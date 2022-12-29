5 times Jeonghan was pure evil in Going Seventeen

Jeonghan is the evil genius of the thirteen-member K-pop group SEVENTEEN and has displayed the endless potential of his mastermind in several Going Seventeen episodes.

One of the funniest and most-watched K-pop idol variety shows, Going Seventeen, has a separate fanbase that grew just for Jeonghan and his evil schemes. He proved himself to be the ideal celebrity by making the show ten times funnier and more interesting with the twists he brought to the show.

While the show was on pause due to SEVENTEEN's busy schedule given their ongoing world tour, Be The Sun, it has made a momentary return with a special episode. To no one's surprise, CARATs see another showcase of Jeonghan as an evil genius.

In honor of Going Seventeen's return, here are five times he has proven himself to be an evil mastermind.

5 times Jeonghan proved that he's an evil genius in Going Seventeen

1) Don't Lie 1: Going Seventeen S2, EP. 3 & 4

Tracking back to the first season of the famous Going Seventeen series, Don't Lie, which is a blend of the Mafia Game and Treasure Hunt, Mafia Jeonghan is here to kickstart the list.

Though he was eliminated in the first round, the way he covered up the other mafia members, made up believable lies, and perfectly hid the cash is a topic that needs to be up for discussion.

logged out temp. parody @wonriddueldaegi don't lie: a jeonghan for the history books honestly + lied so well in don't lie lie detector test round that vernon was ready to physically fight him when he said he can't lie at all

don't lie: a jeonghan for the history books honestly + lied so well in don't lie lie detector test round that vernon was ready to physically fight him when he said he can't lie at allhttps://t.co/Xo9khgRoDM

Being one of the first few showcases of his evil mastermind, fans were amazed at how well he carried the show. His subtle moves, from hiding the cash that's supposed to be found by the citizens in a blind, distracting the members from finding out, and redirecting citizens from guessing the right mafia, all gave goosebumps to the audience.

Thanks to his evil schemes, the mafia group, Hoshi, The8, and Jeonghan, won the game, taking home their bag of cash.

2) Good Offer: Going Seventeen S3, EP. 58 & 59

In Good Offer, Jeonghan proves that his competitiveness will take him to any lengths to win a game.

The episode had members auctioning art pieces that they created, and the person with the highest total assets wins the game. To sit in the auction, the auctioneers will need to pay a participation fee from the total of ten million they were given to use for the auctioning pieces, and only the highest payers will be chosen for the auction.

kidult2020 @kidult2020



SEVENTEEN SOLVING DAY

#GOSE_BrainTurn #세븐틴 #SVT_WORLD @pledis_17 The devil works hard but them swindler JiHan twins work harderSEVENTEEN SOLVING DAY The devil works hard but them swindler JiHan twins work harder 😂😂😂 SEVENTEEN SOLVING DAY #GOSE_BrainTurn #세븐틴 #SVT_WORLD @pledis_17 https://t.co/wnnHf6114b

Jeonghan’s evil mastermind began here. Instead of using the given money, he bribed the staff with his own money to make his way into the auction. His evil schemes only grew as he teamed up with two teams only to learn of their plans for the auction. He also went ahead and bought Hoshi's capital money with real cash of three million, showcasing that he's hell-bent on winning the game.

However, Jeonghan's aim was nothing more than to make the show much more intriguing for its fans.

Lucia: moved @odetobelle good offer jeonghan is legendary, how could a man be so hotly attractive and witty at the same time good offer jeonghan is legendary, how could a man be so hotly attractive and witty at the same time https://t.co/CIpyq89tMC

3) Don't Lie 3: Going Seventeen 3, EP. 9 & 10

If Mafia Jeonghan's evil mastermind was revealed in Don't Lie 1, Don't Lie 3 proved that Jeonghan doesn't need the spotlight to cook up evil schemes.

He, who played the broker, is one of the people who knew who the mafias were. The fact that the mafia was the staff and not among SEVENTEEN gave Jeonghan the perfect opportunity to spice things up.

logged out temp. parody @wonriddueldaegi pharmacist jeonghan: managed to trick the svt members for more than half of the don't lie 3 episode that there was a new role known as the pharmacist but eventually got caught + allied with cheol but got genuinely mad when cheol broke it and went against him pharmacist jeonghan: managed to trick the svt members for more than half of the don't lie 3 episode that there was a new role known as the pharmacist but eventually got caught + allied with cheol but got genuinely mad when cheol broke it and went against him https://t.co/nxBUXA8MqM

Jeonghan planted several fake hints throughout the venue where the Treasure Hunt was to be played before the game began. As the game began, he picked up these hints in front of the other members, intriguing them about the hint. His false reasoning was that he was a pharmacist and collecting six of these hints would help him save a person's life.

