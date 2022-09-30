10 highest pre-ordered K-pop albums of all time: Born Pink, MAXIDENT, and more

The hard work K-pop artists put into their music is acknowledged in various ways, especially through multiple ranking charts, such as the highest pre-ordered K-pop albums. The rise of K-pop, often called the Hallyu Wave, has further expanded the buzz, giving rise to colossal album pre-orders and sales.

From BTS and NCT breaking records to Aespa and Stray Kids registering their achievements as fourth-gen stars, K-pop bands are scaling new heights. This list details the top ten K-pop albums which had the highest pre-orders of all time.

Disclaimer: The article considers the data available as of September 2022.

Stray Kids' MAXIDENT, NCT's Universe, and more: Top 10 highest pre-ordered K-pop albums of all time

10) Girls - Aespa

With 1.61 million pre-orders, Aespa reserved its spot on this list. Their second Extended Play Girls was released in January 2022, and it consists of a total of six new tracks. The four-member girl group has previously registered immense success with songs like Black Mamba and Dreams Come True and continues to rise to fame with their upcoming projects.

9) Universe - NCT

NCT group ranks ninth on the highest pre-ordered K-pop albums list, with a total of 1.70 million pre-orders for their album Universe. The 13-track album was released in December 2021. It surpassed the group's previous record of 1.1 million pre-orders for NCT 2020 Resonance Pt.1. It's rare for the 23-member band to incorporate all units in the album's production. Still, the participation of 21 out of 23 members helped them achieve great heights.

8) Hot Sauce - NCT Dream

Released in May 2021, Hot Sauce was the first studio album by NCT Dream, the third sub-unit of NCT, and has over 1.71 pre-orders. It features a total of ten tracks and is among the best-selling albums in South Korea, with several accolades like Best Album (Seoul Music Awards), Album of the Year (Goan Chart Music Awards- 2nd Quarter), and Album Bonsang (Golden Disc Awards). The album's repackaged version Hello Future was also a massive hit and offered three new tracks.

7) Born Pink - BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Charts @chartsblackpink @BLACKPINK 's 'BORN PINK' has now sold 2,443,961 copies on Circle (+242,962). It extends its record as the best-selling album by a female act. .@BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' has now sold 2,443,961 copies on Circle (+242,962). It extends its record as the best-selling album by a female act. https://t.co/9GxJe79o2y

With over 2 million pre-orders, the global stars BLACKPINK registered Born Pink as one of the highest pre-ordered K-pop albums. Released in September 2022, BLINKs deeply anticipated the album as it was the group's comeback after almost two years.

It broke several records and performed excellently on the charts, peaking #2 on the Circle Digital Chart and #22 on the US Billboard Hot 100. However, despite the grand success, BLACKPINK's Born Pink came under fire for repeated patterns of music and its overall style.

6) Glitch Mode - NCT Dream

With over 2.03 million pre-orders, NCT Dream's 2022 album Glitch Mode garnered immense praise and love from fans. Containing a total of 11 tracks, this R&B and hip-hop album also gained considerable commercial success and even debuted as number one on the Goan Chart. However, the cherry on the cake was that Glitch Mode became NCT's first entry on the Billboard 2022, peaking at #50. The seven-member lineup parted with their previously teen-oriented concepts and brought a more mature theme to the table.

5) Face The Sun - SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's May 2022 album Face The Sun garnered over 2.20 million pre-orders, making it the fifth highest pre-ordered K-pop album of all time. With nine groovy tracks, the 13-member boy band showed why they are called the Performace Kings of K-pop. The repackaged version of Face The Sun called Sector 17 was phenomenal. From World to SVT leaders' Cheers, the Hot crooners outdid themselves. Face The Sun debuted at number seven on the US Billboard 200 and remains the group's highest-charting and first top-ten album on the chart.

4) Sticker - NCT 127

doyoung 2 baddies²⁶🏎 @xoxoxodoie NCT 127 got 1.1 million sales in 12 days for sticker and we now have 1.2 million sales in 6 DAYS for 2 baddies NCT 127 got 1.1 million sales in 12 days for sticker and we now have 1.2 million sales in 6 DAYS for 2 baddies 😭 https://t.co/CMUV27FRny

With over 2.20 million pre-orders, Sticker by NCT 127 was released in September 2021 and is the group's fourth studio album. Not only is it one of the highest pre-ordered K-pop albums of all time, but it is also the longest-charting and best-selling album of all time by an act under SM Entertainment.

Sticker scaled new heights and won Daesangs for Album of the Year at the 31st Seoul Music Awards and the 2021 Asia Artist Awards. These feats are incredibly significant in NCT 127's career as the group had previously struggled to get hold of the major awards in the K-pop industry.

3) MAXIDENT - Stray Kids

The fourth-gen stars, Stray Kids, have emerged magnificently in the K-pop industry, and the pre-orders for their upcoming album MAXIDENT are proof of this. With over 2.24 million pre-orders, their album is the third-highest pre-ordered K-pop album of all time, making them the only fourth-gen boy band under the top ten.

MAXIDENT, along with the music video for their title track CASE 143, is set to release on October 7, 2022. STAYs are excited for the eight-member group to make a comeback just six months after the release of ODDINARY. The emo-pink concept of the album has fans swooning over the Back Door singers.

2) MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA - BTS

ARMY HERO⁷ @ARMYHERO_ | 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' passou 180 semanas no Oricon!



koreansales_twt | 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' passou 180 semanas no Oricon!koreansales_twt 📉| 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' passou 180 semanas no Oricon!©koreansales_twt https://t.co/xfCzHpLHbY

The world-renowned K-pop boy band BTS once again established its stature as the biggest boy band with its 2019 album MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA. The group's sixth Extended Play surpassed over 3.02 million pre-orders and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 (post-release), making BTS the first band to have three number-one albums in less than a year since the Beatles.

Its success intensified after selling over 3.2 million copies in a month, making it the best-selling album in South Korea. The single lead Boy With Luv, a collaboration with Halsey, continues to be one of the most endearing songs by the boy band.

1) MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 - BTS

Stats for Bangtan⁷ (Semi-Break) @statsforbangtan Biggest First Week Korean Album Debuts on the Spotify Counter



1. Proof — 222.4M streams

2. BE — 183.0M streams

3. MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 — 173.5M streams

4. Born Pink — 170.8M streams Biggest First Week Korean Album Debuts on the Spotify Counter1. Proof — 222.4M streams2. BE — 183.0M streams3. MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 — 173.5M streams4. Born Pink — 170.8M streams https://t.co/aeYPd2d52p

Reigning as the highest pre-ordered K-pop album of all time, with over 4.02 million pre-orders, BTS' MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 has been a chartbuster. Released in February 2020, the album revolves around the septet's journey in the K-pop industry. As described by the Bangtan Boys, the album is "deeply personal" and accounts for the ups and downs they faced as a group and as individuals.

While producing the much-acclaimed album, BTS worked with various western artists such as Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Troye Sivan, and Sia. With over ten accolades, including Album of the Year at the 2020 Mnet Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards, among others, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 broke all records and being the highest pre-ordered K-pop album is just one of them.

With fourth-gen bands showcasing their potential and third-gen groups breaking all records, the list of the highest pre-ordered K-pop albums is diverse. With new K-pop groups debuting each year, it would be interesting to see how this list transforms over time.

