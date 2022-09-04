“Insane how stunning Junhui is”: Fans go berserk over SEVENTEEN's Jun and his new ponytail hairstyle

SEVENTEEN's Jun, aka Wen Junhui, stunned fans with his new hairstyle at the Toronto stop of the BE THE SUN concert on September 3. The idol mentioned he wanted to show fans something new and it worked. The 26-year-old’s blonde hair tied up in a ponytail took over CARAT stan Twitter.
‘Jun ponytail’ trended on the micro-blogging site as fans could not stop gushing over the pictures and videos being uploaded by audiences in Toronto. It was a never-seen-before sight for the CARAT fandom and they took the chance to flaunt it to the world.
Introducing his new hairdo, the 26-year-old said:
“So before we start I wanted to show you guys a new side of me so I asked our stylist, Is there something I didn't do before?' From now on I want to show you guys new sides of myself and the next time we come I hope it's at an even bigger place.”
SEVENTEEN's Jun creates chaos as he takes the BE THE SUN Toronto stage in a ponytail
The 26-year-old Chinese idol has been a point of discussion since the BE THE SUN concerts started. As a member of the sub-unit Performance Team, the idol surprised fans with his Moonwalker performance, which ensured the occasional display of his toned abs.
Toronto was the second-last stop for the HOT group before they are scheduled to fly for their Asia leg. SEVENTEEN's Jun intended to make a lasting impression and try out something that he had never done before, and his stylist recommended a ponytail. It was probably the best decision because it became an unforgettable gift for fans.
Another performance that trended much more than Moonwalker, was Crush. SEVENTEEN's Jun paired his outfit with a black crop top and silver pants. While Crush has always elicited a strong response and has remained a fan-favorite live stage, SEVENTEEN's Jun’s ponytail was a double attack for fans.
Take a look at some fan reactions below:
SEVENTEEN’s BE THE SUN American leg draws to a close, next up in line is Asia
K-pop hitmaker SEVENTEEN has been touring the US since last month. Toronto was their 11th stop where they ensured an unforgettable experience for every fan who attended. Whether it be shifting the spotlight to fans for freestyle dancing or singing Aju Nice together, the multi-million selling K-pop group ensured thrilling nights.
Their last stop in the US will be on September 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark. The 13-member group will then bid goodbye and head to Indonesia, following which they will move to Thailand, The Philippines, and Singapore. They will perform two nights back-to-back in each city, except the last.
The BE THE SUN world tour will round off with their Japan Dome tour on December 4, 2022.