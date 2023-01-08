SEVENTEEN's Don Quixote performance at the Golden Disc Awards threw fans into a frenzy

On January 7, 2023, during the 37th Golden Disc Awards, SEVENTEEN members rolled out their Don Quixote performance, and had fans going crazy over their explosive set. While the group also performed their songs HOT, CHEERS, and _WORLD, the one performance that stood out the most due to its powerful and captivating essence was, undoubtedly, Don Quixote.

The song from their latest album release, Face The Sun, has been a personal favorite of CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) for not just its addictive tunes but its unique choreography that showcases the idols as performance kings. Once again proving themselves for their neatly synchronized choreographies, SEVENTEEN became the talk of the town.

As SEVENTEEN neared the end of their set for the Golden Disc Awards, they had fans on their toes for their Don Quixote performance as they transitioned from their _WORLD stage. Given that this was the first time CARATs were going to witness the Don Quixote performance with all thirteen members, it only fueled their excitement further.

When the performance began, fans were not in the least disappointed by the outplay of the song. The choreography was not just intensely performed and synchronized, but its meaningful take on the song made the performance all the more interesting.

As is evident from the name itself, the song Don Quixote is inspired from the historical epic novel about Don Quixote of La Mancha, Alonso Quijano. The story, that chronicles the struggles of a man who wanted to become a knight and serve his nation at the cost of his sanity, is perfectly depicted in SEVENTEEN's choreography, which they were much commended for.

While fans were quick to praise individual members for their brilliant performances, they were specifically appreciative of Wonwoo, Jun, and Mingyu, who displayed a never-before-seen charisma that had CARATs falling head over heels for the members, all over again.

In addition to their Don Quixote performance at the Golden Disc Awards, SEVENTEEN's YouTube Channel also released a choreography video of the song. With a clearer view and a closer perspective of the song's choreography, fans couldn't help but constantly revisit the video. In fact, in less than 14 hours of its release, the video has already hit over five hundred thousand views, and the number only continues to grow by the minute.

In other news, fans also rejoiced at the return of Going Seventeen, the beloved variety show featuring the group, after a brief pause due to their busy schedule with their Be The Sun World Tour. Their latest special episode, I Know & Don't Know, has once again proved that SEVENTEEN is one of the funniest K-pop groups, as they keep adding more memorable incidents to their long list of hilarious and iconic Going Seventeen moments.

As fans continue to flood Twitter with their reactions to the Don Quixote performance, it is only natural that the song as well as the members, Wonwoo and Mingyu, are trending on the social media site for their set at the Golden Disc Awards.

