37th Golden Disc Awards spoiler: SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and more performance reveals excite fans

With just a few hours to go for the 37th Golden Disc Awards, the K-pop fandom is in an uproar after finding out performance spoilers for the event.

On January 6, local news outlet Sports Korea reported on the many special stages that await K-pop fans at the awards ceremony. The year-end music festivals and awards have drawn to a close, and the Golden Disc Awards stage is seemingly the last ceremony where fans can expect more group interactions.

Among the performance spoilers were special stages by two (G)I-DLE members and debut stages for fan-favorite songs by SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids. Rookie girl groups LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans were also reported to be taking the stage.

Check out the 37th Golden Disc Awards spoiler of collaboration and special stages

한나 CONNECTED @naurnotchan no freaking way?!! stray kids will be performing case 143, freeze and superboard in gda!! OMG SO THEY ACC GAVE SPOILERS FOR THESE SONGS AAAAAA no freaking way?!! stray kids will be performing case 143, freeze and superboard in gda!! OMG SO THEY ACC GAVE SPOILERS FOR THESE SONGS AAAAAA 😭😭 https://t.co/Yahi4yNsWX

The last round of the performers lineup for the 37th Golden Disc Awards was released on January 5 and included Jay Park, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, and Lim Young-woong, among others. The first lineup was announced in December, leading to set expectations from K-pop fans across the globe.

As fans looked forward to their favorite group’s appearance at the event, Sports Korea reported a list of spoiler stages. The report elevated fans’ excitement and quickly swirled around in their respective fandoms. The 37th Golden Disc Awards spoilers are:

Jay Park x (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon special stage

(G)I-DLE's Minnie special stage

LE SSERAFIM - The Great Mermaid

NewJeans - OMG

SEVENTEEN - DON QUIXOTE

ENHYPEN - SHOUT OUT

Stray Kids - CASE 143, Super Board and FREEZE

TREASURE - BOY and DARARI

Among the groups, it was SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids’ fandoms, CARAT and STAY respectively, who were extremely enthusiastic about the stages.

The long list of performers for the awards ceremony also included famous names such as PSY, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, Big Naughty, BE’O, and BTS’ j-hope.

kels ς(˃◡˂·) @featuringchan “seventeen will perform don quixote at gda tomorrow”



me rn: “seventeen will perform don quixote at gda tomorrow”me rn: https://t.co/EDcXpxEln1

leyla @vs_dyl SKZ WILL PERFORM SUPER BOARD AND FREEZE AT GDA SKZ WILL PERFORM SUPER BOARD AND FREEZE AT GDA https://t.co/pBdqOs2AcX

GDA lands in trouble with ARMYs hours before the ceremony

The Golden Disc Awards’ organizers landed in trouble as BTS fans, known as ARMYs, alleged that they were using j-hope’s name for clout. The organizers announced j-hope as part of the performers lineup, but a recent JTBC article mentioned that he would only be appearing as a guest and would not be performing.

It has been close to three weeks since the JTBC report came out. Fans awaited an official update on whether the BTS member would be performing or not, but there is yet to be any official word from the GDA committee, HYBE, or the artist himself.

ARMYs also noticed that j-hope would reshare a post or upload a photo if he was performing at an event, but he hasn’t done so for the Golden Disc ceremony yet. With this in mind, and less than 24 hours to go for the show, ARMYs began trending “Golden Disc Scammer” “Golden Disc Answer Us” and “Report Golden Disc” while demanding a reply from organizers.

📷:) @StreamIndigorm #GOLDENDISCSCAMMER

Selling Jhope's name aren't you? Huh. Three weeks have passed. Particularly many fans put in a ton of work to be able to purchase the tickets. If you don't understand, we need to know if Jung Hoseok will be present at the Golden Disk Award ceremony. Selling Jhope's name aren't you? Huh. Three weeks have passed. Particularly many fans put in a ton of work to be able to purchase the tickets. If you don't understand, we need to know if Jung Hoseok will be present at the Golden Disk Award ceremony. #GOLDENDISCSCAMMERSelling Jhope's name aren't you? Huh. Three weeks have passed. Particularly many fans put in a ton of work to be able to purchase the tickets. If you don't understand, we need to know if Jung Hoseok will be present at the Golden Disk Award ceremony.

📷:) @StreamIndigorm Or is it just because you're leveraging Hobi's name to bring in revenue and sales, and that's why you guys aren't responding? Are you really in such a bind? We need answers Or is it just because you're leveraging Hobi's name to bring in revenue and sales, and that's why you guys aren't responding? Are you really in such a bind? We need answers

Ban⁷`¹³⁵|| ♡ @arsoNgirls

#GOLDENDISCSCAMMER

#REPORTGOLDENDISC

#GOLDENDISCANSWERUS We’ve been asking for 3 weeks and still no answer from @GoldenDisc_en . Many of his fans bought tickets and made travel arrangements to see j-hope perform. Did we just waste our money? @TiktokKR look who you partnered with! We’ve been asking for 3 weeks and still no answer from @GoldenDisc_en. Many of his fans bought tickets and made travel arrangements to see j-hope perform. Did we just waste our money? @TiktokKR look who you partnered with!#GOLDENDISCSCAMMER#REPORTGOLDENDISC#GOLDENDISCANSWERUS

Meanwhile, the 37th Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes