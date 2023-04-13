Where to get Marvel X Swarovski superhero figurines and pendants? Price and more explored

Swarovski, the Austrian luxury crystal and jewelry brand, has a long and illustrious history of collaborating with designers, artists, and brands to create unique and innovative products. Since the 1950s, Swarovski has worked with a range of creative partners, including Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander McQueen, Jimmy Choo, Versace, and Maison Margiela. These collaborations have resulted in some of the most iconic and memorable pieces in fashion history, from crystal-encrusted dresses to shimmering shoes and sparkling jewelry.

Now, an unanticipated partnership has materialized. The luxury jewelry brand has collaborated with Marvel to produce a series of Marvel hero figurines. The featured products are presently available for purchase on the official Swarovski website for $175 to $23,000.

The Marvel X Swarovski collection features four hero figures including Hulk, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Black Panther

Swarovski and Marvel have collaborated on a line of Marvel superhero-themed jewelry and home decor. Spider-Man and Captain Marvel, among others, appear in the limited-edition collection as glass-cut figures, along with gold bracelets and pendant necklaces.

The 15-piece set costs between $85 to $250, which is significantly lower than regular prices from the jewelry brand. The Ruthenium-plated chain and crystal-encrusted pendant of a Black Panther necklace (which retails for $950) and a glass-cut figure of The Hulk with 578 facets (which retails for $700.00) are among the more costly products available.

Captain Marvel and Spider Man (Image via Swarovski)

The collection has two limited-edition pieces, including one Captain Marvel figure and one Spider-Man figure. These two limited-edition pieces are a bit expensive compared to the other products from the collection. The Captain Marvel figure costs $10,000, while the Spider-Man figure costs $23,000.

The 10-inch tall Captain Marvel sculpture is covered with over 10,000 crystals and shows the Marvel hero dressed up in her iconic red, blue, and gold body costume, with one foot lifted off the floor and ready to embark on her next mission. Using the jewelry brand's unique Pointiage technology, the 22-inch-tall Spider-Man statue took 233 hours to create and has more than 32,000 crystals.

As reported by Variety, the creative director of the jewelry brand, Giovanna Engelbert said:

"Stan Lee was a master storyteller. He has given the world some incredibly influential and exciting super heroes, so it has been a genuine honor to delve into these Marvel favorites and express their individual qualities with our crystals."

Peter Widmann, the head of the collaboration, added:

"We are proud to collaborate with Marvel to unite two beloved brands for an iconic jewelry and home collection. Both brands have a rich heritage, long-standing legacy, and are loved by customers all around the world – making this the perfect collaboration."

The collection features pieces encrusted with the jewelry brand's crystals and pays homage to the work of Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee, who created many of the franchise's superheroes. The collaboration is a celebration of the two brands' rich heritage and long-standing legacy.

The collection includes jewelry and figurines and is available for purchase on Swarovski's website and in select stores.

