37th Golden Disc Awards: Nominees and first performance lineup revealed

It’s time to look forward to another thrilling year-end award show with the 37th Golden Disc Awards (GDA). The awards ceremony, which is considered one of the most prestigious in the South Korean entertainment industry, is a favorite among fans since it includes equally extravagant performances as well.
On December 7, 2022, the 37th Golden Disc Awards announced their nominees and first performance lineup. It has released only three categories for now: Album Division Bonsang, Digital Song Division Bonsang, and Rookie Artist of the Year. There are usually multiple winners for these categories, which also makes the nominations list lengthier than those of other award shows.
Meanwhile, GDA’s first performance lineup comprises six artists, including third-gen icon SEVENTEEN. The VERY NICE group’s inclusion elicited an enthusiastic response, since it will mark their first time performing at a year-end award show this year.
(G)I-DLE, Lim Young-Woong, IVE, LE SSERAFIM and more: 37th Golden Disc Awards nominees announced
The Golden Disc Awards began in 1986 to recognize excellence in different facets of music. Aside from the major Daesangs (Album/Artist/Rookie of the Year), it also hosts special awards (including Performance, Best Group, Cosmopolitan, Next Generation, etc.) and genre-specific awards (Best R&B, Trot, Rock, Ballad, etc.).
The GDA nominations comprise songs and albums released between November 2021 through mid-November 2022. Additionally, only albums with a minimum of six tracks are eligible. This number excludes intros, outros, and instrumentals.
Check out the nominations for the main awards, aka Bonsangs, and Rookie of the Year below:
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE – TOMBOY
- BE’O – Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino)
- BIG Naughty – Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM)
- BIGBANG – Still Life
- BLACKPINK – Pink Venom
- GOT the beat – Step Back
- IVE – LOVE DIVE
- LE SSERAFIM – FEARLESS
- MSG Wannabe (M.O.M) – Do you want to hear
- NewJeans – Attention
- Choi Ye Na – SMILEY (Feat. BIBI)
- KyoungSeo – Dear my X
- MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok – DrunKen Confession
- TWICE’s Nayeon – POP!
- Red Velvet – Feel My Rhythm
- Jay Park – GANADARA (Feat. IU)
- PSY – That That (prod. & feat. BTS’s Suga)
- IU – Drama
- Lee Mujin - When it snows (Feat. Heize)
- Lim Young-woong – Our Blues, Our Life
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – INVU
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE – I love
- ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT
- BLACKPINK – BORN PINK
- ENHYPEN – MANIFESTO : DAY 1
- ITZY – CHECKMATE
- BTS’s J-Hope – Jack In The Box
- NCT – Universe
- NCT 127 – 2 Baddies
- NCT DREAM – Glitch Mode
- SMTOWN – 2021 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU EXPRESS
- Stray Kids – MAXIDENT
- TREASURE – THE SECOND STEP : CHAPTER ONE
- TWICE – BETWEEN 1&2
- Kim Ho-joong – PANORAMA
- TWICE’s Nayeon – IM NAYEON
- THE BOYZ – BE AWARE
- Red Velvet – The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm
- BTS – Proof
- SEVENTEEN – Face the Sun
- Youngtak – MMM
- Lim Young-woong – IM HERO
Rookie Artist of the Year
- ATBO
- Billlie
- BLANK2Y
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- TEMPEST
- TNX
- Xdinary Heroes
- Choi Ye Na
Meanwhile, the first performer’s lineup for the 37th Golden Disc Awards has already got fans excited. The list includes rising fourth-generation groups, rookies, and even a prominent third-generation K-pop group.
The seven groups confirmed to perform are SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans. It is reported that the VERY NICE group will be showcasing an exclusive performance and are prepping a massive stage with dancers for the same.
The 37th Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 7, 2023.