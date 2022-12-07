37th Golden Disc Awards: Nominees and first performance lineup revealed

It’s time to look forward to another thrilling year-end award show with the 37th Golden Disc Awards (GDA). The awards ceremony, which is considered one of the most prestigious in the South Korean entertainment industry, is a favorite among fans since it includes equally extravagant performances as well.

On December 7, 2022, the 37th Golden Disc Awards announced their nominees and first performance lineup. It has released only three categories for now: Album Division Bonsang, Digital Song Division Bonsang, and Rookie Artist of the Year. There are usually multiple winners for these categories, which also makes the nominations list lengthier than those of other award shows.

svt contents @svtcontents little fun fact, seventeen's first award show performance in 2022 was at the 36th golden disc awards last January and now they'll start 2023 again with performing on the same show little fun fact, seventeen's first award show performance in 2022 was at the 36th golden disc awards last January and now they'll start 2023 again with performing on the same show 😆

Meanwhile, GDA’s first performance lineup comprises six artists, including third-gen icon SEVENTEEN. The VERY NICE group’s inclusion elicited an enthusiastic response, since it will mark their first time performing at a year-end award show this year.

(G)I-DLE, Lim Young-Woong, IVE, LE SSERAFIM and more: 37th Golden Disc Awards nominees announced

The Golden Disc Awards began in 1986 to recognize excellence in different facets of music. Aside from the major Daesangs (Album/Artist/Rookie of the Year), it also hosts special awards (including Performance, Best Group, Cosmopolitan, Next Generation, etc.) and genre-specific awards (Best R&B, Trot, Rock, Ballad, etc.).

The GDA nominations comprise songs and albums released between November 2021 through mid-November 2022. Additionally, only albums with a minimum of six tracks are eligible. This number excludes intros, outros, and instrumentals.

Check out the nominations for the main awards, aka Bonsangs, and Rookie of the Year below:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE – TOMBOY

BE’O – Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)

BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)

BIGBANG – Still Life

BLACKPINK – Pink Venom

GOT the beat – Step Back

IVE – LOVE DIVE

LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS

MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) – Do you want to hear

NewJeans – Attention

Choi Ye Na – SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)

KyoungSeo – Dear my X

MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – DrunKen Confession

TWICE’s Nayeon – POP!

Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm

Jay Park – GANADARA (Feat. IU)

PSY – That That (prod. & feat. BTS’s Suga)

IU – Drama

Lee Mujin - When it snows (Feat. Heize)

Lim Young-woong – Our Blues, Our Life

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – INVU

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE – I love

ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT

BLACKPINK – BORN PINK

ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1

ITZY – CHECKMATE

BTS’s J-Hope – Jack In The Box

NCT – Universe

NCT 127 – 2 Baddies

NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode

SMTOWN – 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS

Stray Kids – MAXIDENT

TREASURE – THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE

TWICE – BETWEEN 1&2

Kim Ho-joong – PANORAMA

TWICE’s Nayeon – IM NAYEON

THE BOYZ – BE AWARE

Red Velvet – The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

BTS – Proof

SEVENTEEN – Face the Sun

Youngtak – MMM

Lim Young-woong – IM HERO

Rookie Artist of the Year

ATBO

Billlie

BLANK2Y

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

TEMPEST

TNX

Xdinary Heroes

Choi Ye Na

merah @starxhyune Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster 37th Golden Disc Awards 1st Line Up:



NewJeans

LE SSERAFIM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

ENHYPEN

TREASURE 37th Golden Disc Awards 1st Line Up:NewJeansLE SSERAFIMSEVENTEENStray KidsENHYPENTREASURE golden disc awards gonna have the best lineup i just know it twitter.com/kchartsmaster/… golden disc awards gonna have the best lineup i just know it twitter.com/kchartsmaster/…

Meanwhile, the first performer’s lineup for the 37th Golden Disc Awards has already got fans excited. The list includes rising fourth-generation groups, rookies, and even a prominent third-generation K-pop group.

The seven groups confirmed to perform are SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans. It is reported that the VERY NICE group will be showcasing an exclusive performance and are prepping a massive stage with dancers for the same.

The 37th Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 7, 2023.

