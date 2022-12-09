On December 7, 2022, when BTS' j-hope was returning from Tokyo, Japan, after attending business work, fans got concerned about the artist's lack of safety at the airport.
Being a common occurrence at airports, the Arson singer seemed to have lost his luggage as well when he landed in Korea. As he walked around to find out the whereabouts of his luggage, ARMYs noticed that he was neither accompanied by bodyguards nor was he offered help by the management to solve the issue.
This recent event has infuriated ARMYs due to the mistreatment of BTS' j-hope, as they took to Twitter to bring back past events to show that this isn't the first time he has been treated poorly.
ARMYs cite BTS' j-hope alleged mistreatment by HYBE during Jack In The Box promotions amidst the growing concerns of his safety at the airport
While it may be common for one to lose their luggage amid the hassle of airports, ARMYs expressed concern over how j-hope was left alone to address the issue.
The Arson singer was seen rushing around the airport to get a hold of his luggage without any protection for his safety from the management. He also got the luggage back all by himself with no HYBE staff accompanying him.
Considering j-hope's popularity and the previous mobs of sasaengs piling up at the airport, ARMYS found that it was highly irresponsible of the management to let him work his way through the issue alone. In light of this event, fans also brought up another incident when j-hope was ill-treated earlier this year.
The BTS member's first solo album, Jack In The Box, which was released on July 15, 2022, was brought back to attention by fans for its lack of promotion. Though the album reached great sales, ARMYs were upset about how it was a platform version with neither a lyric sheet nor a CD in it.
Additionally, the album was also not seen in major US stores and was only available in Korea, which is why fans felt that it was unfair since Jack In The Box could've done better with better promotions.
Apart from the poor construction of the album, HYBE was also unresponsive to the global promotions of BTS' j-hope songs. When a US radio reached out to HYBE for a file of the album's title track, MORE, to play it, they received no response from the management. Moreover, they also delayed the launch of the physical album by two weeks after the digital release, despite the custom being asked to have the pre-orders before the digital release.
Fans also noticed a couple of other things that added to the piling concerns about the mistreatment of BTS' j-hope. In a classic move for promoting solo albums, Big Hit Music would always change headers and profile photos to match the album. Though the management has presently done it for RM's Indigo, fans pointed out that they failed to do so for j-hope's album.
As the concerns over the unfair treatment of BTS' j-hope have risen in recent months, fans started trending #HYBEfailedjhope on Twitter in hopes of bringing attention to the issue. Additionally, ARMYs are now hoping that HYBE will put its staffs to use to take care of one of the famous artists in the company.