BTS’ SUGA might enlist next as a public service officer according to Korean media outlets

BTS’ SUGA might be the next member after Jin to enlist. On December 13, various Korean media outlets revealed that the group’s second-oldest member will serve as a public service worker.

According to the reports, SUGA might not serve active duty due to his shoulder injury. The Agust D singer underwent surgery in 2020 after suffering a labrum tear in his left shoulder. At the time, BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed his surgery, revealing that the decision was taken keeping in mind the member’s desire to serve in the military and have a healthy career after his discharge from the military.

However, the surgery continues to act as a roadblock as BTS’ SUGA is unable to do any major heavy lifting and has hence decided to pursue serving as a public service worker, according to Korean media reports.

BIG HIT MUSIC responds to news reports about BTS’ SUGA's impending enlistment

Although the timeline of other BTS members’ enlistment has not yet been decided, Korean media outlets suggest that BTS’ SUGA might be the next member to enlist in the military.

Korean media outlet Ilgan Sports revealed that BTS’ SUGA has postponed his military service until the end of 2023. According to the “BTS Law” by the Military Manpower Association, he can enlist by December 31, 2023, when he turns 30.

In response to the reports, BIG HIT MUSIC simply stated that members have their individual schedules and will enlist as per the completion of their solo endeavors.

“BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist’s personal information.”

BTS fans who are still nursing a broken heart over Jin’s enlistment today are surprised to find out that there are already active conversations in the media about SUGA’s enlistment. Despite BIG HIT MUSIC’s non-explanatory statement, fans are optimistic that the group will reconvene by 2025 as per their original statement.

However, it is to be noted that there is no further information on SUGA’s enlistment, and all the news reports are mere speculation at the moment.

On December 13, the sepet’s oldest member Jin officially joined the army. BTS’ SUGA and the rest of the members, RM, j-hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V, went to the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province, where Jin will be receiving his basic training before his official assignment.

BTS posted two pictures on Twitter with the caption:

“Our hyung! Go back and come back safely!”

BTS’ SUGA and RM discuss their life after military service on Suchwita

Earlier this month, BTS’ SUGA launched his YouTube drinking show Suchwita, a witty reference to his title track Daechwita. The first guest on the show was his bandmate, RM.

The two talked about RM’s album Indigo, BTS, their friendship, music, and the much-debated topic of military enlistment. They began discussing their lives after 2025, and BTS’ SUGA and RM confessed they don’t know what 2025 holds for them other than the fact that their hair will start growing again.

RM confessed that he might keep some new songs ready for their group performance, while SUGA ascertained that 2025 is far away and life is unpredictable. He also confessed that he was mildly worried as to how things would pan out.

RM chimed in that no matter what, the group will reconvene by 2025, and it will be the most ideal scenario for their fans as well.

According to HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won’s statement at HYBE Community Briefing, SUGA, along with Jimin, Jungkook, and V, are planning to release their solo albums next year.

