, Misfit, Lost



SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini-album FML will be released on April 24 at 6 pm KST. PLEDIS Entertainment also has more content up its sleeves, including the third Don’t Lie series in GOING SEVENTEEN and a new project titled SEVENTEEN STREET which will be held from April 8 to 16, among other things.

