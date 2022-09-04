“Insane how stunning Junhui is”: Fans go berserk over SEVENTEEN's Jun and his new ponytail hairstyle

SEVENTEEN's Jun, aka Wen Junhui, stunned fans with his new hairstyle at the Toronto stop of the BE THE SUN concert on September 3. The idol mentioned he wanted to show fans something new and it worked. The 26-year-old’s blonde hair tied up in a ponytail took over CARAT stan Twitter.

juncheol thinker @juncheolthinker it’s insane how stunning junhui is it’s insane how stunning junhui is https://t.co/icw6tbz3QW

‘Jun ponytail’ trended on the micro-blogging site as fans could not stop gushing over the pictures and videos being uploaded by audiences in Toronto. It was a never-seen-before sight for the CARAT fandom and they took the chance to flaunt it to the world.

Introducing his new hairdo, the 26-year-old said:

“So before we start I wanted to show you guys a new side of me so I asked our stylist, Is there something I didn't do before?' From now on I want to show you guys new sides of myself and the next time we come I hope it's at an even bigger place.”

zel ⑰ @junhuitaes twitter.com/menjunfei/stat… mjf. @menjunfei Jun asked the stylist to do the ponytail for him🤩



Jun asked the stylist to do the ponytail for him🤩 https://t.co/dwbakGVCfw Thank you to junhui's stylist for giving us junhui ponytail Thank you to junhui's stylist for giving us junhui ponytail 😭😭😭 twitter.com/menjunfei/stat…

The 26-year-old Chinese idol has been a point of discussion since the BE THE SUN concerts started. As a member of the sub-unit Performance Team, the idol surprised fans with his Moonwalker performance, which ensured the occasional display of his toned abs.

Toronto was the second-last stop for the HOT group before they are scheduled to fly for their Asia leg. SEVENTEEN's Jun intended to make a lasting impression and try out something that he had never done before, and his stylist recommended a ponytail. It was probably the best decision because it became an unforgettable gift for fans.

🦋 JN @bigcatjohnny

#SEVENTEENinTORONTO THIS IS NOT A DRILL WEN JUNHUI PONYTAIL THIS IS NOT A DRILL WEN JUNHUI PONYTAIL #SEVENTEENinTORONTO https://t.co/NiNF8cV4Z6

Another performance that trended much more than Moonwalker, was Crush. SEVENTEEN's Jun paired his outfit with a black crop top and silver pants. While Crush has always elicited a strong response and has remained a fan-favorite live stage, SEVENTEEN's Jun’s ponytail was a double attack for fans.

Take a look at some fan reactions below:

wjh. @IittIehuihui never expect a huihui to not talk abt crush junhui, we'll always talk abt crush junhui, I'm never letting crush junhui go

never expect a huihui to not talk abt crush junhui, we'll always talk abt crush junhui, I'm never letting crush junhui go https://t.co/yWkOwtDsLk

귀여워누 @jeonmanwon crush junhui hits different now that it's the crop top + ponytail combination 🫠

crush junhui hits different now that it's the crop top + ponytail combination 🫠https://t.co/lRDDY287xe

밍구야 그림 너무좋다 🖤🌹 @dindinowo jun really determined to show a diff side of him BECAUSE WHATS THIS WEN JUNHUI jun really determined to show a diff side of him BECAUSE WHATS THIS WEN JUNHUI https://t.co/MORHHrevoQ

cine빵뿡빵 📓 @dadeuthannie ponytail junhui i can’t get enough ponytail junhui i can’t get enough 😩😩https://t.co/3I2n7RtbWi

yashi🐈‍⬛ @candyooon

#SVT_WORLDTOUR_BETHESUN

#SEVENTEENinTORONTO

I WON'T SHUT THE FCK UP ABOUT THIS PONYTAIL JUNHUI!!! HE'S SO HANDSOME I WON'T SHUT THE FCK UP ABOUT THIS PONYTAIL JUNHUI!!! HE'S SO HANDSOME #SVT_WORLDTOUR_BETHESUN #SEVENTEENinTORONTOhttps://t.co/0Bm3JmbAGg

effe @minghuiarte “ponytail junhui waved at me” “ponytail junhui smiled at me” “i looked at jun while he was tying his hair up” “ponytail junhui waved at me” “ponytail junhui smiled at me” “i looked at jun while he was tying his hair up” https://t.co/rYoz34c7E2

ً우냥이 @lunehoon will be tweeting about junhui ponytail the whole day sorry and thanks BDJDSWNSNSNANS will be tweeting about junhui ponytail the whole day sorry and thanks BDJDSWNSNSNANS https://t.co/djunHSBKso

*•.¸♡ ꜱᴇᴍɪᴄᴏʟᴏɴ ♡¸.•* @uknow__leeknow the favortism for toronto is showing moon junhui 🥲 crying screaming throwing up him in a ponytail is just chefs kiss ty stylist for doing gods work 🫡 the favortism for toronto is showing moon junhui 🥲 crying screaming throwing up him in a ponytail is just chefs kiss ty stylist for doing gods work 🫡 https://t.co/Oem8JUbmMd

SEVENTEEN’s BE THE SUN American leg draws to a close, next up in line is Asia

K-pop hitmaker SEVENTEEN has been touring the US since last month. Toronto was their 11th stop where they ensured an unforgettable experience for every fan who attended. Whether it be shifting the spotlight to fans for freestyle dancing or singing Aju Nice together, the multi-million selling K-pop group ensured thrilling nights.

Their last stop in the US will be on September 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark. The 13-member group will then bid goodbye and head to Indonesia, following which they will move to Thailand, The Philippines, and Singapore. They will perform two nights back-to-back in each city, except the last.

The BE THE SUN world tour will round off with their Japan Dome tour on December 4, 2022.

