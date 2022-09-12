4 emotional moments from SEVENTEEN's Dingo Tipsy Live

SEVENTEEN is one K-pop group that knows how to let loose and enjoy themselves while entertaining viewers during their promotional activities. From showing their effortlessly hilarious side during their variety show GOING SEVENTEEN to awing audiences with their amazing synchronicity, the Rock with You group certainly delivers when it comes to holding their audience's attention.

During the recently uploaded Tipsy Live on Dingo Music's YouTube channel, the group sang along to many of their well-known songs, sipped on their drinks, and showed glimpses of their vulnerable sides.

Watching the video was a visceral experience in itself, making fans laugh and cry while watching their favorite group talk about what they wished to tell each other.

4 touching moments from SEVENTEEN's Tipsy Live for Dingo

From talking about the inspiration for their music to expressing affection for each other, SEVENTEEN's Tipsy Live (Season 2) showed how much the group truly cares for and appreciates each other and their fans.

Here are four moments from Dingo Music's Tipsy Live by SEVENTEEN that left fans misty-eyed.

1) Woozi tearfully explaining his intention behind the song Circles

The group's illustrious producer and songwriter, Lee Ji-hoon, aka Woozi, is not someone who talks about his emotions easily. He lets his work speak for himself. However, at Dingo Music live, Woozi let loose, drank soju for the first time, and talked about how he wrote Circles (a track from SEVENTEEN's fourth repackage album Sector 17), keeping the members, Wonwoo, and CARATs in mind.

Circles has always been a fan-favorite B-side, and this additional meaning, conveyed by Woozi, created a touching and lasting memory for viewers. The song's lyrics speak of the power of music in helping one push through the sadness,

"Let's sing together/ To cover the sadness with the powerful song/ It's gonna be okay, like the hands on the clock/ They'll go in circles back to their places."

The Ruby singer could not stop his tears even as the song played, and he expressed his affection for his members, who were also teary-eyed.

2) Wonwoo and Seungkwan tearing up as SEVENTEEN sang along to Circles

Woozi's heart-stirring and impassionate speech introducing Circles left all the members emotional. Wonwoo struggled to keep himself in check after the producer mentioned him by name in his speech.

Fans will know that Wonwoo lost his mother to an undisclosed illness earlier this year. While the rapper did not take any extended leave of absence from promotional activities, he did seem visibly upset during some of the group's concerts on the world tour.

The Bittersweet singer was touched by Woozi's words and was seen trying to hold back his tears while the group was singing Circles. Seungkwan, who was seated right next to him, was bawling and singing along, absorbing himself into the song.

3) Hoshi sobbing after looking at his members while Jeonghan choked up

Hoshi's drunken antics might be legendary, but his tearful reaction to watching his members get emotional touched hearts. While Circles was playing, the Performance Team leader kept his composure, simply humming along to the song.

However, one glance at Wonwoo and Woozi towards the end of the song broke the dam, turning Hoshi into a blubbering mess, continuing to cry through the next song. Mingyu did his best to console the Spider singer while S.Coups patted him on the head.

Jeonghan, who rarely cries, was also seen shedding tears during Circles, a fact that the leader, S.Coups, pointed out. However, the moment was so wistful that even the usually stoic Jeonghan shed tears.

4) DK crying quietly after consoling a teary Woozi

Often known as the mood maker of SEVENTEEN (along with Seungkwan), DK certainly knows how to bring the group together, even in intensely sensitive moments. SEVENTEEN's main vocalist told a sobbing Woozi that it was okay to cry and showered him with hugs and kisses (on the cheek and forehead).

Only after ensuring that Woozi was feeling better did DK allow his emotions to get the better of him and let out his tears. The 1997-born singer wept silently before starting the next song, with eyes shining and a smile on his face.

Beginning with the energizing opener, CHEERS to the moving Circles, and finally ending with fan-favorite track VERY NICE, the group went through the extremes of emotions in the 20-minute video. Dingo Music's Tipsy Live2, starring SEVENTEEN, takes viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions.

The Darl+ing group recently wrapped up the North American leg of their BE THE SUN World Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark and will soon start with concerts in Asia on September 24 of this year. Additionally, SEVENTEEN is all set to release its first Japanese extended-play album in November, with the title track Dream.

