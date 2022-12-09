On December 7, 2022, when BTS' j-hope was returning from Tokyo, Japan, after attending business work, fans got concerned about the artist's lack of safety at the airport.

Being a common occurrence at airports, the Arson singer seemed to have lost his luggage as well when he landed in Korea. As he walked around to find out the whereabouts of his luggage, ARMYs noticed that he was neither accompanied by bodyguards nor was he offered help by the management to solve the issue.

This recent event has infuriated ARMYs due to the mistreatment of BTS' j-hope, as they took to Twitter to bring back past events to show that this isn't the first time he has been treated poorly.

gogo @thjkdn_ #ProtectBTS @Jkv_tw They can't keep doing this!!!! How is it possible that they have left Hobi alone without any protection? HYBE every day demonstrating its null capacity to protect its artists and give them a dignified treatment. #HYBE @Jkv_tw They can't keep doing this!!!! How is it possible that they have left Hobi alone without any protection? HYBE every day demonstrating its null capacity to protect its artists and give them a dignified treatment. #HYBE #ProtectBTS

ARMYs cite BTS' j-hope alleged mistreatment by HYBE during Jack In The Box promotions amidst the growing concerns of his safety at the airport

While it may be common for one to lose their luggage amid the hassle of airports, ARMYs expressed concern over how j-hope was left alone to address the issue.

The Arson singer was seen rushing around the airport to get a hold of his luggage without any protection for his safety from the management. He also got the luggage back all by himself with no HYBE staff accompanying him.

star ⁷ ♡'s makima @agustdackerman #HybeFailedjhope

yall really go let hobi run around the airport ALONE find his luggage when someone took it, no manger or bodyguard???? on top of that he is the only soloist member who had no radio album. tf is wrong with you hybe yall really go let hobi run around the airport ALONE find his luggage when someone took it, no manger or bodyguard???? on top of that he is the only soloist member who had no radio album. tf is wrong with you hybe #HybeFailedjhopeyall really go let hobi run around the airport ALONE find his luggage when someone took it, no manger or bodyguard???? on top of that he is the only soloist member who had no radio album. tf is wrong with you hybe https://t.co/xT7uxOpph0

Considering j-hope's popularity and the previous mobs of sasaengs piling up at the airport, ARMYS found that it was highly irresponsible of the management to let him work his way through the issue alone. In light of this event, fans also brought up another incident when j-hope was ill-treated earlier this year.

The BTS member's first solo album, Jack In The Box, which was released on July 15, 2022, was brought back to attention by fans for its lack of promotion. Though the album reached great sales, ARMYs were upset about how it was a platform version with neither a lyric sheet nor a CD in it.

Additionally, the album was also not seen in major US stores and was only available in Korea, which is why fans felt that it was unfair since Jack In The Box could've done better with better promotions.

Apart from the poor construction of the album, HYBE was also unresponsive to the global promotions of BTS' j-hope songs. When a US radio reached out to HYBE for a file of the album's title track, MORE, to play it, they received no response from the management. Moreover, they also delayed the launch of the physical album by two weeks after the digital release, despite the custom being asked to have the pre-orders before the digital release.

Fans also noticed a couple of other things that added to the piling concerns about the mistreatment of BTS' j-hope. In a classic move for promoting solo albums, Big Hit Music would always change headers and profile photos to match the album. Though the management has presently done it for RM's Indigo, fans pointed out that they failed to do so for j-hope's album.

eclipsy⁷ The Astronaut 🧑‍🚀🧑‍🚀🧑‍🚀 @miss_anpangirl Bhren#𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴 𝓘𝓷 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓑𝓸𝔁¹³⁵🐿️☀️ @jfirehope18 This fandom should seriously ask themselves whose company or artist they are fans of.There is no way that they go over the artist to defend a company. twitter.com/kathobi/status… This fandom should seriously ask themselves whose company or artist they are fans of.There is no way that they go over the artist to defend a company. twitter.com/kathobi/status… yeah but you people will run off with the words of a known clout chaser and anti to establish a favouritism issue. poor jhope if only hybe treated him as their favourite child rm .. twitter.com/jfirehope18/st… yeah but you people will run off with the words of a known clout chaser and anti to establish a favouritism issue. poor jhope if only hybe treated him as their favourite child rm .. twitter.com/jfirehope18/st…

𓍯apobangpo⁷ ia @tanniesgay

bh and hybe wtf are they even doing, people keeping mobbing tannies at the airports and stalk them and now someone took jhope's suitcase and he himself went on searching like what about more securities bro?? i can't see him like this wtf??bh and hybe wtf are they even doing, people keeping mobbing tannies at the airports and stalk them and now someone took jhope's suitcase and he himself went on searching like what about more securities bro?? twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat… i can't see him like this wtf?? bh and hybe wtf are they even doing, people keeping mobbing tannies at the airports and stalk them and now someone took jhope's suitcase and he himself went on searching like what about more securities bro?? twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat…

Kirkland 🌐 📶 💯 🔋 ⏰ 0⃣0⃣ @Kirklandus87 army's should mass report HYBE AND BIGHIT about this this is serious!! jayvee @uarmyvibe



1) lack of security for j-hope returning to korea from japan. when someone else mistakenly took his suitcase, he had to run around at the airport all by himself to solve the case. + Kmedia reporting fans’ raising legitimate questions to bighit music regarding the latest issues1) lack of security for j-hope returning to korea from japan. when someone else mistakenly took his suitcase, he had to run around at the airport all by himself to solve the case. + twitter.com/topstarnews/st… Kmedia reporting fans’ raising legitimate questions to bighit music regarding the latest issues 1) lack of security for j-hope returning to korea from japan. when someone else mistakenly took his suitcase, he had to run around at the airport all by himself to solve the case. + twitter.com/topstarnews/st… It's really so sad to see this honestly I'm really so shocked when I read all of this no security??? and no manager???!!! what the heck is happening to HYBE AND BIGHIT??? how can they treat jhope like thisarmy's should mass report HYBE AND BIGHIT about this this is serious!! twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat… It's really so sad to see this honestly I'm really so shocked when I read all of this no security??? and no manager???!!! what the heck is happening to HYBE AND BIGHIT??? how can they treat jhope like this 😕 army's should mass report HYBE AND BIGHIT about this this is serious!! twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat…

na ~ headliner j-hope @redwitx

Bighit has not tweeted once about jh headlining.

Instead they posted about bts & the members on the Billboard charts in 2022, and that article omitted jhope. Its intentional Hybe does not want the fandom collectively tuning in to MAMA 2022 to support jhope. Why?Bighit has not tweeted once about jh headlining.Instead they posted about bts & the members on the Billboard charts in 2022, and that article omitted jhope. Its intentional #BigHitIsUSELESS Hybe does not want the fandom collectively tuning in to MAMA 2022 to support jhope. Why?Bighit has not tweeted once about jh headlining.Instead they posted about bts & the members on the Billboard charts in 2022, and that article omitted jhope. Its intentional #BigHitIsUSELESS

As the concerns over the unfair treatment of BTS' j-hope have risen in recent months, fans started trending #HYBEfailedjhope on Twitter in hopes of bringing attention to the issue. Additionally, ARMYs are now hoping that HYBE will put its staffs to use to take care of one of the famous artists in the company.

Poll : 0 votes