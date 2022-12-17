4 best Puma FUTURE 1.4 football boots colorways launched in 2022 

Neymar Jr. is the face of the Puma FUTURE 1.4 boots.

Years after being successfully incorporated into the mainstream by brands like Nike Magista and Superfly IV, knits have been pushed to the sidelines in recent football trends. The FUTURE is one of the few possibilities for a pair of football boots resembling socks that are still available.

The FUTURE boot intensifies its knitted, sock-like design, while other well-liked boots have switched back to synthetic materials. The FUZIONFIT+ closure system, which is unique to modern football boots, is what really sets it apart.

If you’re a Neymar diehard, or are planning to add a fresh pair of football boots to your footwear collection, then scroll down as we have listed the top four variants of the Puma FUTURE 1.4 silhouette.

“Fearless” and three other colorways of the Puma FUTURE 1.4, introduced in 2022

1) Neymar x Puma FUTURE NJR Dream Chaser

Take a closer look at the Dream Chaser colorway (Image via Puma)

On November 17, 2022, the FUTURE 1.4 NJR Dream Chaser soccer boot was introduced. It is currently offered on the official Puma website and at the company's top distributors all over the world. These boots have a retail price tag of $280 per pair.

Football footwear has never been more comfortable or flexible thanks to technological advancements and adaptations. The FUZIONFIT+ technology, which provides the ideal combination of flexibility and support in important foot zones and adapts to the shape of your foot so you don't have to lace up to lock in, is added to the football boot's second edition.

Advanced Creator Zones, which are developed to improve the ball's gripping, as well as enable optimal configuration for passing, finishing, and dribbling, are located on the forefoot of the boot. To reduce foot slipping inside the boot and ensure energy transfer for multidirectional plus explosive maneuvers, the insoles have been modified with thin Nano Grip.

2) Neymar x Puma FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare

Take a closer look at the Rare colorway (Image via Puma)

The color scheme for the sneaker model is Silver/Platinum Grey/Sunset Glow/Elektro Purple. From October 20, 2022, the FUTURE 1.4 NJR Rare colorway was offered for purchase with a price tag of €230 ($235) per pair. These footwear designs were delivered by the online store and other partnering vendors of the shoe label.

A mismatched blue and red accent is present on the left and right boots. For those who manage their play according to skill and vision, the futuristic design pushes technical boundaries. It also allows players to effortlessly lock in, because the silhouette lacks laces.

The second-generation FUZIONFIT+ innovation, which alters the shape of the wearer's feet, is featured in the shoe's upper. The football cleats' midsoles have dynamic compression engineering, which properly fits the foot. Players can retain power transfers for multifaceted explosive moves thanks to the midsole's ultralight Nano Grip sockliners, which reduces any foot slippage inside the boot.

3) Puma Future 1.4 Lazertouch

Here's a detailed look at the Lazertouch variant (Image via Sportskeeda)

On November 9, 2022, the soccer cleat went on sale on Puma's official e-commerce site. While only a few sizes are available on the official website, the remaining sizes are accessible via reseller websites like Soccer, Pro Direct, and Uni Sport outlets. These cleats are dropped with a selling price label of $220 per pair.

The most recent Future Z 1.4 "Lazertouch" boots have an exterior color pattern of "Pristine/Evening Sky." The uppers of the footwear are made of high-quality K-leather, which improves a new cutting-edge design with control features. The K-leather gives the forefoot a distinctive appearance.

For those who are unaware, the "Lazertouch" technique engraves a precise and unique design onto the boot's mold, using lasers. This combines with the K-leather on the top to offer an upgrade that improves performance via patterns and textures.

4) Puma Future 1.4 Fearless

Here's a closer view of the Puma FUTURE 1.4 Fearless colorway (Image via Puma)

This Future Z 1.4 model was specifically created for the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022, which is currently taking place in Qatar. It is available in red skin and has gender-neutral choices.

On October 7, 2022, the brand-new Puma Future Z 1.4 "Fearless" version became available. Each pair of these flaming crimson cleats have a $200 retail price. The web Puma store, alongside a few other carefully chosen vendors like Unisport, SoccerPro, and others, offer these football boots.

They are even more enticing because of their Fiery Coral sole units and uppers, as well as the motif of an arrow with sparkling light. Black accents and color blocking are also featured on top to give these shoes a more understated and distinctive look. Compared to earlier models, these boots are far more foot-adaptive and practical.

FUZIONFIT+ tech is included into the shoe to offer a complete defensive performance as well as flexibility and support. The EvoKNIT Pro ensures a snug fit as well as a simple ingress. To aid in accurate touch and faultless passing, improved creation zones are strategically placed in the forefoot area of the cleats.

These are some of the best Puma FUTURE 1.4 colorways released in 2022. Fans can buy these boots from the aforementioned retail shops, alongside Puma’s website.

