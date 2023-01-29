"A friendship like what Seventeen has": In The Soop is back with exciting events and episodes

The highly-anticipated show Seventeen In The Soop released its first episode of season 2 on January 28, 2023. And fans of the hit reality show are eager to dive into the newest installment.

Since 2020, JTBC has aired the IN THE SOOP series featuring BTS and SEVENTEEN, offering a glimpse into the daily lives of these famous stars. The HYBE Entertainment reality program provides a unique perspective on the group, showcasing a side of the idols that is different from their on-stage persona.

The first preview of Seventeen In The Soop gives a glimpse into the exciting outdoor activities the K-pop group will be engaging in. Fans are already excited for the show and the bond between their favorite K-pop idols. One fan tweeted:

From the thrill of go-kart racing to peaceful moments of fishing by the lake, the show promises to offer a diverse range of experiences.

Fans get attached to Seventeen's authentic and emotional side in the premiere episode of In The Soop

The self-producing third-generation K-pop group is taking a break from the fast-paced city life and relaxing in a cabin in the woods for a week. The first episode of the show has already sparked a lot of excitement among fans.

m. 🪨 @yjhanniie



#SEVENTEEN_is_INTHESOOP2 i feel so valid when sk and t8 talked about being sensitive is not a bad thing. that it’s good that you’re feeling something instead of nothing. tysm i feel so valid when sk and t8 talked about being sensitive is not a bad thing. that it’s good that you’re feeling something instead of nothing. tysm 😭#SEVENTEEN_is_INTHESOOP2 https://t.co/cbyk7HwGv9

m. 🪨 @yjhanniie



*pls hand me a tissue



#SEVENTEEN_is_INTHESOOP2 jeonghan wants to be like an island. always there for everyone, ready to accept them. be a safe place where they can rest comfortably & leaves when they're better. and when tough times come again, he's still there to accept them.*pls hand me a tissue jeonghan wants to be like an island. always there for everyone, ready to accept them. be a safe place where they can rest comfortably & leaves when they're better. and when tough times come again, he's still there to accept them. *pls hand me a tissue#SEVENTEEN_is_INTHESOOP2 https://t.co/6i3y0f67Eo

Everything to know about In The Soop reality show

One of the reasons why In The Soop is so popular among fans is that it gives them a unique perspective on their favorite celebrities, showing them in a more realistic light. Far from the glitz and glamor of the stage or film set, the members of SEVENTEEN spend their days playing video games and performing routine household tasks, giving fans a real-life glimpse into their lives.

Soop means forest in Korean, hence the show's concept revolves around the idols relaxing in the woods, where they spend time in activities together.

Fans have already expressed their excitement about the new season, as it features the iconic K-pop group SEVENTEEN, following in the footsteps of BTS, who was the first K-pop group to appear on In The Soop.

The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm KST on Weverse.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for a new reality show to binge-watch, In The Soop is not to be missed.

Pledis Entertainment recently announced the initiation of a new donation event called "Going Together." The aim of the event is to support underprivileged students in regions across Africa and Asia. The group has created a special font featuring "Bongbong," a character based on their light stick, to symbolize the significance of education and the happiness of learning.

In honor of the International Day of Education, celebrated on January 24, the font will be given as a gift to those who make a donation of 1,700 won, which is approximately $1.40 or more, starting February 28.

All proceeds from the font sales will go towards the Global Village Education Sharing Project, which is aimed at providing education to underprivileged children and youth in various regions in Africa and Asia.