Rese 👑 // collbreak @jihanthx17 @worangshi @iahiahyoo Jeonghan lying in the Don't Lie 3 Gose Ep where he said he was "a pharmacist" and that is why he collects those mini papers because if he does, he can revive a dead player. He fooled other members that there was a new role besides mafia, civilian, police, and broker. @worangshi @iahiahyoo Jeonghan lying in the Don't Lie 3 Gose Ep where he said he was "a pharmacist" and that is why he collects those mini papers because if he does, he can revive a dead player. He fooled other members that there was a new role besides mafia, civilian, police, and broker.💀 https://t.co/GLLACg9DQK

But his attempts to win the game and persuade the players that he was on the side of the citizen were in vain. Regardless, fans found his fast-working brain, which constantly creates mind-blowing ideas, truly impressive.

4) I Know & Don't Know: Going Seventeen Special

Feeding the legend of Evil Jeonghan in the Going Seventeen episodes, their latest special episode showcased yet another instance of Jeonghan's unstoppable capacity to make the show much more interesting and hilarious.

Members played a game where they had to swing on a monkey bar and jump across S.COUPS, lying on the ground in front of them.

⋈^pip^⋈ @Lattenimes Jeonghan mode evil serem banget 🤣

Jeonghan mode evil serem banget 🤣https://t.co/438zOb2kU4

When Jeonghan learned the rules that even if the members stepped on S.COUPS, they lost the game, the entertainer in him rose. He then told the members that if they think they’ve jumped past the required length, they might as well jump or sit on S.COUPS to create a memorable moment in the episode.

When Mingyu unintentionally almost stepped on him, Jeonghan's witty comment had everyone cracking up, once again proving that his evil mastermind is always at work. He also brought it up during Joshua's turn.

ً @joannacaraig seungcheol never escaping the evil twin curse. joshua having fun teasing scoups then there’s jeonghan saying its okay for entertainment lol my 95z seungcheol never escaping the evil twin curse. joshua having fun teasing scoups then there’s jeonghan saying its okay for entertainment lol my 95z https://t.co/scliFsDeXR

5) One Million Won: Going Seventeen S3, EP. 3 & 4

To perfectly wrap up the list is one of the most iconic Going Seventeen episodes that showcased the epitome of Jeonghan as an evil genius. The episode was explicitly built on the unbeatable mastermind of Jeonghan, who plays against the twelve other members.

Here's how the rules of the much-complicated game work. All twelve members have a capital amount of one million won in their bank accounts and they collectively owe Jeonghan 3.1 million won. As they proceed through three rounds of the game, the goal is for all the members to equally share the debt and get it to zero, upon which the members can share the rest of the money among themselves.

camie is busy 📚 @hamzzishua



Reverse psychology is a persuasive technique that involves getting someone to engage in the desired action or response by suggesting the opposite. joshua using reverse psychology when he was talking on jeonghan!?Reverse psychology is a persuasive technique that involves getting someone to engage in the desired action or response by suggesting the opposite. joshua using reverse psychology when he was talking on jeonghan!?😶😯Reverse psychology is a persuasive technique that involves getting someone to engage in the desired action or response by suggesting the opposite. https://t.co/oSm4IsbU7T

However, if one person betrays the group, they have to pay the debt with their own money, and even if they pay a little more than the required amount, Jeonghan gets their money. While many might think that it's easy to trust the members and share the money within themselves, upon hearing Jeonghan's persuasive conversations, it becomes clear why the members slipped in the first two rounds.

∞Minghao Brain∞ @minghaobrain

#THE8 #GOING_SEVENTEEN

Minghao, a loyal man of his principles almost losing his faith in humanity this GoSe content bc of evil mastermind Yoon Jeonghan and his easily persuaded members Minghao, a loyal man of his principles almost losing his faith in humanity this GoSe content bc of evil mastermind Yoon Jeonghan and his easily persuaded members 💀#THE8 #GOING_SEVENTEEN https://t.co/fESZ2sWmqz

Though Jeonghan ended up losing in the end, the members who had to stray away intensely from Jeonghan's attractive offers proved to be a cakewalk for him to persuade a sea of people single-handedly.

While Jeonghan received a lot of criticism for his evil mastermind supposedly going overboard at certain times during the show, CARATs know the real reason behind his evil schemes. Though most of them might bud out of his intense competitiveness, fans believe that his real intention is to create a fun show for the audience, even at the cost of criticism.

Poll : 0 votes