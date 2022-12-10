Adidas Predator Edge AL RIHLA football boots: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas is in full action for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, and as part of these preparations, the brand launched its exclusive Adidas Predator Edge football boot as part of its AL RIHLA lineup. The boots featured a white body with multicolored overlays scattered all across the uppers.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup exclusive Adidas Predator Edge AL RIHLA edition debuted on October 11, 2022. These football boots were sold by the online stores of Adidas as well as the CONFIRMED app. Originally, the retail price for these laceless cleats was fixed at $280 USD (£230 GBP) per pair.

Interested buyers who missed out on these shoes can still find some limited sizes on the brand’s official store, alongside a few other retail vendors. These include Unisport, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Eurosport Soccer Stores. It’s important to note that the price of these boots can vary with different retailers and sizes.

Adidas Predator Edge .1 AL RIHLA football boots are adorned with multicolored accents

Here's a detailed look at the recently launched football boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is being staged for the very first time in the Middle East, in Qatar, and Adidas has made considerable preparations for it. The World Cup, which began on November 20, 2022, will end shortly on December 18, 2022.

The German sportswear brand unveiled the Federation jerseys for the competition on August 29 before releasing the AL RIHLA football boots collection.

The three iconic soccer cleats are all directly influenced by the official matchball given by the three stripes brand on March 30. They were launched by the German sportswear juggernaut as a component of the AL RIHLA assortment.

In addition to the Adidas Predator Edge, this pack offers Copa Sense 2 and X Speedportal boots. The description of these exclusive “AL RIHLA” Adidas Predator Edge.1 FG boots on the brand’s official web page reads,

“Swerve. Control. Power. Adidas Predator has all angles covered. Hit the pitch and find your edge in these firm ground boots. On top, a Zone Skin upper includes discrete ribbed sections, each excelling at a different type of boot-to-ball contact.”

Take a closer look at the Adidas Predator Edge boots (Image via Adidas)

It is further continues:

“Underneath, a Power Facet diverts weight to the forefoot for fierce strikes. The adaptive adidas PRIMEKNIT collar locks you in while you establish control.”

The first on the list is the Predator Edge, which comes in Cloud White/Solar Yellow/Power Blue color palette. Zones of the design are well-placed on the top and are intended to improve ball contact.

The compact outer features a clear strike zone for precise passing and scoring without any need for laces. On stable soil, the outer sole unit provides you with good traction.

The collection's football boots were designed to help athletes become the best versions of themselves by combining comfort, style, and technology.

Don’t miss out on the special edition Adidas Predator Edge AL RIHLA variant that is easily purchasable from the aforementioned stores.

Following this AL RIHLA pack, the sportswear giant is getting ready for the launch of its AL HILM assortment.

According to some early reports, the final 2022 FIFA World Cup pack will offer a Final Ball and four dedicated football boots. The boot pack comprises of the Copa Sense, Predator Edge, X Speedportal, and the newly created Predator Accuracy colorways. The pack will be launched in the next few days.

