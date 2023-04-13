“We are on fire”: Fans celebrate as SEVENTEEN’s FML album crosses 4M pre-orders, becomes second-highest pre-ordered album in K-pop's history

On April 13, 2023, YG PLUS, a major album distributor, announced that SEVENTEEN’s FML album exceeded four million copies in its pre-order stage. What has stunned fans even more is the fact that the album was able to achieve this massive feat in just seven days.

A few days ago, on April 5, FML surpassed 2.18 million stock pre-orders. YG PLUS’ latest announcement details that the current numbers include South Korean and international pre-orders.

The CARAT fandom naturally celebrated as soon as the news was announced. The first-week sales of FML helped the 13-member group surpass BTS’ 2019 album Map of the Soul: PERSONA, which recorded three million pre-orders. SEVENTEEN’s FML now sits just below BTS’ 2020 album, Map of the Soul: 7, which raked in 4.02 million pre-orders.

Seventeen💎India☁️💎⑰ @SVTIndianCarats



FML 4M PRE ORDER

#FxckMyLife4MPreorder #FML #세븐틴 @pledis_17 We are on fire and this is such a great start for this comeback!!! Congratulations Seventeen, you guys have to be ready for more such achievements coz we ain’t slowing down!FML 4M PRE ORDER We are on fire and this is such a great start for this comeback!!! Congratulations Seventeen, you guys have to be ready for more such achievements coz we ain’t slowing down! 🎉😁💎FML 4M PRE ORDER#FxckMyLife4MPreorder #FML #세븐틴 @pledis_17 https://t.co/MbIkzMoiyv

#FxckMyLife4MPreorder trends on Twitter as fans celebrate SEVENTEEN crossing 4 million pre-orders

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 10th mini album, FML, created much curiosity the moment it was announced on March 31, 2023. The hidden version of the tracklist was released a few days later, increasing enthusiasm in the fandom, as it confirmed fans’ speculations of one of the title tracks being F*ck My Life.

With that in mind, CARATs began trending #FxckMyLife4MPreorder, after YG PLUS' announcement of FML crossing four million pre-orders was released on April 13, 2023. Fans expressed their delight, although some expressed their fears for any future ticketing experience, despite being excited at the prospect of a growing fandom.

Some fans even became emotional and talked about how proud they were of SEVENTEEN’s journey. The HOT singers have now become only the second artist in history to surpass four million pre-orders after BTS.

Further, the four million first-week pre-orders exceeded their last group album’s (Face the Sun) sales by a huge margin. Face the Sun, the group’s fourth studio album, recorded 2,067,769 copies in its first week of pre-order sales.

Take a look at the varied reactions by CARATs under the #FxckMyLife4MPreorders tag below:

Kuya Sam @MyBias_Gyu @MyBias_Gyu Self-producing idols

BIYE @C0UPSE Carats realizing how hard the next ticket war will be after seeing the 4M pre orders

SEVENTEEN's comeback schedule promises to keep CARATs busy

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN has released two sets of concept photos for FML as of yet. The Fallen, Misfit, and Lost teasers show the members in a dreamy, elegant atmosphere, while the Faded Mono Life teasers show the members working in a corporate office.

The next update fans will receive about FML is possibly a video titled F*ck My Life: Life in a Minute on April 14 at midnight KST. After this, the group will drop their last set of concept teasers titled Fight For my Life.

Fans will then be treated to a tracklist on April 18 (which will reveal the second title track), a highlight medley on April 20, and two official teasers on April 21 and 22, all at midnight KST. The official music video (of the second title track) and album will be released on April 24 at 6 pm KST.

The music video for F*ck My Life, one that fans are the most excited about, will be released on May 8 at midnight KST.

With an enthusiastic response from CARATs all over the world, SEVENTEEN continues to prove their power as the hottest K-pop group despite being in their eighth year of debut.

