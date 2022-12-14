BTS’ j-hope, IVE, (G)I-DLE, PSY and more will be performing at the 37th Golden Disc Awards

BTS’ j-hope, IVE, (G)I-DLE, PSY, BE’O, BIG Naughty and Younha are the second round of artists who will be performing at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.

Unlike the first round of artists, which featured the best of Gen 3 and 4 K-pop groups, this round of artists features solo artists or artists who will perform as soloists.

All of the artists scheduled to perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards have been nominated in various categories, and while some will be making their stage debuts, others will demonstrate their versatility.

BTS’ j-hope will be performing his solo stage for the third time this year. In August 2022, he headlined Chicago's iconic music festival Lollapalooza, becoming the first Korean soloist to do so.

Last month, j-hope also performed at the 2022 MAMA Awards and collected awards on behalf of BTS.

The 37th Golden Disc Awards will be broadcast live on JTBC

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



To be held January 7, 2023 at Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand j-hope ( @BTS_twt ) has been announced as part of the artist line-up for the 37th Golden Disc Awards!To be held January 7, 2023 at Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand j-hope (@BTS_twt) has been announced as part of the artist line-up for the 37th Golden Disc Awards!To be held January 7, 2023 at Rajamangala National Stadium, Thailand https://t.co/CE1d6FVxVE

BTS’ j-hope, IVE, (G)I-DLE, PSY, BE’O, BIG Naughty and Younha will perform at the 37th Golden Disc Awards (GDA).

BTS’ j-hope has been nominated for a Bonsang, a step below the ultimate prize Daesang for his debut solo album Jack in the Box. j-hope's debut album was also ranked ninth in the prestigious music magazine Rolling Stone's list of The 100 Best Albums of 2022.

Girl groups IVE and (G)I-DLE have been nominated for multiple Bongsangs at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.

Gen 4 monster rookie group IVE has earned two nominations - the "Rookie Artist of the Year" award as well for their song LOVE DIVE. (G)I-DLE, too, is nominated in two categories, namely, in the album division category for their album I love and second in the digital song division for TOMBOY.

PSY has earned a nomination for his hit song That That, featured and produced by BTS’ SUGA, in the digital song division for a Bongsang. BE'O and BIG Naughty will both make their Golden Disc Awards debuts this year.

While BE’O is nominated for Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino), BIG Naughty has earned a nomination for Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM).

Soloist Younha will be attending the 37th Golden Disc Awards after the release of her song, Event Horizon. After being released in March of this year, the song is back on the charts.

The first line-up of artists included the best and most popular K-pop groups - HYBE groups SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM and New Jeans besides JYP Entertainment’s Stray Kids and YG Entertainment’s TREASURE.

Seven-time million sellers SEVENTEEN may not have earned an award nomination at the awards, but are ready to wow their worldwide fans with an amazing stage performance. ENHYPEN, who won the "Best Rookie Award" in the 35th edition of GDA, will be attending the award ceremony as well.

Girl groups LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans will be attending and performing at awards as well. LE SSERAFIM is expected to set the stage on fire with their hit songs ANTIFRAGILE and FEARLESS.

While NewJeans are nominated in two categories - “Best Rookie Award” and “Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)” with their debut album. They are also expected to showcase their amazing stage prowess with their double title tracks Hype Boy and Attention.

Finally, Stray Kids will be showcasing their unrivaled stage charisma while TREASURE will mark their attendance as well.

K-pop fans are excited to watch their favorites at the 37th Golden Disc Awards

K-pop fans are excited to watch their favorite groups and soloists perform and take the awards at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.

CARATEUME! @carateumezone seventeen and treasure will attend golden disc awards! i hope theres trsr x svt interaction seventeen and treasure will attend golden disc awards! i hope theres trsr x svt interaction 😭 https://t.co/QkKuPF3rqm

The 37th Golden Disc Awards will take place on January 7, 2023, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand at 8 pm KST. The awards will be broadcast live on JTBC for TV audiences as well.

Poll : 0 votes