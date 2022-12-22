Golden Goose x Swarovski skate shoes pack: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Premium sneaker brand Golden Goose and the platform for collaborative projects Swarovski Creators Lab have teamed together to produce an exclusive capsule collection that is, of course, stunning. The iconic 'Super-Star' sneakers from the Italian company are available in two new iterations as part of the limited-edition line.

The opulent sneakers and skateboard designs were recently launched for purchase. The two crystal studded colorways of the classic sneakers were designed by partnering labels, pink and gray. While the pink variant is only dropped on Swarovski stores both online and offline, the white colorway can be availed from the online websites of both labels.

Interested readers note that these pairs as well as skateboards were made only in limited quantities, therefore, only a few sizes are currently available for purchase. The price for this three-piece assortment ranges from $2,320 to $6,300.

Golden Goose x Swarovski’s collaborative lineup offers crystal loaded skate shoes and skateboard

Here's a detailed look at the two colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Golden Goose has had a successful year that saw the launch of its glitzy Christmas campaign, as well as 100% vegan Mid-Stardan and Yatay shoes made from plant-based and animal-free components.

The Christmas season has proven to be a successful one for Swarovski as well, who recently debuted a viral holiday advertisement featuring Bella Hadid and a bright heeled shoe partnership with Aquazzura. In addition to this, the brand also introduced a sneaker pack with Supreme and Vans earlier this year.

Before wrapping up with 2022, Swarovski added a luxurious touch to Golden Goose's stylish collegiate sneakers this winter.

The duo teamed up to redesign the shoe company's popular low-top Super-Star sneakers for a new limited-edition partnership. They created two glittering colorways of the silhouette. Each of which is made available in both men's and women's sizes.

The description of the gray colorway on Golden Goose’s official website reads,

“A timeless icon yet one that’s constantly evolving. At Golden, we love taking our classics and reworking them all the time, always from a new angle. Characterized by a white leather upper and by the star and inserts in ice-gray suede, this men’s Super-Star has been reinterpreted under the exclusive light of Swarovski crystals.”

Further continued as,

“Of different shapes and sizes, they embellish the entire upper, making this Super-Star the Golden Goose sneaker with the highest number of Swarovski crystals ever.”

The uppers of the skate-inspired classic sneakers feature star accents, beige lace sets, and streaked rubber sole units. An all-over treatment of interwoven precious crystals gives the outfit a splash of spectacular glitz.

The gray model has white uppers with grayish stars with panels and is restricted to 250 pairs. The $2,320 pair is finished with white crystals all over.

A second $2,320 style has light pink uppers with white stars and is only offered online and in Swarovski stores. This style is also limited to 100 pairs.

An enchanting twist to the assortment is a $6,300 skateboard that was designed in the shape of Golden Goose's logo. The black and white striped bottoms of the item are studded with crystals. Only 10 of the interactive accessories will be manufactured.

Visit the aforementioned places right away if you're determined to purchase them before the remaining sizes sell out.

